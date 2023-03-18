GCW Eye For An Eye | Resultados | Nueva Campeona Mundial GCW

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento GCW Eye For An Eye de la compañía Game Changer Wrestling celebrado el 17 de marzo de 2023 en el Melrose Ballroom en Nueva York. Pudo y puede verse en FITE TV.

> GCW Eye For An Eye

  • Scramble Match: Cole Radrick venció a Steve Scott, Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie y Yoya
  • Blake Christian venció a Jack Cartwheel
  • Tony Deppen venció a Willie Mack
  • Matt Cardona venció a Homicide
  • Rina Yamashita y Sawyer Wreck vencieron a Los Mazisos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo)
  • BUSSY (Allie Katch y EFFY) vencieron a SGC (Mance Warner y Manders), Mane Event (Jay Lyon y Midas Black), y Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers y Dyln McKay)
  • Gringo Loco venció a Bandido
  • Joey Janela venció a Grim Reefer
  • Time Splitters (KUSHIDA y Alex Shelley) venció a Mike Bailey y Jordan Oliver
  • GCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich venció a Nick Gage para ganar el título

