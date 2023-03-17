Resultados ROH 16 de marzo 2023: Wheeler Yuta reta a Shibata

Este 16 de marzo, Ring of Honor presentó el tercer episodio de su nueva era, a través del servicio Honor Club. Fue un cartel muy sólido, presentando al Campeón Mundial de Peso Completo ROH, Claudio Castagnoli, contra Willie Mack en un Proving Grounds Match, un concepto similar a los World Title Eliminators de AEW, es decir, de ganar Mack, habría obtenido una oportunidad titular.
Tonight's episode of #ROH kicks off with Willie Mack taking on ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.
If Mack wins the match of lasts for the duration of the match (10 minutes) he will earn himself a shot at Castagnoli once again but for the ROH World Championship.#WatchROH pic.twitter.com/BBPuQDOh1o
— AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) March 16, 2023
Un duelo similar tuvo la Campeona Mundial ROH, Athena, ante Hyan. Tras ganar, Athena pidió una lucha ante Yuka Sakazaki en Supercard of Honor.
#ROH Women’s world champion @AthenaPalmer_FG is officially calling out @YukaSakazaki for a fight on Friday, March 31st, at Supercard of Honor!
Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9efz! pic.twitter.com/mGkDrs0Dhv
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 17, 2023
Como lucha estelar, Wheeler Yuta retuvo el Campeonato de Lucha Pura ROH ante Clark Connors, miembro de New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tras el encuentro, Yuta pidió una lucha contra Katsuyori Shibata, maestro de Connors, para Supercard of Honor.
YUTA CALLS OUT SHIBATA!!!!!!!!@TonyKhan make this happen!!! #ROH pic.twitter.com/QV99Xwchrm
— Reece 🏴🇩🇪🇮🇹🖤🌹❄️ (@Devils_RiS1nG) March 17, 2023
RESULTADOS:
- PROVING GROUNDS MATCH: Claudio Castgnoli venció a Willie Mack.
- Dante Martin venció a Mike Bennet
- Blake Christian y Gran Metalik vencieron a The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari y Slim J, con “Smart” Mark Sterling).
- Eddie Kingston venció a Jeeves Kay (con “Smart” Mark Sterling).
- PROVING GROUNDS MATCH: Athena venció a Hyan.
- Silas Young venció a Marcus Kross.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS ROH: The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun y Toa Liona, con Prince Nana) retuvieron al vencer a Dalton Castle y The Boys (Brandon y Brent Tate).
- Trish Adora venció a Madison Rayne.
- Matt Sydal y Christopher Daniels vencieron a The Outrunners (Truth Magnum y Turbo Floyd).
- CAMPEONATO DE LUCHA PURA ROH: Wheeler Yuta retuvo al vencer a Clark Connors.