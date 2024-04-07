Ganadores de los WWE Slammy Awards 2024

WWE acaba de llevar a cabo la ceremonia 2024 de entrega de los Slammy Awards para galardonar a lo mejor del último año.

► WWE Slammy Awards 2024

Superestrella femenil del año

Rhea Ripley

AND THE SLAMMY FOR FEMALE SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR GOES TO… 🏆 @RheaRipley_WWE MAMI'S ALWAYS ON TOP! 😈 pic.twitter.com/vQkne5X0wy — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Superestrella varonil del año

Cody Rhodes

AND THE SLAMMY FOR MALE SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR GOES TO… 🏆 @CodyRhodes IT'S BEEN A HUGE YEAR FOR THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE! pic.twitter.com/lB5NVbgKD2 — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Mejor entrada

Cody Rhodes

Regreso del año

CM Punk

AND THE SLAMMY FOR RETURN OF THE YEAR GOES TO… 🏆 @CMPunk, of course! We're still processing it! See you later today at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Mnbh5TdlYl — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Facción del año

The Judgment Day

AND THE SLAMMY FOR FACTION OF THE YEAR GOES TO… 🏆 #TheJudgmentDay ⚖️😈 THEY RUN ALL OF WWE! pic.twitter.com/36llY59dlb — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Rivalidad del año

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

AND THE SLAMMY FOR RIVALRY OF THE YEAR GOES TO… 🏆 @WWERomanReigns and @CodyRhodes Does THE STORY come to an END tonight at #WrestleMania? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9XZtmLb0fM — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Superestrella de NXT del año

Tiffany Stratton

Lucha del año

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

Momento OMG del año

CM Punk regresa a la WWE (Survivor Series 2023)

AND THE SLAMMY FOR OMG MOMENT OF THE YEAR GOES TO… 🏆 @CMPunk returning at #SurvivorSeries We're glad you're home, Punk! pic.twitter.com/PAxQm9LSZ8 — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Estrella de las redes sociales del año

Drew McIntyre

AND THE SLAMMY FOR SOCIAL STAR OF THE YEAR GOES TO… 🏆 @DMcIntyreWWE Internet troll of the century! Good luck tonight at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/LAbiRWgPgD — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Superestrella Breakout del año

LA Knight

Cántico de los fans del año

YEAH! (LA Knight)

Momento de microfono del año

Paul Heyman con Cody Rhodes

The Rizzie Winner

Seth Rollins

Villano del año

Dominik Mysterio

Trash Talker del año

The Rock

Here are some of The Slammys that were awarded ahead of today's show: 🏆 FAN CHANT OF THE YEAR

🏆 MIC DROP OF THE YEAR

🏆 THE RIZZIE OF THE YEAR

🏆 VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

🏆 TRASH TALKER OF THE YEAR Congrats to all the winners! pic.twitter.com/WRlTa4ch1U — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

