Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick de la compañía SCWPro celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon en Iowa City, Iowa, Estados Unidos.

> Resultados de Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Series Eliminatorias Campeonato Iowa: Krotch venció a Corn Boi

MFG (con Niko Kline) venció a Mason Beck

Si Chuck gana, Maggie Minerva consigue una lcuha contra Aminah Belmont en Epic: Chuck Brewster (con Maggie Minerva) venció a John Bonhart (con Aminah Belmont)

Garrote (con Eric Eznite) venció a Casey Jax

Eric Eznite (con Garrote) venció a Jah-C

Connor Braxton, Augustus Draven, y Jay Marston vencieron a Shain Boucher, Gunner, y Jared Thumb (con Evangeline)

‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister venció a Kevin Kade

Elige tu veneno: Dustan Moseley venció a Dante Leon

Elige tu veneno: JT Energy venció a Johnny Wisdom

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

The road to @SCWPro EPIC's main intensified tonight when #1 contender @TheDevilDogDM attacked SCWPro Champion @DJClickNPlay immediately after Energy defeated Johnny Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/wjRmIBjA0O — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 19, 2023

Always great seeing @FRONTMANJAH inside the squared circle. Tonight he returned to @SCWPro to take on @ericeznite pic.twitter.com/sZ1s0DiNDH — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 19, 2023

Tonight at @SCWPro Hawkamania: Lovesick @ericeznite picked one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating @FRONTMANJAH It wasn't without controversy as Eznite's follower @Garrote_1 was a definite factor. pic.twitter.com/6ETam587e0 — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 19, 2023

Its official @ericeznite and @Garrote_1 are becoming trouble for the @SCWPro locker room pic.twitter.com/pszku1dpTL — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 20, 2023

At @SCWPro @Johnnywisdom8 tried to make my intestines explode with this knee to the gut! #DumbWaysToDie pic.twitter.com/JOQPHpBWjN — JT Energy aka Mistopher Daniels (@DJClickNPlay) February 20, 2023

HE TESTED ME and I PREVAILED. ☝🏽

JAH- C, Had his EPIPHANY.👁️🦵🏽🩸

I AM PREDESTINED TO BE CHAMPION.🏆

I. AM. CHOSEN.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/52g0hN8NcQ — Eric Eznite (@ericeznite) February 20, 2023

It was a first time match up between @SCWPro Champion @DJClickNPlay and @Johnnywisdom8 during SCWPRO Hawkamania: Lovesick More pics from coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cxUe8H30OR — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 20, 2023

También conocemos cuáles serán los próximos eventos de SCWPro:

Luck is for Losers – 4 de marzo – Blue Grass Community Club – Blue Grass, Iowa

– 4 de marzo – Blue Grass Community Club – Blue Grass, Iowa Hawkamania XXX: Walkin’ the Walk and Hawkin’ the Hawk – 18 de marzo – Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon – Iowa City, Iowa

– 18 de marzo – Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon – Iowa City, Iowa Epic – 8 de abril – Blue Grass Community Club – Blue Grass, Iowa

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@MKrotchMayday defeated @DaCornBoii in the Iowa Championship Eliminator Series! If he can defeat @Johnnywisdom8 on 3/4, he'll face @The_Shug at EPIC for the Iowa Championship! pic.twitter.com/6AdMGPuRRr — SCWPro (@SCWPro) February 19, 2023

