A Champion Shall Rise | Resultados | Morrison, Cardona, Ray, Kendrick…

Por | |

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento A Champion Shall Rise de la compañía Battleground Championship Wrestling. celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos. Pudo y puede verse en FITE TV.

> BCW A Champion Shall Rise

  • Afa Jr. venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky
  • Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Primera Ronda: Brian Kendrick venció a Rich Swann 
  • Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Primera Ronda: Bully Ray vs. Lance Archer acabó sin resultado
  • Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Primera Ronda: Matt Cardona (con Steph De Lander) venció a Harry Smith
  • Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Semifinal: Johnny Battleground venció a Tony Nese
  • Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Semifinal: Brian Kendrick venció a Matt Cardona (w/Steph De Lander)
  • Facade (con Dani Mo) venció a Myles Hawkins y Ray Jaz
  • Campeonato Mundial Femenil NWA: Kamille (c) venció a Vita VonStarr
  • Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Final: Brian Kendrick venció a Johnny Battleground 

También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos recientes:

También puedes repasar todo lo ocurrido esta semana en WWE y AEW:

Battleground Championship Wrestling A Champion Shall Rise 2

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x