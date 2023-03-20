WWE Live en Springfield, Illinois (19/3) | Resultados e imágenes

WWE estuvo el 19 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Bank of Springfield Center en Springfield, Illinois, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> WWE Live en Springfield, Illinois (19/3)

  • Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
  • Candice LeRae and Michin (Mia Yim) def. Io Sky and Dakota Kai
  • Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
  • Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
  • Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
  • Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor)
  • WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley
  • WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

