WWE Live en Milwaukee, Wisconsin (18/3) | Resultados e imágenes

WWE estuvo el 18 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Fiserv Forum en Milwaukee, Wisconsin, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> WWE Live en Milwaukee, Wisconsin (18/3)

  • Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair venció a Bayley, Becky Lynch y Chelsea Green para retener el título
  • Bronson Reed venció a Johnny Gargano
  • Dominik Mysterio venció a Santos Escobar
  • Candice LeRae y Michin vencieron a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai e IYO SKY)
  • Cody Rhodes venció a LA Knight
  • Braun Strowman y Ricochet vencieron a Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor)
  • Bobby Lashley venció a Baron Corbin
  • Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory venció a Seth Rollins para seguir siendo el campeón

