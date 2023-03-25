NXT Live en Fort Pierce, Florida (24/3) | Resultados e imágenes

Por | | ,

WWE NXT estuvo el 24 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Havert L. Fenn Center en Fort Pierce, Florida. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.

> NXT Live en Fort Pierce, Florida (24/3)

  • Zoey Stark venció a Lea Mitchell
  • Eddie Thorpe venció a Von Wagner (con Mr. Stone)
  • Lyra Valkyria y Dani Palmer vencieron a Lash Legend y Sarah Baer
  • Dijak venció a Myles Borne
  • Carmelo Hayes y Trick Williams vencieron a Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
  • Thea Hail (con Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) venció a Lola Vice
  • Tyler Bate venció a Tiller Bucktrot
  • Campeonato de Parejas NXT: Fallon Henley y Kianna James (c) vs. Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn quedó sin resultado
  • Campeonato NXT: Bron Breakker (c) venció a Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, y Tony D’Angelo

También puedes repasar lo ocurrido esta semana en la televisión de la WWE:

Y recordemos que el 1 de abril la marca amarilla de la WWE celebrará Stand and Deliver 2023. Además, hablando de eventos no televisados, hoy mismo tanto NXT como el elenco principal estará celebrando dos de ellos de los que traeremos los resultados y las imágenes próximamente.

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x