Resultados IMPACT! Wrestling (23 de marzo 2023) | Mickie James y Tommy Dreamer vs. Masha Slamovich y Bully Ray

A continuación, los resultados completos de la entrega de esta semana de IMPACT! On AXS TV. 

 

► Resultados Impact Wrestling – La mano de Tony Khan

Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs Tommy Dreamer Mickie James
© Anthem Sports & Entertainment

 

[Trey Miguel derrotó a Kevin Knight en Before The Impact]

 

1 – Time Machine (Motor City Machine Guns KUSHIDA) derrotaron a The Design (Deaner, Angels y Kon) (con Callihan)

 

2 – Deonna Purrazzo derrotó a Savannah Evans (con Gisele Shaw y Jai Vidal)

 

En un segmento que pasará a la memorabilia por ridículo, una tenebrosa mano salida de un ataúd abdujo a Taya Valkyrie mientras esta hablaba con Jessicka Havok. ¿Tony Khan, eres tú? Supongo que Impact no está muy orgullosa de tal “catalizador dramático”, porque decidió omitirlo de sus redes sociales. 

 

3 – Masha Slamovich y Bully Ray derrotaron a Mickie James y Tommy Dreamer

 

4 – Moose y Brian Myers derrotaron a Joe Hendry y Dango

 

Como cierre, Josh Alexander y Steve Maclin, rivales en Rebellion, tuvieron un careo, confirmándose que el ex-WWE es un poco psicópata, pues lleva meses espiando a “The Walking Weapon”. 

