RevPro Live In Birmingham | Resultados e imágenes | Will Ospreay en acción

Por | |

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento RevPro Live In Birmingham de la compañía Revolution Pro Wrestling
 celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en The Mill en Birmingham, West Midlands, Inglaterra.

> RevPro Live In Birmingham

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Lucha de parejas: The Greedy Souls (Brendan White y Danny Jones) vencieron a Act Two (Benjamin Harland y Jack Knudsen)
  • Lucha individual: Yota Tsuji venció a Zak Knight
  • Campeonato Femenil Southside: Dani Luna venció a María de la Rosa para retener el título
  • Lucha de parejas: Mirko Mori y Nico Inverardi vencieron a Gideon Grey y Will Kaven
  • Lucha individual: Gabriel Kidd vs. Michael Oku terminó sin ganador debido a doble conteo de fuera
  • Lucha individual: Will Ospreay venció a Luke Jacobs

Además de, como siempre, a Will Ospreay, podemos destacar a Zak Knight, quien es uno de los hermanos de Saraya, estrella de AEW que luchará por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil en Revolution 2023. O también a la luchhadora española María de la Rosa.

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos independientes recientes:

