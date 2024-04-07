Ganadores de los WWE Slammy Awards 2024

WWE acaba de llevar a cabo la ceremonia 2024 de entrega de los Slammy Awards para galardonar a lo mejor del último año.

► WWE Slammy Awards 2024

Superestrella femenil del año
Rhea Ripley

Superestrella varonil del año
Cody Rhodes

Mejor entrada
Cody Rhodes

Regreso del año
CM Punk

Facción del año
The Judgment Day

Rivalidad del año
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Superestrella de NXT del año
Tiffany Stratton

Lucha del año
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

Momento OMG del año
CM Punk regresa a la WWE (Survivor Series 2023)

Estrella de las redes sociales del año
Drew McIntyre

Superestrella Breakout del año
LA Knight

Cántico de los fans del año
YEAH! (LA Knight)

Momento de microfono del año
Paul Heyman con Cody Rhodes

The Rizzie Winner
Seth Rollins

Villano del año
Dominik Mysterio

Trash Talker del año
The Rock

