LPW 12: Streets Ahead | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento LPW 12: Streets Ahead de la compañía Love Pro Wrestling celebrado el 24 de febrero de 2023 en The Rec Room South Edmonton en Edmonton, Alberta, Canadá.

> LPW 12: Streets Ahead Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Campeonato LPW : Son of Irish venció a Michael Richard Blais para ganar el título, que estaba vacante

: Son of Irish venció a Michael Richard Blais para ganar el título, que estaba vacante Se7en (Jack Pride, TJ Cannon, Marz the Specialist) def. Eli Surge, Elliot Tyler, and Tony Baroni

Liiza Hall venció a Kenneth Stryker en un combate mano a mano

Berat Gorani venció a Sheik Shabaz, Evan Rivers y Reid Matthews en una lucha cuadrangular

The RADz (Rich King, Lumberjack Larry Woods, y TY Jackson) venció a Michael Allen Richard Clark, Sebastian Wolfe, y Miles Deville en una lucha de tercias

Campeonato Grand LPW: Zoë Sager venció a Steven Crowe para retener el título

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

P: @RefJudgeOomen throwing a cheap shot at Our guy @Thaddeusarcher3 so naturally We kicked his ass down the stairs.

If the rest of The Radz wanna continue what We started tonight…

You all know where @MarzSpecialist @RealTjCannon and Us will be next month… @LoveWrestlingCA pic.twitter.com/7EZ5bAxr0R — Jack Pride (@JackPr7de) February 25, 2023

An early match-of-the-year contender saw a brand-new challenge champion crowned. The future is now! Congratulations to @Sonofirish12 on capturing the LPW Challenge Championship! pic.twitter.com/Zx4Ya5AQXn — Love Wrestling CA (@LoveWrestlingCA) February 25, 2023

I am your God now, bow to me 📸: @TargetPhoto pic.twitter.com/VxXRjnIA1s — ✨𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓫𝓵𝓮✨ Zoë Sager (@SagerZoe) February 25, 2023

THANK YOU! A full house, and fuller hearts. Thank you, Edmonton, for showing up, showing out, and showing the world why #YEG has the best wrestling fans on the planet. ❤️ 📸: @TargetPhoto pic.twitter.com/44OxtNt5A4 — Love Wrestling CA (@LoveWrestlingCA) February 25, 2023

También sabemos que el próximo evento de la compañía Love Pro Wrestling, LPW 13: Still Don’t Want to Grow Up, será el 31 de marzo en The Rec Room South Edmonton, en Edmonton, Alberta, Canadá.

