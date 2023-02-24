Started From The Bottom | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Wrestling Open Started From The Bottom de la compañía Beyond Wrestling emitido el 23 de febrero de 2023 en el White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts.
> Resultados e imágenes de Started From The Bottom
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Lucha individual: Ray Jaz venció a TJ Crawford
- Lucha individual:Andy Brown venció a Dezmond Cole
- Las Sillas son Legales: Layla Luciano venció a Tina San Antonio
- Lucha individual: Brad Hollister vs. Fancy Ryan Clancy acabó sin resultado
- Lucha de Leñadores: Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vencieron a Rex Lawless & Mutually Assured Destruction (Rip Byson & Perry Von Vicious)
- Lucha individual: Ichiban venció a Marcus Mathers
- Guerra de Puerta Abierta: Stetson Ranch (Danny Miles & Brett Ryan Gosselin) vencieron a Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B), Locked & Loaded (Dan Barry and 50 Cal), and Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & J Cruz)
- Eliminatoria del Campeonato de Parejas: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King) (c) vencieron a Stetson Ranch (Alec Price and Steven Stetson)
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:
Go on then, @ItsDustinWaller! #WrestlingOpen ➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/ITkNeusaHR
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 24, 2023
Marcus with some snappy offense. #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/53mEPorXxW
— Adam Cardoza a.k.a. (@juliusblaise) February 24, 2023
An incredible sequence 👏🏼👏🏼@LittleKylon @ThePrizeCityOG #WrestlingOpen ➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/POe82yCjqF
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 24, 2023
He’s risking it all! 😲 @thedanbarry #WrestlingOpen ➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/t7baWjZNgP
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 24, 2023
#wrestlingopen pic.twitter.com/Fs2NYQtR5O
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 24, 2023
#wrestlingopen pic.twitter.com/M29biPCsBX
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 24, 2023
Vicious spinebuster from @UpAndyBrown!#WrestlingOpen ➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/ibJAHnUFvo
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 24, 2023
.@TinaSanAntonio bringing steel to neck 😳#WrestlingOpen ➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/Nq7oFxj1Kq
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 24, 2023
