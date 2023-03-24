A continuación, los resultados completos de la entrega de esta semana de IMPACT! On AXS TV.
► Resultados Impact Wrestling – La mano de Tony Khan
[Trey Miguel derrotó a Kevin Knight en Before The Impact]
1 – Time Machine (Motor City Machine Guns KUSHIDA) derrotaron a The Design (Deaner, Angels y Kon) (con Callihan)
2 – Deonna Purrazzo derrotó a Savannah Evans (con Gisele Shaw y Jai Vidal)
En un segmento que pasará a la memorabilia por ridículo, una tenebrosa mano salida de un ataúd abdujo a Taya Valkyrie mientras esta hablaba con Jessicka Havok. ¿Tony Khan, eres tú? Supongo que Impact no está muy orgullosa de tal “catalizador dramático”, porque decidió omitirlo de sus redes sociales.
3 – Masha Slamovich y Bully Ray derrotaron a Mickie James y Tommy Dreamer
4 – Moose y Brian Myers derrotaron a Joe Hendry y Dango
Como cierre, Josh Alexander y Steve Maclin, rivales en Rebellion, tuvieron un careo, confirmándose que el ex-WWE es un poco psicópata, pues lleva meses espiando a “The Walking Weapon”.
