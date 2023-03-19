WWE estuvo el 18 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Fargodome en Fargo, Dakota del Norte, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

Let’s GO #WWEFargo !!! We need to heat up this town ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/9mbwzkDzt5 — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorNXT) March 18, 2023

> WWE Live en Fargo, Dakota del Norte (18/3)

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)

Shotzi venció a Shayna Baszler

The Viking Raiders (Erik y Ivar) (con Valhalla) vencieron a Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro y Joaquin Wilde) (con Zelina Vega)

Campeonato Femenil SmackDown : Charlotte Flair venció a Sonya Deville para retener el título

: Charlotte Flair venció a Sonya Deville para retener el título Rhea Ripley venció a Raquel Rodríguez

Drew McIntyre y The OC (Karl Anderson y Luke Gallows) vencieron a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser)

Solo Sikoa venció a Sami Zayn

