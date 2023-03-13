Kamikaze Pro Live 32 | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Kamikaze Pro Live 32 de la compañía Kamikaze Pro celebrado el 12 de marzo de 2023 en el Stechford Social Working Mens Club en Birmingham, West Midlands, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
The full card for #KPLive32 this Sunday in Stechford, Birmingham
Kamikaze Pro Live Title@GeorgeLydon_ (c) vs @NateReillyPW @_lucialee vs @LHPSamuel @luke_hero21 vs Maximus Okoro@chantaljordan_ vs @MJ_Grayson
Tickets:https://t.co/5WPO5FzNL5 pic.twitter.com/0ypwdSOAeM
— Kamikaze Pro (@KamikazeProUK) March 10, 2023
> Kamikaze Pro Live 32
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Lucha individual: Hassan Ali venció a Ryan Parrot
- Lucha individual: Kieran McQueen venció a Brandon Jordan
- Lucha individual: Alex Connors venció a Jay Cee
- Lucha individual: Chantal Jordan venció a MJ Grayson
- Lucha individual: Maximus Okoro venció a Luke Douglas
- Lucha individual: Lucía Lee venció a Samuel Hughes
- Campeonato Kamikaze Pro Live: George Lydon venció a Nate Reilly para retener el título
Y ahora con algunas imágenes del show:
Well done to win your match today @_lucialee at @KamikazeProUK pic.twitter.com/MRdjUlnU4s
— Mark Wood (@MrWood1990) March 12, 2023
@KamikazeProUK Pro Live 32@_lucialee vs. @LHPSamuel#KPlive32 #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/PtuWRU6jbU
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) March 12, 2023
@KamikazeProUK Pro Live 32@NateReillyPW vs. @GeorgeLydon_#KPlive32 #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/Vh6jgMGWot
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) March 12, 2023
3rd Match @KamikazeProUK Pro Live 32@TheMirrorcat vs. @JayCeeWrestler#KPlive32 #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/co9WUNje08
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) March 12, 2023
Match 2 @KamikazeProUK Pro Live 32@KieranMcQueenPW vs. @BrandonJordanPW#KPlive32 #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/22jI73YxOB
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) March 12, 2023
@KamikazeProUK Pro Live 32@RyParrott vs. @TLO_Hassan#KPlive32 #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/VHCmCLsUVa
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) March 12, 2023
Wel done to win your match today @KamikazeProUK @chantaljordan_ pic.twitter.com/qmlc6RFXlt
— Mark Wood (@MrWood1990) March 12, 2023
First Half Main @KamikazeProUK Pro Live 32@MJ_Grayson vs. @chantaljordan_#KPlive32 #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/Nhfga6JiFA
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) March 12, 2023
SPEED KILLS @KamikazeProUK pic.twitter.com/STxa2WcjvL
— George Lydon (@GeorgeLydon_) March 12, 2023
