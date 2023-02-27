ETU Lightning In A Bottle | Resultados e imágenes | Matt Cardona en acción

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento ETU Lightning In A Bottle de la compañía Expect The Unexpected Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus en Ridgefield Park, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos.

> ETU Lightning In A Bottle

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Ken Broadway venció a Alec Price, Kevin Blackwood y Steve Pena en una lucha cuadrangular
  • B3CCA venció a Ultra Violette en un combate mano a mano
  • Campeonato Oceánico del Crucero de Jericho: Matt Cardona venció a Danny Demanto para retener el título en una lucha individual
  • Vargas venció a 1 Called Manders en un enfrentamiento uno contra uno
  • The Kirks (Brandon Kirk y Kasey Kirk) vencieron a YoKai (Janai Kai y Yoya) en un combate por equipos
  • Campeonato Mundial Independiente IWTV: Matt Tremont venció a AKIRA para mantener el cinturón en un mano a mano
  • Natural Vibes (BIG BOSS Shimizu y Kzy) vencieron a The SAT (Joel Maximo y Jose Maximo) en un encuentro de parejas
  • Marcus Mathers venció a Jordan Oliver en una lucha de mesas, escaleras y sillas por la contención al Campeonato ETU Key to the East

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos independientes recientes:

