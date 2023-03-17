Resultados ROH 16 de marzo 2023: Wheeler Yuta reta a Shibata

Este 16 de marzo, Ring of Honor presentó el tercer episodio de su nueva era, a través del servicio Honor Club. Fue un cartel muy sólido, presentando al Campeón Mundial de Peso Completo ROH, Claudio Castagnoli, contra Willie Mack en un Proving Grounds Match, un concepto similar a los World Title Eliminators de AEW, es decir, de ganar Mack, habría obtenido una oportunidad titular.

Un duelo similar tuvo la Campeona Mundial ROH, Athena, ante Hyan. Tras ganar, Athena pidió una lucha ante Yuka Sakazaki en Supercard of Honor.

Como lucha estelar, Wheeler Yuta retuvo el Campeonato de Lucha Pura ROH ante Clark Connors, miembro de New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tras el encuentro, Yuta pidió una lucha contra Katsuyori Shibata, maestro de Connors, para Supercard of Honor.

RESULTADOS:

  • PROVING GROUNDS MATCH: Claudio Castgnoli venció a Willie Mack.
  • Dante Martin venció a Mike Bennet
  • Blake Christian y Gran Metalik vencieron a The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari y Slim J, con “Smart” Mark Sterling).
  • Eddie Kingston venció a Jeeves Kay (con “Smart” Mark Sterling).
  • PROVING GROUNDS MATCH: Athena venció a Hyan.
  • Silas Young venció a Marcus Kross.
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS ROH: The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun y Toa Liona, con Prince Nana)  retuvieron al vencer a Dalton Castle y The Boys (Brandon y Brent Tate).
  • Trish Adora venció a Madison Rayne.
  • Matt Sydal y Christopher Daniels vencieron a The Outrunners (Truth Magnum y Turbo Floyd).
  • CAMPEONATO DE LUCHA PURA ROH: Wheeler Yuta retuvo al vencer a Clark Connors.

