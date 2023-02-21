Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick de la compañía SCWPro celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon en Iowa City, Iowa, Estados Unidos.

> Resultados de Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Series Eliminatorias Campeonato Iowa: Krotch venció a Corn Boi
  • MFG (con Niko Kline) venció a Mason Beck
  • Si Chuck gana, Maggie Minerva consigue una lcuha contra Aminah Belmont en Epic: Chuck Brewster (con Maggie Minerva) venció a John Bonhart (con Aminah Belmont)
  • Garrote (con Eric Eznite) venció a Casey Jax
  • Eric Eznite (con Garrote) venció a Jah-C
  • Connor Braxton, Augustus Draven, y Jay Marston vencieron a Shain Boucher, Gunner, y Jared Thumb (con Evangeline)
  • ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister venció a Kevin Kade
  • Elige tu veneno: Dustan Moseley venció a Dante Leon
  • Elige tu veneno: JT Energy venció a Johnny Wisdom

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

También conocemos cuáles serán los próximos eventos de SCWPro:

  • Luck is for Losers – 4 de marzo – Blue Grass Community Club – Blue Grass, Iowa
  • Hawkamania XXX: Walkin’ the Walk and Hawkin’ the Hawk – 18 de marzo – Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon – Iowa City, Iowa
  • Epic – 8 de abril – Blue Grass Community Club – Blue Grass, Iowa

