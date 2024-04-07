Ganadores de los WWE Slammy Awards 2024

WWE acaba de llevar a cabo la ceremonia 2024 de entrega de los Slammy Awards para galardonar a lo mejor del último año.
► WWE Slammy Awards 2024
Superestrella femenil del año
Rhea Ripley
Superestrella varonil del año
Cody Rhodes
Mejor entrada
Cody Rhodes
Regreso del año
CM Punk
Facción del año
The Judgment Day
Rivalidad del año
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
Superestrella de NXT del año
Tiffany Stratton
Lucha del año
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)
Momento OMG del año
CM Punk regresa a la WWE (Survivor Series 2023)
Estrella de las redes sociales del año
Drew McIntyre
Superestrella Breakout del año
LA Knight
Cántico de los fans del año
YEAH! (LA Knight)
Momento de microfono del año
Paul Heyman con Cody Rhodes
The Rizzie Winner
Seth Rollins
Villano del año
Dominik Mysterio
Trash Talker del año
The Rock
► El menú de la Noche 2 de WrestleMania XL
- CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL INDISPUTABLE WWE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL WWE: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley.
- CAMPEONATO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.
- PHILADELPHIA STREET FIGHT: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins y Montez Ford, con B-Fab) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam y Rezar, con Scarlett y Paul Ellering).