WWE estuvo el 18 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Fargodome en Fargo, Dakota del Norte, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
Let’s GO #WWEFargo !!! We need to heat up this town ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/9mbwzkDzt5
— Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorNXT) March 18, 2023
> WWE Live en Fargo, Dakota del Norte (18/3)
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)
- Shotzi venció a Shayna Baszler
- The Viking Raiders (Erik y Ivar) (con Valhalla) vencieron a Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro y Joaquin Wilde) (con Zelina Vega)
- Campeonato Femenil SmackDown: Charlotte Flair venció a Sonya Deville para retener el título
- Rhea Ripley venció a Raquel Rodríguez
- Drew McIntyre y The OC (Karl Anderson y Luke Gallows) vencieron a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser)
- Solo Sikoa venció a Sami Zayn
I now LOVE @RheaRipley_WWE!! Entertaining and strong as hell. #WWEFargo pic.twitter.com/acDuop8Wrj
— Tanya B. (@mrsdelarge1) March 19, 2023
WrestleMania can’t come soon enough, what a team 🖤✨
💫 WATCH THEM 💫 @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE #WWEFargopic.twitter.com/Or12Xlkugb
— Hussein (@whoishussein_) March 19, 2023
También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos recientes fuera de la WWE:
- A Champion Shall Rise | Resultados | Morrison, Cardona, Ray, Kendrick….
- GCW Eye For An Eye | Resultados | Nueva Campeona Mundial GCW.
- WSW Unleash Hell 3 | Resultados | Cardona, Morrison, Bandido y más.
- RevPro Live In Sheffield March | Resultados e imágenes.
- SMW Back To The Banking Hall | Varios ex WWE en acción.
- TYRIS Wrestling Snowball #15 | Resultados e imágenes.
- DEFY On Top | Resultados | Top Flight, Action Andretti, KUSHIDA y más.
All hail Sonya 🔥🖤@SonyaDevilleWWE #WWEFargo pic.twitter.com/bZQVE4cohV
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) March 19, 2023
Time to get inzayn for a @SamiZayn win over @WWESoloSikoa! #WWEFargo pic.twitter.com/UcrfY5OfmL
— Austin Erickson (@AEricksonMN) March 19, 2023
También puedes repasar todo lo ocurrido esta semana en la televisión de la WWE:
- RAW 13 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green.
- NXT 14 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Johnny Gargano regresa a NXT.
- DYNAMITE 15 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | House of Black vs. Elite vs. J.A.S..
- ROH 16 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Wheeler Yuta reta a Shibata.
- IMPACT 16 marzo | Resultados | Bullet Club vs. Alexander-Kazarian-Swann.
- SMACKDOWN 17 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.
- RAMPAGE 17 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fénix.
At #WWEFargo enjoying the show pic.twitter.com/sDChetzOyS
— Lord Gengar (@LORDxGENGAR) March 19, 2023
Okay @RheaRipley_WWE is hilarious. 🤣🤣🤣 #wwefargopic.twitter.com/RLsNJBGiSe
— Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) March 19, 2023
@DMcIntyreWWE @WWE #WWEFargo pic.twitter.com/1NN4rj4JOk
— Jonathan O'Keefe (@StriveLifeGF) March 19, 2023
The hairrrr 💚🔥@ZelinaVegaWWE
📷: @LORDxGENGAR#WWEFargo #WrestlingCommunity #RoadToWrestleMania #ZelinaVega pic.twitter.com/9lG40cGg5j
— 〽️𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕷𝖆𝖏𝖊𝖙 (@JerzLajet) March 19, 2023
Last night was Awesome!!! Thank you to all the Superstars that came to Fargo . #WWEFARGO #wwe pic.twitter.com/dxx0PMOODW
— Peter (@PeterTazman0041) March 19, 2023