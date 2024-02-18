Resultados WWE Live (17/2): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE estuvo el 17 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la Oakland Arena en Oakland, California, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.
► Resultados WWE Live (17/2)
- LA Knight derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso)
- Nia Jax derrota a Maxxine Dupri
- CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL: Gunther (c) contra Chad Gable termina sin resultado
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Chad Gable derrotan a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser)
- Omos (con MVP) derrota a Akira Tozawa
- Asuka (con Kairi Sane) derrota a Michin (con Zelina Vega)
- Cody Rhodes vence a Shinsuke Nakamura
Con este comenzó el fin de semana de eventos no televisados de WWE cuando hoy 18 de febrero se realizará uno nuevo antes de que comience otra semana con Monday Night Raw, la cual será la de Elimination Chamber 2024. Allí estarán Nia Jax luchando por el Campeonato Mundial o LA Knight compitiendo en la Cámara de la Eliminación por una oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Pesado en WrestleMania 40. Todos los demás participantes de esta velada no se espera que estén en el Premium Live Event.
Es interesante también apuntar que Chad Gable ha tenido una nueva oportunidad de destronar a Gunther por el Campeonato Intercontinental aunque en realidad la rivalidad entre ellos ha acabado, al menos en la televisión. Aún así, el exluchador olímpico dijo recientemente que quiere terminar su historia, y eso es precisamente poner fin al reinado del «Ring General». También Gable estuvo comentando estos días acerca del acuerdo de WWE con Netflix señalando que nadie puede igualar lo que ofrece su compañía.
