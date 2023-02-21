Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en los eventos ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41 y 42 de la compañía ICW No Holds Barred emitido el 20 y 21 de febrero de 2023; se grabó el 10 y 11 de febrero en Eiger Studios en Leeds, West Yorkshire, Inglaterra.

> Resultados de ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41

Death Match: AKIRA venció a Clint Margera

Death Match: Session Moth Martina venció a Kasey Kirk

Death Match: Danny Demanto venció a Iceman

Death Match: Eric Ryan venció a Danny Darko

Campeonato Deathmatch European RISE – Death Match: Big Joe (c) venció a Casanova Valentine

Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch venció a Lou Nixon

Campeonato Mundial Deathmatch American ICW: Brandon Kirk (c) venció a BA Rose

> Resultados de ICW No Holds Barred Volume 42

Death Match: AKIRA venció a Lou Nixon

Death Match: Danny Darko venció a BA Rose

Death Match: Eric Ryan venció a Kasey Catal

Death Match: Casanova Valentine venció a Michael Caden

Death Match: Session Moth Martina venció a Danny Demanto

Campeonato European Deathmatch – Death Match: Big Joe (c) venció a John Wayne Murdoch

Campeonato Mundial Deathmatch American ICW / Campeonato Hardcore Danny Havoc H2O: Brandon Kirk (c) venció a Clint Margera

STREAMING NOW!!! UP NEXT 🩸 @theDannyDarkouk vs @Ericryanpro Follow the conversation by using the #NHB41 all night long! WATCH LIVE right now ONLY on IWTV! New to the IWTV app use the code ICWNHB for instant access! pic.twitter.com/jRaGaXgdJ7 — ICW No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) February 21, 2023

@theDannyDarkouk SENDS THE KING HEAD FIRST INTO A BUNDLE #NHB41 pic.twitter.com/HjK41YuZBW — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 21, 2023

#NHB41 how does @theDannyDarkouk have any strength left after losing so much blood? pic.twitter.com/LMf8YZyASQ — Logan (@marth555) February 21, 2023

STREAMING NOW!!! UP NEXT 🩸 @BlackDeathCas vs

BIG FN’ JOE 🇬🇧 Follow the conversation by using the #NHB41 all night long! WATCH LIVE right now ONLY on IWTV! New to the IWTV app use the code ICWNHB for instant access! pic.twitter.com/3XZjKusR30 — ICW No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) February 21, 2023

También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta pasada noche en WWE Monday Night Raw:

Así como últimamente en otros eventos independientes: