Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en los eventos ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41 y 42 de la compañía ICW No Holds Barred emitido el 20 y 21 de febrero de 2023; se grabó el 10 y 11 de febrero en Eiger Studios en Leeds, West Yorkshire, Inglaterra.
> Resultados de ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41
- Death Match: AKIRA venció a Clint Margera
- Death Match: Session Moth Martina venció a Kasey Kirk
- Death Match: Danny Demanto venció a Iceman
- Death Match: Eric Ryan venció a Danny Darko
- Campeonato Deathmatch European RISE – Death Match: Big Joe (c) venció a Casanova Valentine
- Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch venció a Lou Nixon
- Campeonato Mundial Deathmatch American ICW: Brandon Kirk (c) venció a BA Rose
> Resultados de ICW No Holds Barred Volume 42
- Death Match: AKIRA venció a Lou Nixon
- Death Match: Danny Darko venció a BA Rose
- Death Match: Eric Ryan venció a Kasey Catal
- Death Match: Casanova Valentine venció a Michael Caden
- Death Match: Session Moth Martina venció a Danny Demanto
- Campeonato European Deathmatch – Death Match: Big Joe (c) venció a John Wayne Murdoch
- Campeonato Mundial Deathmatch American ICW / Campeonato Hardcore Danny Havoc H2O: Brandon Kirk (c) venció a Clint Margera
@ICWNHB #NHB41 @dannydemanto pic.twitter.com/R8pCPeT1yS
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 21, 2023
STREAMING NOW!!!
UP NEXT 🩸 @theDannyDarkouk vs @Ericryanpro
Follow the conversation by using the #NHB41 all night long!
WATCH LIVE right now ONLY on IWTV! New to the IWTV app use the code ICWNHB for instant access! pic.twitter.com/jRaGaXgdJ7
— ICW No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) February 21, 2023
king shit #NHB41 @theDannyDarkouk @Ericryanpro pic.twitter.com/ua2EoQrlez
— Logan (@marth555) February 21, 2023
@Ericryanpro taking it to Darko #NHB41 pic.twitter.com/aHbtXBMtTW
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 21, 2023
@theDannyDarkouk SENDS THE KING HEAD FIRST INTO A BUNDLE #NHB41 pic.twitter.com/HjK41YuZBW
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 21, 2023
#NHB41 how does @theDannyDarkouk have any strength left after losing so much blood? pic.twitter.com/LMf8YZyASQ
— Logan (@marth555) February 21, 2023
STREAMING NOW!!!
UP NEXT 🩸 @BlackDeathCas vs
BIG FN’ JOE 🇬🇧
Follow the conversation by using the #NHB41 all night long!
WATCH LIVE right now ONLY on IWTV! New to the IWTV app use the code ICWNHB for instant access! pic.twitter.com/3XZjKusR30
— ICW No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) February 21, 2023
#NHB41 @BlackDeathCas takes it all the way back to NHB1 pic.twitter.com/hRoSRuLH1f
— Logan (@marth555) February 21, 2023
#NHB41 reversal into the tubes @BigLouNixon @TheDukeJWM pic.twitter.com/A6Az504kfP
— Logan (@marth555) February 21, 2023
También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta pasada noche en WWE Monday Night Raw:
Así como últimamente en otros eventos independientes:
- Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick | Resultados e imágenes.
- MAW Heart Of A Warrior 3 | Resultados | Swoggle, Redbeard, Alexander y más.
- CAP OH BABY! | Resultados | Myers, Heath, Riley….
- Warrior Wrestling 28 | Resultados | Hijo Del Vikingo, Brian Cage y más.
- Resultados de Invasion Indy Estamos Contigo Death Magic.
- RevPro Live In Southampton 22 | Resultados | Will Ospreay en acción.