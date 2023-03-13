Kamikaze Pro Live 32 | Resultados e imágenes

Por | |

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Kamikaze Pro Live 32 de la compañía Kamikaze Pro celebrado el 12 de marzo de 2023 en el Stechford Social Working Mens Club en Birmingham, West Midlands, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.

> Kamikaze Pro Live 32

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Lucha individual: Hassan Ali venció a  Ryan Parrot
  • Lucha individual: Kieran McQueen venció a Brandon Jordan
  • Lucha individual: Alex Connors venció a Jay Cee
  • Lucha individual: Chantal Jordan venció a MJ Grayson
  • Lucha individual: Maximus Okoro venció a Luke Douglas
  • Lucha individual: Lucía Lee venció a Samuel Hughes
  • Campeonato Kamikaze Pro Live: George Lydon venció a Nate Reilly para retener el título

Y ahora con algunas imágenes del show:

También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos recientes:

También puedes repasar todo lo ocurrido la semana pasada en WWE y AEW:

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x