WWE NXT estuvo el 24 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Havert L. Fenn Center en Fort Pierce, Florida. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.
- WWE Live en Springfield, Illinois (19/3) | Resultados e imágenes.
- WWE Live en Fargo, Dakota del Norte (18/3) | Resultados e imágenes.
- WWE Live en Milwaukee, Wisconsin (18/3) | Resultados e imágenes.
- WWE Live en Sioux Falls, Dakota de Sur (19/3) | Resultados e imágenes.
Was a pleasure to witness the last successful Championship defense of Bron Breakker 🥲#NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/7pIxLLXn0k
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) March 25, 2023
> NXT Live en Fort Pierce, Florida (24/3)
- Zoey Stark venció a Lea Mitchell
- Eddie Thorpe venció a Von Wagner (con Mr. Stone)
- Lyra Valkyria y Dani Palmer vencieron a Lash Legend y Sarah Baer
- Dijak venció a Myles Borne
- Carmelo Hayes y Trick Williams vencieron a Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
- Thea Hail (con Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) venció a Lola Vice
- Tyler Bate venció a Tiller Bucktrot
- Campeonato de Parejas NXT: Fallon Henley y Kianna James (c) vs. Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn quedó sin resultado
- Campeonato NXT: Bron Breakker (c) venció a Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, y Tony D’Angelo
Here comes @lolavicewwe to face @theahail_wwe, whos practicing moves of her own! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/Tmenr9AjXh
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
Credit: @carmeldip03 pic.twitter.com/cbmh6eroHx
— Carmelo-Hayes.Net | Fansite for Carmelo Hayes (@CarmeloHayesNet) March 25, 2023
#NXTFortPierce celebrating the 16th anniversary of @AndreChaseWWE in pro wrestling.
He was in the main event, battling for the #WWENXT title with Champ Bron Breakker, Tony D'Angelo and Josh Briggs.
Those from the locker stood near the ring to watch/honor the leader of Chase U. pic.twitter.com/dZPwUiGFOU
— jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) March 25, 2023
También puedes repasar lo ocurrido esta semana en la televisión de la WWE:
- RAW 20 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford.
- NXT 21 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh.
- DYNAMITE 22 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Kenny Omega vs. Hijo del Vikingo.
- ROH 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Samoa Joe expone el campeonato.
- IMPACT! 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | James y Dreamer vs. Slamovich y Ray.
- SMACKDOWN 24 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight.
- RAMPAGE 25 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Hobbs vs. Penta el Zero Miedo.
Y recordemos que el 1 de abril la marca amarilla de la WWE celebrará Stand and Deliver 2023. Además, hablando de eventos no televisados, hoy mismo tanto NXT como el elenco principal estará celebrando dos de ellos de los que traeremos los resultados y las imágenes próximamente.
Tough exchange from @FallonHenleyWWE and @wwe_alba! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/mPzICfyIDb
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
w i c k e d @wwe_alba @IslaDawn #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/5LAlWmX0KL
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
It's Tyler Bate and this new guy! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/T1AlFrXLvW
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
#NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/iCRsg5Rg7H
— amanda (@amanda47478144) March 25, 2023
Some shots of @FallonHenleyWWE clearing the air before the Women's Tag Title Match! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/X1ib4XA3uj
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
The energy of @theahail_wwe is wonderful!! She wins!! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/hSQoyFcpLN
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
#NXTFortPierce got a high five from one of his favorites pic.twitter.com/K4dYjNWSHr
— Tammy Figueroa (@tfiguer1183) March 25, 2023