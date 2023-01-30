Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que si bien no son tan conocidos no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Y si hablamos de la lucha libre profesional, el circuito independiente es tan rico… Existen incontables opciones para que un fanático satisfaga su gusto por los encordados. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento LPW 11: The Blue Event, de Love Pro Wrestling, celebrado el pasado 27 de enero en el Rec Room South Edmontonen Edmonton, Alberta Canadá.

► Resultados de LPW 11: The Blue Event

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates que formaron parte del cartel para posteriormente echar un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show.

Jack Pride introdujo una nuva facción: Se7en . Él mismo es el líder, e incluye a: TJ Cannon, Marz The Specialist y es manejada por Thaddeus Archer The Third

Jack Pride venció a Travis Williams

TJ Cannon y Marz The Specialist vencieron a Elliot Tyler y Eli Surge

Campeonato Desafío LPW: Mitch Clarke vención a Son of Irish para retener el título

The Thickness Reid Matthews vención a Taryn From Accounting

Campeonato de Parejas LPW: The RADz (Rich King y Lumberjack Larry Woods) vencieron a Para Lira (Berat Gorani y Sheik Shabaz) para retener el título

Steven Crowe venció a Evan Rivers

Scramble Match: Liiza Hall vención a TY Jackson, Michael Allen Richard Clarke, Rose y Levi Knight

Gran Campeonato LWP: Zoë Sager venció a Michael Richard Blais para ganar el título

THANK YOU! A packed house, eight excellent matches, and a brand-new Grand Champion. Edmonton, thanks for helping us kick off 2023 with a bang. Get your tickets for LPW 12: Streets Ahead before they're gone! 🎟: https://t.co/CiPLaColkM pic.twitter.com/Wj1Src9ZjH — Love Wrestling CA (@LoveWrestlingCA) January 29, 2023

We have a new champion – and she's Intangible! Congratulations to the #LPW Grand Champion, @SagerZoe! pic.twitter.com/1TeHOb6BLN — Love Wrestling CA (@LoveWrestlingCA) January 28, 2023

Another great night of local Professional Wrestling thanks to @LoveWrestlingCA!! Can’t wait for the next show. I think Eli Surge needs a body guard, call him the Surge Protector! pic.twitter.com/Fd9Kdve3eK — Dean Panas (@OldSchoolDeano) January 28, 2023

P: We have been waiting for the opportune moment to share Our vision. J: Now everyone can see what We kind of mayhem We can cause with Our friends! P: WE ARE SE7EN, and WE are just getting started. #TrustUs!#ManOfTwoMinds@LoveWrestlingCA pic.twitter.com/BRCHWDWZL6 — Jack Pride (@JackPr7de) January 28, 2023

