Resultados WWE Live (18/2): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE Live Sunday Stunner

WWE estuvo el 18 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Save Mart Center en Fresno, California, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE Live (18/2)

  • LA Knight derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso)
  • Omos (con MVP) derrota a Akira Tozawa
  • Nia Jax derrota a Maxxine Dupri
  • CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL: Gunther (c) contra Chad Gable termina sin resultado
  • The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Chad Gable derrotan a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser)
  • Michin (con Zelina Vega) derrota a Asuka (con Kairi Sane)
  • Carlito derrotó a Austin Theory
  • Cody Rhodes vence a Shinsuke Nakamura

Con este termina el fin de semana de eventos no televisados de WWE antes de que comience otra semana con Monday Night Raw, la cual será la de Elimination Chamber 2024. Allí estarán Nia Jax luchando por el Campeonato Mundial o LA Knight compitiendo en la Cámara de la Eliminación por una oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Pesado en WrestleMania 40. Todos los demás participantes de esta velada no se espera que estén en el Premium Live Event.

A continuación puedes repasar también todo lo sucedido esta semana en WWE TV:

