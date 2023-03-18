Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento GCW Eye For An Eye de la compañía Game Changer Wrestling celebrado el 17 de marzo de 2023 en el Melrose Ballroom en Nueva York. Pudo y puede verse en FITE TV.
*TONITE 8PM!*
GCW is LIVE from a SOLD OUT Melrose Ballrom in NEW YORK CITY!
Gage v Masha
Time Splitters v Bailey/Oliver
Cardona v 187
Bandido v Gringo
Blake v Cartwheel
Macizos v Rina/Wreck
Janela v Reefer
Deppen v Mack
4Way Tag
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV
*Doors Open at 645PM* pic.twitter.com/aNZp8yAKfs
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 17, 2023
> GCW Eye For An Eye
- Scramble Match: Cole Radrick venció a Steve Scott, Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie y Yoya
- Blake Christian venció a Jack Cartwheel
- Tony Deppen venció a Willie Mack
- Matt Cardona venció a Homicide
- Rina Yamashita y Sawyer Wreck vencieron a Los Mazisos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo)
- BUSSY (Allie Katch y EFFY) vencieron a SGC (Mance Warner y Manders), Mane Event (Jay Lyon y Midas Black), y Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers y Dyln McKay)
- Gringo Loco venció a Bandido
- Joey Janela venció a Grim Reefer
- Time Splitters (KUSHIDA y Alex Shelley) venció a Mike Bailey y Jordan Oliver
- GCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich venció a Nick Gage para ganar el título
Moonsault/neckbreaker combo from the Time Splitters! @fakekinkade #GCWEye @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/egClzhUcj2 pic.twitter.com/WufRTzksrp
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 18, 2023
THIS IS WRESTLING. @SawyerWreck @wryyyyna66 @ciclopeoriginal @Miedo_Xtrem #GCWEye @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/egClzhUcj2 pic.twitter.com/GtmqkczGes
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 18, 2023
HOLY SHIT @GringoLocoOG #GCWEYE pic.twitter.com/ICOwb0cCDA
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
.@stephdelander is in GCW! 😮@TheMattCardona #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/1oLAfKT5ao
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 18, 2023
Congratulations, @mashaslamovich!
The NEW GCW World Champion! #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/eMHckZfc9N
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 18, 2023
Kicking off with the scramble match Jimmy Lloyd vs Yoya vs Starboy Charlie vs Alec Price vs Steve Scott vs Cole Radrick! #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/MwE8lFpjPn
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) March 17, 2023
I really love those Scramble matches in GCW!!! They simply never disapoint.
Like this great banger as well!!!
Perfect start to kick off this nights show!!!#GCWEye pic.twitter.com/Hx9wmOm22j
— 🐺 Mike ➰ – still in his 16 Carat bubble (@MikeGuylee) March 18, 2023
.@2hotstevescott drives Yoya into the ring apron while @ThePrizeCityOG dives into everyone on the floor!#GCWEye @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/egClzhUcj2 pic.twitter.com/yvLXqV1ROb
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 18, 2023
Ripcord STO and a standing moonsault from @ThePrizeCityOG! #GCWEye @GCWrestling_https://t.co/OCs2DkSO3P pic.twitter.com/iiwN6b5okz
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 18, 2023
🔥🔥The action has just kicked off and it's already HOT AND HEAVY!@GCWrestling_ #GCWEye is STREAMING ON #FITEplus (Only $7.99/mo | 7-Day Free Trial Included)
[ LIVE NOW 🔴https://t.co/PaWWpiobzi ] pic.twitter.com/Jf1ivuoRvj
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 18, 2023
.@_BlakeChristian dodges Cartwheel's Sasuke special attempt and lands a springboard missile dropkick!#GCWEye @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/egClzhUcj2 pic.twitter.com/EzMCSL6gSC
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 18, 2023
Slingshot lungblower from @Tony_Deppen! #GCWEye @GCWrestling_https://t.co/OCs2DkSO3P pic.twitter.com/9BcnR1sggW
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 18, 2023
Powerful #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/Eudva3mFwB
— Jon Winkler (@MrJW595) March 18, 2023
WHAT A LOVELY TEAM @wryyyyna66 @SawyerWreck #GCWEYE pic.twitter.com/yM4qphqbyy
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
Los Macizos vs Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck up next!! #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/qLTbJ1qo5n
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) March 18, 2023
Dorada Special Moonsault from @SpeedballBailey #GCWEYE pic.twitter.com/vgGo4bUc81
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
Fuuuuuuuck… #GCWEye @GrimReef00000@GCWrestling_https://t.co/OCs2DkSO3P pic.twitter.com/sUuv3pL20O
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 18, 2023
Frogsplash from @bandidowrestler! #GCWEye @GCWrestling_https://t.co/OCs2DkSO3P pic.twitter.com/oV8CcvQnQ2
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 18, 2023
Speedball & Oliver vs Kushida & Shelley has been a banger! #GCWEye pic.twitter.com/1Q8KjlmYeV
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) March 18, 2023
MASHA DEATH KILL #GCWEYE pic.twitter.com/P8kBKe0KX7
— Henry T. Casey (@henrytcasey) March 18, 2023
NEW CHAMP!#GCWEye pic.twitter.com/AdJ170lH4J
— Andrew Nadworny 🥯 (@bagelmonger) March 18, 2023
