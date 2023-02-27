RevPro Live In Birmingham | Resultados e imágenes | Will Ospreay en acción

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento RevPro Live In Birmingham de la compañía Revolution Pro Wrestling

celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en The Mill en Birmingham, West Midlands, Inglaterra.

TOMORROW IN BIRMINGHAM 🔥 Doors 3pm l Bell Time 4pm JOIN US: https://t.co/kf0ELAJjAB pic.twitter.com/tJFZTxp0Ua — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 25, 2023

> RevPro Live In Birmingham

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Lucha de parejas: The Greedy Souls (Brendan White y Danny Jones) vencieron a Act Two (Benjamin Harland y Jack Knudsen)

Lucha individual: Yota Tsuji venció a Zak Knight

Campeonato Femenil Southside : Dani Luna venció a María de la Rosa para retener el título

Lucha individual: Gabriel Kidd vs. Michael Oku terminó sin ganador debido a doble conteo de fuera

Lucha individual: Will Ospreay venció a Luke Jacobs

Además de, como siempre, a Will Ospreay, podemos destacar a Zak Knight, quien es uno de los hermanos de Saraya, estrella de AEW que luchará por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil en Revolution 2023. O también a la luchhadora española María de la Rosa.

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

I'm at the Mill in Birmingham for my 1st wrestling show of the year, watching RevPro. pic.twitter.com/fkRecSkuYT — Monkey Buckles (@Monkey_Buckles) February 26, 2023

Dani Luna is a top tier talent. We all know that. Maria de la Rosa proved she is up there with her. Run that book. de la Rosa vs @HailWindsor, @chantaljordan_, @SkyeSmitson, @KanjiDuku… possibilities are exciting.@DelaRosaMaria0 @DaniLuna_pro #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/j68WHFRWQT — Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023

Full Throttle Is Gabe a little jealous? Trained with Shibata & led the Dojo life. Coughlin’s on PPV, Connors on RoH, Fredericks on NXT. He’s the BEST in Britain behind Ospreay, with Luke Jacobs & @TheOJMO who fought Jericho – why is Gabe under appreciated? #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/MXgxAPTAgx — Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023

Luke Jacobs proved to be hard to beat; he put up one hell of a fight and Will Ospreay’s frustration showed. Hope Luke recovers fully & quickly. The ceiling on these two’s rematch is insanely high.@WillOspreay @LukeJacobs00_YG #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/LpiT0NxhxJ — Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023

My favourite pro-wrestling doesn’t look choreographed or acted but like it’s a real struggle between athletes demonstrating their strength, technique, skill & athleticism. This match epitomised all that I love about pro-wrestling.@WillOspreay @LukeJacobs00_YG #RevProBirmingham pic.twitter.com/CpRgWeupZd — Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 26, 2023

