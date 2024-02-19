Resultados WWE Live (18/2): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE estuvo el 18 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Save Mart Center en Fresno, California, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.
- Resultados WWE Live (17/2): ¡No lo verás en TV!.
- Resultados WWE NXT Live (16/2): ¡Debuta Brogan Finlay!.
- Resultados WWE NXT Live (17/2): ¡No lo verás en TV!.
Nakamura goes through the table & Cody gets the win with the Crossrhodes. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/pSC8cMBSkp
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024
► Resultados WWE Live (18/2)
- LA Knight derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso)
- Omos (con MVP) derrota a Akira Tozawa
- Nia Jax derrota a Maxxine Dupri
- CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL: Gunther (c) contra Chad Gable termina sin resultado
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Chad Gable derrotan a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser)
- Michin (con Zelina Vega) derrota a Asuka (con Kairi Sane)
- Carlito derrotó a Austin Theory
- Cody Rhodes vence a Shinsuke Nakamura
Cody Rhodes at #WWEFresno live event pic.twitter.com/sa6SYirvcb
— DREAM (@TeamCody__) February 19, 2024
Fireflies are out at #WWEFresno 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1WfDPhKG9l
— shane (@lmaoshanee) February 19, 2024
#WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/8G3jiQUwMN
— Pro Wrestling Fan Attic (@WWE_FanAttic) February 19, 2024
Austin Theory tried to steal Carlito's apple & then truth came out (mega pop) & asked Carlito to tag him in before Carlito won. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/rjQMrGteUN
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024
In an IC Title title match Chad Gable beat Gunther by DQ when the ref saw Giovoni Vinci push Gable off the top rope. Imperium them put the boots to Gable so New Day came out to make the save & make it a 6-Man. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/ex94iKWlDt
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024
Con este termina el fin de semana de eventos no televisados de WWE antes de que comience otra semana con Monday Night Raw, la cual será la de Elimination Chamber 2024. Allí estarán Nia Jax luchando por el Campeonato Mundial o LA Knight compitiendo en la Cámara de la Eliminación por una oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Pesado en WrestleMania 40. Todos los demás participantes de esta velada no se espera que estén en el Premium Live Event.
- Tiffany Stratton: «Seré la más joven en ganar Elimination Chamber».
- Dominik Mysterio: «Rhea Ripley limpiará el piso con Nia Jax en Elimination Chamber».
- Kevin Owens: «Elimination Chamber se compara con WrestleMania».
- Naomi a Elimination Chamber: «¡The Glow es global!».
- Gunther: «No sé si volveremos a ver a Brock Lesnar».
A continuación puedes repasar también todo lo sucedido esta semana en WWE TV:
- WWE RAW 12 de febrero 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Jey Uso y New Day vs. Imperium.
- WWE NXT 13 de febrero 2024 | Resultados en vivo | The Family vs. Wolf Dogs.
- WWE SMACKDOWN 16 de febrero 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Logan Paul vs. The Miz.
Austin Theory cutting a promo on people in the crowd before Carlito comes out for their match. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/Bjxf4RxuxR
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024
9000 Live Fans in attendance for @LinaFanene and #TheBloodline for #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/qspVTXq9Kz
— FresBerg Cartoon (@FresBergCartoon) February 19, 2024
LA Knight signing autographs after defeating Solo Sikoa. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/CxI6RZeCh2
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024
@RonKillings is the GOAT
Interrupting @_Theory1 like that#WWEFresno #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6DDdJXPl9O
— geothefeo12 (@geoisucey) February 19, 2024
Got to see @RealLAKnight
YEAH #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/Lv9nXpbWD9
— geothefeo12 (@geoisucey) February 19, 2024
#WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/OFzli2jWaW
— Pro Wrestling Fan Attic (@WWE_FanAttic) February 19, 2024
Solo Sikoa vs LA Knight #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/bUJ3gTeLGS
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024
Asuka vs Michin #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/HzI0ra9MxY
— Pro Wrestling Fan Attic (@WWE_FanAttic) February 19, 2024
R Truth?? #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/TPV7kDMAi5
— Pro Wrestling Fan Attic (@WWE_FanAttic) February 19, 2024