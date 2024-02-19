Resultados WWE Live (18/2): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE estuvo el 18 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Save Mart Center en Fresno, California, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

Nakamura goes through the table & Cody gets the win with the Crossrhodes. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/pSC8cMBSkp — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024

LA Knight derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso)

(con Jimmy Uso) Omos (con MVP) derrota a Akira Tozawa

(con MVP) derrota a Akira Tozawa Nia Jax derrota a Maxxine Dupri

CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL : Gunther (c) contra Chad Gable termina sin resultado

: Gunther (c) contra Chad Gable termina sin resultado The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Chad Gable derrotan a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser)

(Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Chad Gable derrotan a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser) Michin (con Zelina Vega) derrota a Asuka (con Kairi Sane)

Carlito derrotó a Austin Theory

Cody Rhodes vence a Shinsuke Nakamura

Austin Theory tried to steal Carlito's apple & then truth came out (mega pop) & asked Carlito to tag him in before Carlito won. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/rjQMrGteUN — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024

In an IC Title title match Chad Gable beat Gunther by DQ when the ref saw Giovoni Vinci push Gable off the top rope. Imperium them put the boots to Gable so New Day came out to make the save & make it a 6-Man. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/ex94iKWlDt — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024

Con este termina el fin de semana de eventos no televisados de WWE antes de que comience otra semana con Monday Night Raw, la cual será la de Elimination Chamber 2024. Allí estarán Nia Jax luchando por el Campeonato Mundial o LA Knight compitiendo en la Cámara de la Eliminación por una oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Pesado en WrestleMania 40. Todos los demás participantes de esta velada no se espera que estén en el Premium Live Event.

A continuación puedes repasar también todo lo sucedido esta semana en WWE TV:

Austin Theory cutting a promo on people in the crowd before Carlito comes out for their match. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/Bjxf4RxuxR — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024

LA Knight signing autographs after defeating Solo Sikoa. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/CxI6RZeCh2 — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024

Solo Sikoa vs LA Knight #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/bUJ3gTeLGS — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024