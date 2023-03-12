WWE NXT estuvo el 10 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Dade City Armory en Dade City, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
> NXT Live en Dade City, Florida (10/3)
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Thea Hail (con Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) venció a Lash Legend
- Chase U (Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) (con Thea Hail) vencieron a Damon Kemp y Tavion Heights
- Charlie Dempsey venció a Oba Femi
- Valentina Feroz venció a Elektra López
- López atacó a Feroz después de la lucha
- Gallus (Mark Coffey y Wolfgang) y Nathan Frazer vencieron a Bronco Nima, Bryson Montana y Xyon Quinn
- JD McDonagh venció a Dante Chen
- Dabba Kato venció a Tank Ledger
- Apollo Crews venció a Javier Bernal y un luchador sin nombre
- Tiffany Stratton venció a Lola Vice
- Campeonato Femenil de Parejas NXT: Fallon Henley y Kiana James (con Brooks Jensen y Josh Briggs) vencieron a Alba Fyre y Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley y Katana Chance y Kayden Carter para retener el título
Y a continuación podemos ver algunas imágenes del evento:
Valentino gets the win, but Lopez attacks after the match with brass knuckles!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/kItLKXszQl
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
#NXTDadeCity @lolavicewwe seemed to be in a good mood tonight. But that doesn't last long when @tiffstrattonwwe comes around. pic.twitter.com/frPud9LitE
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 11, 2023
Good choice, kid. #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/xt1ctuqNDR
— Damon Kemp (@damonkempwwe) March 11, 2023
#NXTDadeCity last night 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/zR2wmkzZpY
— Bryson Montana (@BrysonWwe) March 11, 2023
Thea wins with a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/cVkSohHIqv
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
Champs retain!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/mbpF4ZizDq
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
S H A T T E R #NXTDadeCity #BigBodyJavi #WeWantJavi #Falling4Javi @bfmvofficial
📸: @DtfMania pic.twitter.com/QIDlZT0qAb
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) March 10, 2023
#NXTDadeCity Charlie Dempsey ties his opponent in knots! pic.twitter.com/7YgNYX4tzc
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 11, 2023
Dante Chen vs JD happens after a short break#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/rKIcBZDXgB
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
#NXTDadeCity Main Event pic.twitter.com/dj9rNOKjm7
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 11, 2023
@elektralopezwwe That wasn't nice!! #Nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/sayNH6xsNr
— Chris Stepp (@chrisstepp88) March 11, 2023
Apollo wins the two on one handicap match!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/D1tvCxZgZP
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
Gallus and Frazer win#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/DqG1wnv8Tz
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
Wow #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/7XVP403tJa
— pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) March 11, 2023
