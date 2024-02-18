Resultados WWE NXT Live (17/2): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE NXT estuvo el 17 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena The Armory en Lakeland, Florida, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

Maybe I ought to embrace y’all… #NXTLakeland thank you for giving me a chance. pic.twitter.com/u3fN3d5QD5 — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) February 18, 2024

► Resultados WWE NXT Live (17/2)

Luca Crusifino derrota a Kale Dixon

derrota a Kale Dixon Breanna Covington contra Kiyah Saint termina sin resultado

Lola Vice vence a Jacy Jayne

Je’Von Evans y Malik Blade derrotan a Josh Black y Lucky Ali

Roxanne Pérez vence a Tatum Paxley

vence a Tatum Paxley Hank Walker y Tank Ledger derrotan a No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey y Drew Gulak)

Lexis King vence a Javier Bernal

vence a Javier Bernal Arianna Grace vence a Sol Ruca

vence a Sol Ruca The Family (Channing Lorenzo y Tony D’Angelo) y Ridge Holland derrotan a Gallus (Joe Coffey , Mark Coffey y Wolfgang)

CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Lyra Valkyria (c) derrota a Jaida Parker

Fuera de los resultados de los combates y de estos en sí mismos podemos destacar que tanto Je’Von Evans como Lucky Ali siguen dando sus primeros pasos en estos eventos no televisados del territorio de desarrollo poco después de haber hecho sus respectivos debuts. De la misma manera, Sol Ruca volvió recientemente a la acción luchística tras un tiempo lesionada. Y podemos apuntar también que Jaida Parker tuviera una oportunidad por el Campeonato Femenil cuando está empezando a llamar la atención.

The women definitely ruled the night at #Nxtlakeland and @Real_Valkyria and @Jaida_Parkerwwe put an exclamation point on the show!! pic.twitter.com/dPufmjCiMX — Chris Stepp (@chrisstepp88) February 18, 2024

The future of the women’s division @kiyahwwe and Brianna Covington #nxtlakeland pic.twitter.com/IVl0cr0JSr — pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) February 18, 2024

Hey @Real_EliasAK47 you wasn't playing when you said he was on a different level! Good to see @WWEJeVonEvans steal the show at #NXTLakeland #TheYoungOG pic.twitter.com/jBYvJ0yXcN — CapKidman (@CapKidman) February 18, 2024

Con este show termina el fin de semana de NXT para que pronto comience una nueva semana. Antes, no te pierdas todo lo ocurrido en el programa de esta, durante el cual destacó la coronación de Bron Breakker y Baron Corbin como nuevos Campeones de Parejas. Ello mientras el exCampeón NXT ha sido confirmado como nuevo luchador de SmackDown. Veremos qué sigue para estos Wolf Dogs a continuación y para su reinado en la marca amarilla. Continuaremos informando en SÚPER LUCHAS.