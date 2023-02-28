Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (27 de febrero 2023) | Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson

Durante sus primeros años de vida, Dark y Dark: Elevation fueron territorio de The Dark Order. Hoy, Konosuke Takeshita ha hecho suyos los shows youtuberos de AEW, con varias estelarizaciones recientes de Dark y ayer, una nueva de Dark: Elevation.
Takeshita no necesita elevaciones ni pulir su arte, así que simplemente estamos ante una socorrida forma de ofrecerle actividad ante el, no me cansaré de decirlo, excesivo número de competidores “All Elite” y los escasos minutos disponibles en televisión. Mañana, durante Dynamite, Takeshita formará parte de la lucha de escaleras “Face of the Revolution”, así que no se prevé tenga hueco dentro del cartel de Revolution. A cambio, eso sí, lo veremos en el estreno de la nueva ROH TV.
Por lo demás, nada relevante ocurrió en el episodio que nos ocupa de Dark: Elevation. Apuntar el regreso de Danielle Kamea, la otrora Vanessa Borne, cuyo último combate en AEW remonta al Dynamite del pasado 20 de abril. Athena se encargó de darle una calurosa (re)bienvenida.
Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (20 de febrero 2023) The Lucha Brothers vs. Tony Nese y Ari Daivari
► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – La furia de Athena
1 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Rachelle Riveter
Rachelle Riveter hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
We're starting off tonight's #AEWDarkElevation with @EmiSakura_gtmv 👑— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
Tune in RIGHT NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/XktJQxTBD3 pic.twitter.com/qkqQHsDchG
2 – The Kingdom (con Maria Kanellis) derrotó a EJ Sparks y Aguila Aguirre
EJ Sparks y Aguila Aguirre hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
Up next is #TheKingdom @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis in action RIGHT NOW on #AEWDarkElevation!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/XktJQxTBD3 pic.twitter.com/0HR1rMkbH8
3 – Diamante, Nyla Rose y Marina Shafir (con Vickie Guerrero) derrotaron a Brittnie Brooks, Mazzerati y Miss May
Brittnie Brooks y Miss May hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
See @NylaRoseBeast, @MarinaShafir, @diamantelax— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
in trios action RIGHT NOW on #AEWDarkElevation!
Watch here:
▶️ https://t.co/XktJQxU9sB pic.twitter.com/PyvDe7Kapj
4 – Powerhouse Hobbs derrotó a Daniel Evans
Daniel Evans hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
The next chapter in the Book of Hobbs begins RIGHT NOW on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in to watch @TrueWillieHobbs!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/JbmyDdzQKR pic.twitter.com/0F7dMasReH
5 – The Firm (Ethan Page, Matt Hardy e Isiah Kassidy) (con Stokely Hathaway) derrotó a Braxton, Ice Williams y Watson
Braxton, Ice Williams y Watson hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
Next up on #AEWDarkElevation, it’s @OfficialEGO, @IsiahKassidy, and @MATTHARDYBRAND in trios action! Tune in RIGHT NOW!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/JbmyDdzQKR pic.twitter.com/PzJjcGBgOM
6 – Athena derrotó a Danielle Kamela en un combate “title eliminator”
Athena apalizó a Kamela tras la lucha.
#ROH Women’s World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG makes her way to the ring RIGHT NOW on #AEWDarkElevation for a @ringofhonor Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match! Tune in NOW to see how it unfolds!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/JbmyDdzQKR pic.twitter.com/LutOuyYsgG
7 – Konosuke Takeshita derrotó a Lee Johnson (con Cole Karter)
It’s time for your #AEWDarkElevation Main Event! @Takesoup versus @BigShottyLee RIGHT NOW! Don’t miss a second of the action!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/JbmyDdzQKR pic.twitter.com/uLuDo1lyvf