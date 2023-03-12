NXT Live en Dade City, Florida (10/3) | Resultados e imágenes

WWE NXT estuvo el 10 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Dade City Armory en Dade City, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> NXT Live en Dade City, Florida (10/3)

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Thea Hail (con Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) venció a Lash Legend
  • Chase U (Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) (con Thea Hail) vencieron a Damon Kemp y Tavion Heights
  • Charlie Dempsey venció a Oba Femi
  • Valentina Feroz venció a Elektra López
  • López atacó a Feroz después de la lucha
  • Gallus (Mark Coffey y Wolfgang) y Nathan Frazer vencieron a Bronco Nima, Bryson Montana y Xyon Quinn
  • JD McDonagh venció a Dante Chen
  • Dabba Kato venció a Tank Ledger
  • Apollo Crews venció a Javier Bernal y un luchador sin nombre
  • Tiffany Stratton venció a Lola Vice
  • Campeonato Femenil de Parejas NXT: Fallon Henley y Kiana James (con Brooks Jensen y Josh Briggs) vencieron a Alba Fyre y Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley y Katana Chance y Kayden Carter para retener el título

Y a continuación podemos ver algunas imágenes del evento:

 

