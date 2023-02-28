LPW 12: Streets Ahead | Resultados e imágenes

Por | |

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento LPW 12: Streets Ahead de la compañía Love Pro Wrestling celebrado el 24 de febrero de 2023 en The Rec Room South Edmonton en Edmonton, Alberta, Canadá.

> LPW 12: Streets Ahead

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Campeonato LPW: Son of Irish venció a Michael Richard Blais para ganar el título, que estaba vacante
  • Se7en (Jack Pride, TJ Cannon, Marz the Specialist) def. Eli Surge, Elliot Tyler, and Tony Baroni
  • Liiza Hall venció a Kenneth Stryker en un combate mano a mano
  • Berat Gorani venció a Sheik Shabaz, Evan Rivers y Reid Matthews en una lucha cuadrangular
  • The RADz (Rich King, Lumberjack Larry Woods, y TY Jackson) venció a Michael Allen Richard Clark, Sebastian Wolfe, y Miles Deville en una lucha de tercias
  • Campeonato Grand LPW: Zoë Sager venció a Steven Crowe para retener el título

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

También sabemos que el próximo evento de la compañía Love Pro Wrestling, LPW 13: Still Don’t Want to Grow Up, será el 31 de marzo en The Rec Room South Edmonton, en Edmonton, Alberta, Canadá.

También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos independientes recientes:

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x