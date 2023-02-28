Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (27 de febrero 2023) | Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson

Durante sus primeros años de vida, Dark y Dark: Elevation fueron territorio de The Dark Order. Hoy, Konosuke Takeshita ha hecho suyos los shows youtuberos de AEW, con varias estelarizaciones recientes de Dark y ayer, una nueva de Dark: Elevation.

Takeshita no necesita elevaciones ni pulir su arte, así que simplemente estamos ante una socorrida forma de ofrecerle actividad ante el, no me cansaré de decirlo, excesivo número de competidores “All Elite” y los escasos minutos disponibles en televisión. Mañana, durante Dynamite, Takeshita formará parte de la lucha de escaleras “Face of the Revolution”, así que no se prevé tenga hueco dentro del cartel de Revolution. A cambio, eso sí, lo veremos en el estreno de la nueva ROH TV.

Por lo demás, nada relevante ocurrió en el episodio que nos ocupa de Dark: Elevation. Apuntar el regreso de Danielle Kamea, la otrora Vanessa Borne, cuyo último combate en AEW remonta al Dynamite del pasado 20 de abril. Athena se encargó de darle una calurosa (re)bienvenida.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – La furia de Athena

1 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Rachelle Riveter

Rachelle Riveter hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

2 – The Kingdom (con Maria Kanellis) derrotó a EJ Sparks y Aguila Aguirre

EJ Sparks y Aguila Aguirre hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

3 – Diamante, Nyla Rose y Marina Shafir (con Vickie Guerrero) derrotaron a Brittnie Brooks, Mazzerati y Miss May

Brittnie Brooks y Miss May hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

4 – Powerhouse Hobbs derrotó a Daniel Evans

Daniel Evans hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

The next chapter in the Book of Hobbs begins RIGHT NOW on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in to watch @TrueWillieHobbs!

▶️ https://t.co/JbmyDdzQKR pic.twitter.com/0F7dMasReH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023

5 – The Firm (Ethan Page, Matt Hardy e Isiah Kassidy) (con Stokely Hathaway) derrotó a Braxton, Ice Williams y Watson

Braxton, Ice Williams y Watson hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

6 – Athena derrotó a Danielle Kamela en un combate “title eliminator”

Athena apalizó a Kamela tras la lucha.

#ROH Women’s World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG makes her way to the ring RIGHT NOW on #AEWDarkElevation for a @ringofhonor Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match! Tune in NOW to see how it unfolds!

▶️ https://t.co/JbmyDdzQKR pic.twitter.com/LutOuyYsgG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023

7 – Konosuke Takeshita derrotó a Lee Johnson (con Cole Karter)