WWE estuvo el 18 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Fiserv Forum en Milwaukee, Wisconsin, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
#WWEMilwaukee MI GENTE 👊🏽☠️❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/PnI6AcMvlz
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) March 19, 2023
> WWE Live en Milwaukee, Wisconsin (18/3)
- Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair venció a Bayley, Becky Lynch y Chelsea Green para retener el título
- Bronson Reed venció a Johnny Gargano
- Dominik Mysterio venció a Santos Escobar
- Candice LeRae y Michin vencieron a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai e IYO SKY)
- Cody Rhodes venció a LA Knight
- Braun Strowman y Ricochet vencieron a Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor)
- Bobby Lashley venció a Baron Corbin
- Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory venció a Seth Rollins para seguir siendo el campeón
LA Knight cuts a great promo, yeah! And @CodyRhodes makes his entrance. #wwemilwaukee pic.twitter.com/9cwQMRPbRB
— Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) March 19, 2023
Pleasant surprise to get @ImChelseaGreen at #WWEMilwaukee. We all should be so honored!!! pic.twitter.com/sj3T3100gv
— Carrie (@_dashingxmizfit) March 19, 2023
También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos recientes fuera de la WWE:
- A Champion Shall Rise | Resultados | Morrison, Cardona, Ray, Kendrick….
- GCW Eye For An Eye | Resultados | Nueva Campeona Mundial GCW.
- WSW Unleash Hell 3 | Resultados | Cardona, Morrison, Bandido y más.
- RevPro Live In Sheffield March | Resultados e imágenes.
- SMW Back To The Banking Hall | Varios ex WWE en acción.
- TYRIS Wrestling Snowball #15 | Resultados e imágenes.
- DEFY On Top | Resultados | Top Flight, Action Andretti, KUSHIDA y más.
Last night was fun af #WWEMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/ZK6p1JM969
— GayLord | Fan Account (@GeighLordThe4th) March 19, 2023
In the first match of the evening @BiancaBelairWWE picks up the win over @itsBayleyWWE @ImChelseaGreen and @BeckyLynchWWE #wwemilwaukee pic.twitter.com/aW96MmhRIy
— Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) March 19, 2023
También puedes repasar todo lo ocurrido esta semana en la televisión de la WWE:
- RAW 13 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green.
- NXT 14 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Johnny Gargano regresa a NXT.
- DYNAMITE 15 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | House of Black vs. Elite vs. J.A.S..
- ROH 16 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Wheeler Yuta reta a Shibata.
- IMPACT 16 marzo | Resultados | Bullet Club vs. Alexander-Kazarian-Swann.
- SMACKDOWN 17 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.
- RAMPAGE 17 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fénix.
Bayley, Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair kick off the #RoadToWrestleMania event tonight live in #wwemilwaukee in a fatal 4 way match for the #WWERaw women’s championship! pic.twitter.com/AodbvL1fBn
— i dig music (@CoachBrian13) March 19, 2023
Main event time. The US Championship is on the line as Seth Freakin Rollins challenges Austin Theory#WWEMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/zLbVE72hlf
— WrestleScope (@tv_wrestle) March 19, 2023
.@MiaYim doing her thing at #WWEMilwaukee!!! pic.twitter.com/812fkcNXWu
— Carrie (@_dashingxmizfit) March 19, 2023
#DownSinceDay1 my main man @CodyRhodes!!! #WWEMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/kFhB9fMS4l
— Carrie (@_dashingxmizfit) March 19, 2023