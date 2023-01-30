Resultados de LPW 11: The Blue Event: Hay nuevo Gran Campeón LPW

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que si bien no son tan conocidos no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Y si hablamos de la lucha libre profesional, el circuito independiente es tan rico… Existen incontables opciones para que un fanático satisfaga su gusto por los encordados. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento LPW 11: The Blue Event, de Love Pro Wrestling, celebrado el pasado 27 de enero en el Rec Room South Edmontonen Edmonton, Alberta Canadá.

► Resultados de LPW 11: The Blue Event

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates que formaron parte del cartel para posteriormente echar un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show.

  • Jack Pride introdujo una nuva facción: Se7en. Él mismo es el líder, e incluye a: TJ Cannon, Marz The Specialist y es manejada por Thaddeus Archer The Third
  • Jack Pride venció a Travis Williams
  • TJ Cannon y Marz The Specialist vencieron a Elliot Tyler y Eli Surge
  • Campeonato Desafío LPW: Mitch Clarke vención a Son of Irish para retener el título
  • The Thickness Reid Matthews vención a Taryn From Accounting
  • Campeonato de Parejas LPW: The RADz (Rich King y Lumberjack Larry Woods) vencieron a Para Lira (Berat Gorani y Sheik Shabaz) para retener el título
  • Steven Crowe venció a Evan Rivers
  • Scramble Match: Liiza Hall vención a TY Jackson, Michael Allen Richard Clarke, Rose y Levi Knight
  • Gran Campeonato LWP: Zoë Sager venció a Michael Richard Blais para ganar el título

¿Qué compañía, fuera de las más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!), es vuestra favorita?

