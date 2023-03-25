WWE NXT estuvo el 24 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Havert L. Fenn Center en Fort Pierce, Florida. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.

Was a pleasure to witness the last successful Championship defense of Bron Breakker 🥲#NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/7pIxLLXn0k — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) March 25, 2023

> NXT Live en Fort Pierce, Florida (24/3)

Zoey Stark venció a Lea Mitchell

Eddie Thorpe venció a Von Wagner (con Mr. Stone)

Lyra Valkyria y Dani Palmer vencieron a Lash Legend y Sarah Baer

Dijak venció a Myles Borne

Carmelo Hayes y Trick Williams vencieron a Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Thea Hail (con Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) venció a Lola Vice

Tyler Bate venció a Tiller Bucktrot

Campeonato de Parejas NXT : Fallon Henley y Kianna James (c) vs. Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn quedó sin resultado

: Fallon Henley y Kianna James (c) vs. Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn quedó sin resultado Campeonato NXT: Bron Breakker (c) venció a Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, y Tony D’Angelo

#NXTFortPierce celebrating the 16th anniversary of @AndreChaseWWE in pro wrestling.

He was in the main event, battling for the #WWENXT title with Champ Bron Breakker, Tony D'Angelo and Josh Briggs.

Those from the locker stood near the ring to watch/honor the leader of Chase U. pic.twitter.com/dZPwUiGFOU — jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) March 25, 2023

También puedes repasar lo ocurrido esta semana en la televisión de la WWE:

Y recordemos que el 1 de abril la marca amarilla de la WWE celebrará Stand and Deliver 2023. Además, hablando de eventos no televisados, hoy mismo tanto NXT como el elenco principal estará celebrando dos de ellos de los que traeremos los resultados y las imágenes próximamente.