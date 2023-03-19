Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento A Champion Shall Rise de la compañía Battleground Championship Wrestling. celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos. Pudo y puede verse en FITE TV.
Battleground Championsip Wrestling: A Champion Shall Rise is now streaming. Watch LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/MPFIb0h6py @bullyray5150 @GottaGetSwann @lancehoyt @themattcardona
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 18, 2023
> BCW A Champion Shall Rise
- Afa Jr. venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky
- Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Primera Ronda: Brian Kendrick venció a Rich Swann
- Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Primera Ronda: Bully Ray vs. Lance Archer acabó sin resultado
- Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Primera Ronda: Matt Cardona (con Steph De Lander) venció a Harry Smith
- Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Semifinal: Johnny Battleground venció a Tony Nese
- Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Semifinal: Brian Kendrick venció a Matt Cardona (w/Steph De Lander)
- Facade (con Dani Mo) venció a Myles Hawkins y Ray Jaz
- Campeonato Mundial Femenil NWA: Kamille (c) venció a Vita VonStarr
- Torneo por el Campeonato BCW – Final: Brian Kendrick venció a Johnny Battleground
Brian Kendrick has become the first ever Battleground Championship Wrestling champ tonight in #Philadelphia. #BCW pic.twitter.com/qF5LBpKgtV
— Mr Wrestling 4 (@TheAxAndSmash) March 19, 2023
If you want wrestling, #FITE has your wrestling fix on tap!
Battleground Championship Wrestling #AChampionShallRise is streaming.
[ LIVE NOW 🔴https://t.co/tbJTkK7RhZ ]
*Unlimited replays included*@bullyray5150 @TheMattCardona @stephdelander pic.twitter.com/3C4uz1Xw88
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 19, 2023
Awww….
At the Battleground Championship Wrestling Show in Philly. A young fan was crying after Matt Cardona knocked his poster to the ground. @bullyray5150 came over, hugged the fan, and picked him up high @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/SOTS47MDnM
— Dr. John Taylor (@TVfitcoach) March 19, 2023
All hail the #DeathmatchKing!!! #ECWOriginal and #IndyGod @TheMattCardona returns to the #ECWArena @2300Arena. The belt collector has his eyes on the #BattleGroundChampionshipWrestling Championship! pic.twitter.com/FjX0rFAqwT
— John Permaul (@JohnPermaul) March 19, 2023
Come on down and see myself and other great superstars NOW! At the old ECW Arena 2300 South Swanson Street Philadelphia PA. Later on I’ll also be competing which is available on @fitetv 🤼♂️🔥👍@dbsmithjr pic.twitter.com/sal4ogYBJp
— Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr) March 18, 2023
beautiful suplex! @DBSmithjr
#AChampionShallRise pic.twitter.com/Y1Q2ekc8ZD
— hwan🇰🇷 (@botch2052) March 19, 2023
If you want to talk about an unlikely assistance at BCW’s : A Champion Shall Rise, who’s that I see with my very own eyes? Could it be….? Through Hellfire and Brimstone….. He looks very familiar….. 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/dCHCsoFNQX
— 『 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐢𝐧 』 (@ZackMckain) March 19, 2023
