Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento PROGRESS Gene Munny’s Daft Lad Emporium de la compañía PROGRESS Wrestling celebrado el 7 de marzo de 2023 en The Dome en Londres, Inglaterra.

> PROGRESS Gene Munny’s Daft Lad Emporium

  • Triple amenaza: Callum Newman venció a Jack Bandicoot y Leon Slater
  • Lucha individual: Nina Samuels venció a Dani Luna
  • Lucha individual: Shigehiro Irie venció a Fuminori Abe
  • Lucha máscara contra máscara: Man Like Mysterio (Man Like DeReiss) venció a Kid Lykos II
  • Lucha individual: Dean Allmark venció a Dan Moloney
  • Lucha individual: Omari venció a Warren Banks
  • Lucha de parejas: Kid Lykos y TK Cooper vencieron a LJ Cleary y Millie McKenzie

De entre todos los luchadores y luchadoras de este show podemos destacar a Nina Samuels, quien alcanzó a ser bastante popular dentro del elenco y la televisión de NXT UK, la marca británica actualmente pausada de la WWE, o, por motivos similares, a Millie McKenzie. Otra compañía en la que también han estado trabajando ambas es Pro-Wrestling: EVE. Y al mismo tiempo, las dos compartieron el encordado en 16 ocasiones hasta ahora, incluyendo sus tiempos como Superestrellas.

