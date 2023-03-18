Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento GCW Eye For An Eye de la compañía Game Changer Wrestling celebrado el 17 de marzo de 2023 en el Melrose Ballroom en Nueva York. Pudo y puede verse en FITE TV.

*TONITE 8PM!* GCW is LIVE from a SOLD OUT Melrose Ballrom in NEW YORK CITY! Gage v Masha

Time Splitters v Bailey/Oliver

Cardona v 187

Bandido v Gringo

Blake v Cartwheel

Macizos v Rina/Wreck

Janela v Reefer

Deppen v Mack

4Way Tag Watch LIVE on @FiteTV *Doors Open at 645PM* pic.twitter.com/aNZp8yAKfs — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 17, 2023

> GCW Eye For An Eye

Scramble Match : Cole Radrick venció a Steve Scott, Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie y Yoya

Blake Christian venció a Jack Cartwheel

Tony Deppen venció a Willie Mack

Matt Cardona venció a Homicide

Rina Yamashita y Sawyer Wreck vencieron a Los Mazisos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo)

BUSSY (Allie Katch y EFFY) vencieron a SGC (Mance Warner y Manders), Mane Event (Jay Lyon y Midas Black), y Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers y Dyln McKay)

Gringo Loco venció a Bandido

Joey Janela venció a Grim Reefer

Time Splitters (KUSHIDA y Alex Shelley) venció a Mike Bailey y Jordan Oliver

GCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich venció a Nick Gage para ganar el título

Kicking off with the scramble match Jimmy Lloyd vs Yoya vs Starboy Charlie vs Alec Price vs Steve Scott vs Cole Radrick! #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/MwE8lFpjPn — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) March 17, 2023

I really love those Scramble matches in GCW!!! They simply never disapoint. Like this great banger as well!!! Perfect start to kick off this nights show!!!#GCWEye pic.twitter.com/Hx9wmOm22j — 🐺 Mike ➰ – still in his 16 Carat bubble (@MikeGuylee) March 18, 2023

🔥🔥The action has just kicked off and it's already HOT AND HEAVY!@GCWrestling_ #GCWEye is STREAMING ON #FITEplus (Only $7.99/mo | 7-Day Free Trial Included) [ LIVE NOW 🔴https://t.co/PaWWpiobzi ] pic.twitter.com/Jf1ivuoRvj — FITE (@FiteTV) March 18, 2023

Los Macizos vs Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck up next!! #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/qLTbJ1qo5n — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) March 18, 2023

Speedball & Oliver vs Kushida & Shelley has been a banger! #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/1Q8KjlmYeV — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) March 18, 2023

