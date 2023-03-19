Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento A Champion Shall Rise de la compañía Battleground Championship Wrestling. celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos. Pudo y puede verse en FITE TV.

> BCW A Champion Shall Rise

Afa Jr. venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky

Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Primera Ronda : Brian Kendrick venció a Rich Swann

Campeonato Mundial Femenil NWA : Kamille (c) venció a Vita VonStarr

Brian Kendrick has become the first ever Battleground Championship Wrestling champ tonight in #Philadelphia. #BCW pic.twitter.com/qF5LBpKgtV — Mr Wrestling 4 (@TheAxAndSmash) March 19, 2023

Awww…. At the Battleground Championship Wrestling Show in Philly. A young fan was crying after Matt Cardona knocked his poster to the ground. @bullyray5150 came over, hugged the fan, and picked him up high @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/SOTS47MDnM — Dr. John Taylor (@TVfitcoach) March 19, 2023

Come on down and see myself and other great superstars NOW! At the old ECW Arena 2300 South Swanson Street Philadelphia PA. Later on I’ll also be competing which is available on @fitetv 🤼‍♂️🔥👍@dbsmithjr pic.twitter.com/sal4ogYBJp — Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr) March 18, 2023

If you want to talk about an unlikely assistance at BCW’s : A Champion Shall Rise, who’s that I see with my very own eyes? Could it be….? Through Hellfire and Brimstone….. He looks very familiar….. 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/dCHCsoFNQX — 『 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐢𝐧 』 (@ZackMckain) March 19, 2023

