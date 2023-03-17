Resultados ROH 16 de marzo 2023: Wheeler Yuta reta a Shibata

Este 16 de marzo, Ring of Honor presentó el tercer episodio de su nueva era, a través del servicio Honor Club. Fue un cartel muy sólido, presentando al Campeón Mundial de Peso Completo ROH, Claudio Castagnoli, contra Willie Mack en un Proving Grounds Match, un concepto similar a los World Title Eliminators de AEW, es decir, de ganar Mack, habría obtenido una oportunidad titular.

Tonight's episode of #ROH kicks off with Willie Mack taking on ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

If Mack wins the match of lasts for the duration of the match (10 minutes) he will earn himself a shot at Castagnoli once again but for the ROH World Championship.#WatchROH pic.twitter.com/BBPuQDOh1o

— AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) March 16, 2023