Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento ETU Lightning In A Bottle de la compañía Expect The Unexpected Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus en Ridgefield Park, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos.
> ETU Lightning In A Bottle
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Ken Broadway venció a Alec Price, Kevin Blackwood y Steve Pena en una lucha cuadrangular
- B3CCA venció a Ultra Violette en un combate mano a mano
- Campeonato Oceánico del Crucero de Jericho: Matt Cardona venció a Danny Demanto para retener el título en una lucha individual
- Vargas venció a 1 Called Manders en un enfrentamiento uno contra uno
- The Kirks (Brandon Kirk y Kasey Kirk) vencieron a YoKai (Janai Kai y Yoya) en un combate por equipos
- Campeonato Mundial Independiente IWTV: Matt Tremont venció a AKIRA para mantener el cinturón en un mano a mano
- Natural Vibes (BIG BOSS Shimizu y Kzy) vencieron a The SAT (Joel Maximo y Jose Maximo) en un encuentro de parejas
- Marcus Mathers venció a Jordan Oliver en una lucha de mesas, escaleras y sillas por la contención al Campeonato ETU Key to the East
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:
始まりと終わりが同じ会場。
いやぁ良い締めくくりが出来た。
2人が覚えててくれたの嬉しかった。自分の試合を見てくれてたのも。
あの頃なんてただのグリーンボーイだったのに😅
Gracias S.A.T！
See you next time..?? Amigo😉👍 pic.twitter.com/JG9DXZW1rW
— ӄʐʏ ȶɨʍɛ (@kzy_time_ebe2) February 27, 2023
.@TheJordanOIiver with a SUPER DDT onto a table!#WatchETU pic.twitter.com/RSdiLfMYv0
— ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 26, 2023
JORDO!!!!! #watchetu pic.twitter.com/24d7U97wgk
— Robert Williams (@rwilliams1283) February 26, 2023
LARIATOOOOOOO #WatchETU @ETUwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/OuFHbkSurl
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) February 26, 2023
HEADBUTTS. No fucking around here. #WATCHETU@Matt_Tremont @theakiraway pic.twitter.com/X4eHygG1ib
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 26, 2023
Shall we dance?@bigrshimizu @kzy_time_ebe2 #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/1h3klZqHFN
— ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 26, 2023
PSYCHO DRIVER FUCK YOUR LIFE!@ItsBrandonKirk #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/eJIHmEaNGM
— ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 26, 2023
Vader Bomb on top of ladder and Mathers! @TheJordanOIiver @MarcusMathers1 #watchetu @ETUwrestling @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/EwJD2pT6iW
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 26, 2023
These 2 Pouring Blood Especially Mathers! 🩸@MarcusMathers1 @TheJordanOIiver #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/t3mFwAmCb7
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 26, 2023
OMG HE KICKS OUT!!!! WTF!!! Match of the year contender! @MarcusMathers1 @TheJordanOIiver @ETUwrestling #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/Xs5pwfCKkM
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 26, 2023
Main Event time! #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/0kPlQXvmab
— ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 26, 2023
And now a victory song from @b3cca4ever #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/wbP2Ky3Q5e
— ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 26, 2023
Gotta say @ETUwrestling living up to its name is out the booking of this one #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/GcBkPAIBTN
— Steven (@OaklandRovers) February 26, 2023
BLOCKBUSTAH!@ThePrizeCityOG #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/UPYW2fI5Gv
— ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 26, 2023
DVD through the can door!! #WatchETU @ETUwrestling @indiewrestling @TheMattCardona
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/oHeUIhdIqX
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) February 26, 2023
PSYCHODRIVERFUCKYO(YA)LIFE @ItsBrandonKirk @theonlyoya #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/LuxhhjZIW2
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 26, 2023
UM… Did @ItsBrandonKirk just Rock @theonlyoya to sleep!? What?! lol #watchetu pic.twitter.com/x4ZgRC1zX3
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 26, 2023
Party time! @bigrshimizu @kzy_time_ebe2 #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/h533YysPzp
— ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 26, 2023
