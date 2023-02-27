RevPro Live In Birmingham | Resultados e imágenes | Will Ospreay en acción

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento RevPro Live In Birmingham de la compañía Revolution Pro Wrestling
celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en The Mill en Birmingham, West Midlands, Inglaterra.
- RevPro Live In Southampton 22 | Resultados | Will Ospreay en acción.
- RevPro Live In London 70 | Resultados e imágenes.
TOMORROW IN BIRMINGHAM 🔥
Doors 3pm l Bell Time 4pm
JOIN US: https://t.co/kf0ELAJjAB pic.twitter.com/tJFZTxp0Ua
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 25, 2023
> RevPro Live In Birmingham
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Lucha de parejas: The Greedy Souls (Brendan White y Danny Jones) vencieron a Act Two (Benjamin Harland y Jack Knudsen)
- Lucha individual: Yota Tsuji venció a Zak Knight
- Campeonato Femenil Southside: Dani Luna venció a María de la Rosa para retener el título
- Lucha de parejas: Mirko Mori y Nico Inverardi vencieron a Gideon Grey y Will Kaven
- Lucha individual: Gabriel Kidd vs. Michael Oku terminó sin ganador debido a doble conteo de fuera
- Lucha individual: Will Ospreay venció a Luke Jacobs
Además de, como siempre, a Will Ospreay, podemos destacar a Zak Knight, quien es uno de los hermanos de Saraya, estrella de AEW que luchará por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil en Revolution 2023. O también a la luchhadora española María de la Rosa.
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:
I'm at the Mill in Birmingham for my 1st wrestling show of the year, watching RevPro. pic.twitter.com/fkRecSkuYT
— Monkey Buckles (@Monkey_Buckles) February 26, 2023
MARIA! MARIA! MARIA!
Come back and run that back – GREAT MATCH.@DaniLuna_pro @DelaRosaMaria0 #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/FMnDzL70ac
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
Dani Luna is a top tier talent.
We all know that.
Maria de la Rosa proved she is up there with her. Run that book.
de la Rosa vs @HailWindsor, @chantaljordan_, @SkyeSmitson, @KanjiDuku… possibilities are exciting.@DelaRosaMaria0 @DaniLuna_pro #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/j68WHFRWQT
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
Amira looks concerned.
Gabe looks like he couldn’t give a fuck about Amira’s concern.@amirawrestler @TheOJMO #GabrielKidd #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/h6wLAoy7fJ
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
Intensity.
Intent.
Poised & Ready.@TheOJMO #GabrielKidd #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/G8pesLLYkS
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
WE ARE READY!@Franc3sca_mc #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/KQoAl8gTjI
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
Full Throttle
Is Gabe a little jealous? Trained with Shibata & led the Dojo life. Coughlin’s on PPV, Connors on RoH, Fredericks on NXT. He’s the BEST in Britain behind Ospreay, with Luke Jacobs & @TheOJMO who fought Jericho – why is Gabe under appreciated? #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/MXgxAPTAgx
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
PLEASE COME BACK!
(Not you Kaven, you can fuck off).
Gideon, you’re loaded; pay for better help.@WillKaven13 @LordGideonGrey @Nico_Inverardi @MirkoMoriUV #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/jt7JRVCGWp
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
Michael Oku – the most photogenic man in pro-wrestling@TheOJMO #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/HP8iziaAQo
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
THAT WAS UNREAL
More, more, more!@TheOJMO #GabrielKidd #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/Pp5uISeeUO
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
I think it’s safe to say that Luke Jacobs hits HARD.@WillOspreay @LukeJacobs00_YG #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/AWhy51GISz
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
Luke Jacobs proved to be hard to beat; he put up one hell of a fight and Will Ospreay’s frustration showed.
Hope Luke recovers fully & quickly. The ceiling on these two’s rematch is insanely high.@WillOspreay @LukeJacobs00_YG #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/LpiT0NxhxJ
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
GIDEON’s A PERVERT
Even (Anyone But) Kaven agreed.@LordGideonGrey @MirkoMoriUV @WillKaven13 #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/FbUQ9QfzFJ
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
Unbelievable technique@francescoakira @KidLykosII #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/TkqGwmESSL
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
My favourite pro-wrestling doesn’t look choreographed or acted but like it’s a real struggle between athletes demonstrating their strength, technique, skill & athleticism.
This match epitomised all that I love about pro-wrestling.@WillOspreay @LukeJacobs00_YG #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/CpRgWeupZd
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023
También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos independientes recientes:
- ICW The 11th Annual Square Go! | Resultados e imágenes.
- ETU Lightning In A Bottle | Resultados e imágenes | Matt Cardona en acción.
- BodyZoi Fly Or Crash | Resultados e imágenes | Bandido en acción.
- B!P Plastic Cup Politics | Resultados e imágenes.
- Started From The Bottom | Resultados e imágenes.
- ASPW Internacional | Resultados e imágenes.
- ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41 y 42 | Resultados e imágenes.
- PPW Magnum Opus #4 | Resultados.
- Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick | Resultados e imágenes.