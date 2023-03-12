GCW vs. IWS UnFnSanactioned | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento GCW vs. IWS UnFnSanctioned de las compañías Game Changer Wrestling e International Wrestling Syndicate celebrado el 11 de marzo de 2023 en L’Olympia en Montreal, Quebec, Canadá. Pudo y puede verse en FITE TV.
> GCW vs. IWS UnFnSanactioned
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Kick Off: Team GCW (Alec Price, Cole Radrick, Dyln McKay y Shane Mercer) vencieron a Team IWS (Black Dynamite, JT Producer, Karl Jepson y Shayne Hawke)
- Kick Off: Hardbody y Jimmy Lloyd vencieron a Amazingly Sweet (Alex Maze y Kristara)
- East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) vencieron a Fresh Air (Junior Benito y Macrae Martin)
- LuFisto venció a Sawyer Wreck
- Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques y Thomas Dubois) vencieron a Los Macizos (Cíclope y Miedo Extremo)
- Beer Bash Match: Matt Falco venció a 1 Called Manders
- Mike Bailey venció a Gringo Loco
- Campeonato Femenil IWS: Melanie Havok (c) venció a Allie Katch
- Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo IWS: Benjamin Tull (c) venció a Tony Deppen
- Fans Bring The Weapons: Mance Warner, Nick Gage y Rina Yamashita vencieron a Green Phantom, PCP Crazy F’N Manny y Sexxxy Eddy
Y ahora con algunas de las imágenes del show:
