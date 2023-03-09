Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento PROGRESS Gene Munny’s Daft Lad Emporium de la compañía PROGRESS Wrestling celebrado el 7 de marzo de 2023 en The Dome en Londres, Inglaterra.

> PROGRESS Gene Munny’s Daft Lad Emporium

Triple amenaza: Callum Newman venció a Jack Bandicoot y Leon Slater

Lucha individual: Nina Samuels venció a Dani Luna

Lucha individual: Shigehiro Irie venció a Fuminori Abe

Lucha máscara contra máscara: Man Like Mysterio (Man Like DeReiss) venció a Kid Lykos II

Lucha individual: Dean Allmark venció a Dan Moloney

Lucha individual: Omari venció a Warren Banks

Lucha de parejas: Kid Lykos y TK Cooper vencieron a LJ Cleary y Millie McKenzie

De entre todos los luchadores y luchadoras de este show podemos destacar a Nina Samuels, quien alcanzó a ser bastante popular dentro del elenco y la televisión de NXT UK, la marca británica actualmente pausada de la WWE, o, por motivos similares, a Millie McKenzie. Otra compañía en la que también han estado trabajando ambas es Pro-Wrestling: EVE. Y al mismo tiempo, las dos compartieron el encordado en 16 ocasiones hasta ahora, incluyendo sus tiempos como Superestrellas.

Every bit as good as advertised! HUGE “Please Come Back”

Chants for @bandicoot_jack even in defeat. #DaftLadEmporium pic.twitter.com/g6OS6v0nzH — James Gordon (@jrg1990) March 7, 2023

🦴 Ladies & Gentleman that has been Gene Munny’s Daft Lad Emporium. 🫶 Thank you Gene #PROGRESSWrestling #GMDLE pic.twitter.com/0U6iYzuE0L — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 7, 2023

Only the 2nd time I’ve had the joy to see @bandicoot_jack wrestle last night, but he’s becoming a fast favourite! He needs to be all over not just @ThisIs_Progress proper, but every promotion in the country! An star making performance at #DaftLadEmporium#HeStoleTheShow pic.twitter.com/GBkXqwlqm5 — James Gordon (@jrg1990) March 8, 2023

No matter what happens next, this one should bang. @abe_fuminori takes on @tachimukau_irie, with All Japan’s head ref officiating. For now at least all thoughts of murder (except of both men’s chest) subside. @ThisIs_Progress @imsomunny #DaftLadEmporium pic.twitter.com/SjUNh8Wq3x — James Gordon (@jrg1990) March 7, 2023

Holy shit! As @imsomunny proudly announces that “nothing can possibly go wrong” @PrinceofpaceCN stumbles back out covered in blood and he DIES!! He’s been stabbed! Gene is… not worried at all @MrLeeMcAteer he promises. It’s a… murder mystery…#DaftLadEmporium #WhoKilledCallum pic.twitter.com/NgcwYbaEVV — James Gordon (@jrg1990) March 7, 2023

Dear Mr @davemeltzerWON when you eventually review @imsomunny's #DaftLadEmporium please don't let the murders get in the way of your review process.

Ok thanks bye. pic.twitter.com/GWgIQQYQKi — Sam Patel (@ThatBrownDude) March 7, 2023

Theres only 1 word I have to describe #DaftLadEmporium and that word is BATSHIT. Surreal at its very core. Some excellent wrestling and some insane stories. Not, obviously, what I would want every show to be. But for a one night special that was SPECIAL. Thanks @imsomunny. pic.twitter.com/bANNPiUUS2 — James Gordon (@jrg1990) March 7, 2023

The masked murderer sprinted out with the police in hot pursuit, and @mothfromdaflats chased after them in a drunken haze. In the confusion @NinaSamuels123 rolls up @DaniLuna_pro and steals the win. Boooo! But the mystery of the assailant rolls on! #DaftLadEmporium pic.twitter.com/LHQSoCnxMC — James Gordon (@jrg1990) March 7, 2023

