WWE NXT estuvo el 10 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Dade City Armory en Dade City, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> NXT Live en Dade City, Florida (10/3)

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Thea Hail (con Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) venció a Lash Legend

Chase U (Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) (con Thea Hail) vencieron a Damon Kemp y Tavion Heights

Charlie Dempsey venció a Oba Femi

Valentina Feroz venció a Elektra López

López atacó a Feroz después de la lucha

Gallus (Mark Coffey y Wolfgang) y Nathan Frazer vencieron a Bronco Nima, Bryson Montana y Xyon Quinn

JD McDonagh venció a Dante Chen

Dabba Kato venció a Tank Ledger

Apollo Crews venció a Javier Bernal y un luchador sin nombre

Tiffany Stratton venció a Lola Vice

Campeonato Femenil de Parejas NXT: Fallon Henley y Kiana James (con Brooks Jensen y Josh Briggs) vencieron a Alba Fyre y Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley y Katana Chance y Kayden Carter para retener el título

Y a continuación podemos ver algunas imágenes del evento:

Valentino gets the win, but Lopez attacks after the match with brass knuckles!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/kItLKXszQl — Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023

#NXTDadeCity @lolavicewwe seemed to be in a good mood tonight. But that doesn't last long when @tiffstrattonwwe comes around. pic.twitter.com/frPud9LitE — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 11, 2023

Thea wins with a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/cVkSohHIqv — Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023

#NXTDadeCity Charlie Dempsey ties his opponent in knots! pic.twitter.com/7YgNYX4tzc — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 11, 2023

Dante Chen vs JD happens after a short break#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/rKIcBZDXgB — Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023

Apollo wins the two on one handicap match!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/D1tvCxZgZP — Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023

Gallus and Frazer win#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/DqG1wnv8Tz — Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023

