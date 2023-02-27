Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento ETU Lightning In A Bottle de la compañía Expect The Unexpected Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus en Ridgefield Park, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos.

🚨TOMORROW🚨 “Lightning In A Bottle” just set the presale record for a ETU event. GET TO THE MECCA!!! ❌Front Row: SOLD OUT❌

❌2nd Row: SOLD OUT❌

GA: $25 now or $30 at the door. 🎟️: https://t.co/4D9kLTnW4X pic.twitter.com/Iwrj3cSW6X — ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) February 25, 2023

> ETU Lightning In A Bottle

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Ken Broadway venció a Alec Price, Kevin Blackwood y Steve Pena en una lucha cuadrangular

B3CCA venció a Ultra Violette en un combate mano a mano

Campeonato Oceánico del Crucero de Jericho : Matt Cardona venció a Danny Demanto para retener el título en una lucha individual

: Matt Cardona venció a Danny Demanto para retener el título en una lucha individual Vargas venció a 1 Called Manders en un enfrentamiento uno contra uno

The Kirks (Brandon Kirk y Kasey Kirk) vencieron a YoKai (Janai Kai y Yoya) en un combate por equipos

Campeonato Mundial Independiente IWTV : Matt Tremont venció a AKIRA para mantener el cinturón en un mano a mano

: Matt Tremont venció a AKIRA para mantener el cinturón en un mano a mano Natural Vibes (BIG BOSS Shimizu y Kzy) vencieron a The SAT (Joel Maximo y Jose Maximo) en un encuentro de parejas

Marcus Mathers venció a Jordan Oliver en una lucha de mesas, escaleras y sillas por la contención al Campeonato ETU Key to the East

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

始まりと終わりが同じ会場。

いやぁ良い締めくくりが出来た。

2人が覚えててくれたの嬉しかった。自分の試合を見てくれてたのも。

あの頃なんてただのグリーンボーイだったのに😅

Gracias S.A.T！

See you next time..?? Amigo😉👍 pic.twitter.com/JG9DXZW1rW — ӄʐʏ ȶɨʍɛ (@kzy_time_ebe2) February 27, 2023

Gotta say @ETUwrestling living up to its name is out the booking of this one #WatchETU pic.twitter.com/GcBkPAIBTN — Steven (@OaklandRovers) February 26, 2023

