WWE estuvo el 19 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Bank of Springfield Center en Springfield, Illinois, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
Thank you #wwespringfield pic.twitter.com/t6O8NeoCBz
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE)
We ready for #wwespringfield tonight! ✌🏽 @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/rTm1h30uRl
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim)
> WWE Live en Springfield, Illinois (19/3)
- Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
- Candice LeRae and Michin (Mia Yim) def. Io Sky and Dakota Kai
- Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
- Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
- Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor)
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley
- WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins
Thank you @WWE #wwespringfield
Onwards to #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UwMzKPr7up
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes)
My presence is a present @WWE #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/5DMGRImlb5
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen)
“I spit hot fiya” – Dylan#CradleToTheGrave #WWESpringfield @WWE
**messed up the quote so had to fix it hahaha** pic.twitter.com/jmC3ZvOWwz
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim)
It's @WWERollins's world. We're just living in it. #WWESpringfield 🫶🤩pic.twitter.com/I6mNwTzx22
— Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Utd)
Bobby Lashley defeats Baron Corbin. #WWESpringfield #RoadToWrestleMania @BobbyLashleyWWE @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/F7mKGpLRWW
— Bridget ✌ (@bncramsey)
Bianca Belair defeats Chelsea Green, Bayley, and Becky Lynch#WWESpringfield #RoadToWrestleMania@BeckyLynchWWE @ImChelseaGreen @itsBayleyWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/bBdxqnvwFi
— Bridget ✌ (@bncramsey)
while I know I just said I’m saving the Johnny stuff for tomorrow..
I wonder who he’s pointing at? 😄 #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/ALBVPZXV7Y
— Austin Wrestling (-_•) (@TheGarganoWay)
Shout-out to my man @CodyRhodes for an incredible night at #wwespringfield. He made me look like a legit superhero to my kids, and for that I'm so grateful.
Thank you brother! Now go finish the story!! pic.twitter.com/eG9fHcrD6e
— Pixel Dan (@PixelDan)
Highlights of my night. Thank you @CodyRhodes, @BeckyLynchWWE, @KingRicochet, @JohnnyGargano, (not pictured because Twitter would only let me put 4 pictures) @CandiceLeRae, @MiaYim, and @itsBayleyWWE. Really the whole show was awesome #wwespringfield. pic.twitter.com/9JjjAlFEsk
— Kenny Higashimura (@TheAsianPhenom)