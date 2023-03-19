WWE Live en Fargo, Dakota del Norte (18/3) | Resultados e imágenes

WWE estuvo el 18 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Fargodome en Fargo, Dakota del Norte, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> WWE Live en Fargo, Dakota del Norte (18/3)

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)

  • Shotzi venció a Shayna Baszler
  • The Viking Raiders (Erik y Ivar) (con Valhalla) vencieron a Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro y Joaquin Wilde) (con Zelina Vega)
  • Campeonato Femenil SmackDown: Charlotte Flair venció a Sonya Deville para retener el título
  • Rhea Ripley venció a Raquel Rodríguez
  • Drew McIntyre y The OC (Karl Anderson y Luke Gallows) vencieron a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser)
  • Solo Sikoa venció a Sami Zayn

