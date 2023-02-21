ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41 y 42 | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en los eventos ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41 y 42 de la compañía ICW No Holds Barred emitido el 20 y 21 de febrero de 2023; se grabó el 10 y 11 de febrero en Eiger Studios en Leeds, West Yorkshire, Inglaterra.

> Resultados de ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41

  • Death Match: AKIRA venció a Clint Margera
  • Death Match: Session Moth Martina venció a Kasey Kirk
  • Death Match: Danny Demanto venció a Iceman
  • Death Match: Eric Ryan venció a Danny Darko
  • Campeonato Deathmatch European RISE – Death Match: Big Joe (c) venció a Casanova Valentine
  • Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch venció a Lou Nixon
  • Campeonato Mundial Deathmatch American ICW: Brandon Kirk (c) venció a BA Rose

> Resultados de ICW No Holds Barred Volume 42

  • Death Match: AKIRA venció a Lou Nixon
  • Death Match: Danny Darko venció a BA Rose
  • Death Match: Eric Ryan venció a Kasey Catal
  • Death Match: Casanova Valentine venció a Michael Caden
  • Death Match: Session Moth Martina venció a Danny Demanto
  • Campeonato European Deathmatch – Death Match: Big Joe (c) venció a John Wayne Murdoch
  • Campeonato Mundial Deathmatch American ICW / Campeonato Hardcore Danny Havoc H2O: Brandon Kirk (c) venció a Clint Margera

