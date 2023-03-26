XPW Here Comes Revenge | Resultados e imágenes

Cuando entramos al estado de Nueva Jersey buscando lucha libre profesional nos encontramos con empresas verdaderamente reconocidas como Game Changer Wrestling o Combat Zone Wrestling. También es un buen territorio donde disfrutar de la violencia, donde ambas son también un buen ejemplo, así como otras de menor tamaño como H20 Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization o la que nos ocupa ahora, Xtreme Pro Wrestling. Si quieres conocerla mejor no te pierdas los resultados e imágenes de su evento más reciente, XPW Here Comes Revenge.

Order https://t.co/yFYlXB9W80 if you wanna see the most insane death match fight between Shlak vs Atticus TONIGHT!

No other company in America has the guts book this match! pic.twitter.com/rR5LHHxkWF — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 25, 2023

> XPW Here Comes Revenge

Lucha individual: Soultaker venció a Mr. Fantastic

Triple amenaza a muerte: Lucky 13 venció a JJ Allin y Kit Osbourne

Lucha individual a muerte: Big Joe venció a The Body

Campeonato Femenil XPW – Lucha cuadrangular hardcore: Ludark Shaitan (c) venció a Becky Hate (Sage Sin Supreme), Chelsea Durden y Lindsay Snow

– Lucha cuadrangular hardcore: Ludark Shaitan (c) venció a Becky Hate (Sage Sin Supreme), Chelsea Durden y Lindsay Snow Lucha individual a muerte: Drake Younger venció a Aeroboy

Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo XPW – Triple amenaza a muerte: Masada (c) venció a MAGA Butcher y Thomas Latimer

– Triple amenaza a muerte: Masada (c) venció a MAGA Butcher y Thomas Latimer Campeonato Rey de las Luchas a Muerte XPW – Lucha Infierno Total Doble Alambre Doble Cristal a Muerte : SHLAK (c) venció a Atticus Cogar

Como hacemos en ocasiones, podemos destacar a Thomas Latimer, actual Campeón Mundial de la Televisión NWA, que también trabajara en la WWE bajo el nombre de Kenneth Cameron, que fundara el equipo The Ascension con Konnor, ahora llamado Kon, en NXT; acabó siendo despedido y lo sustituyó Viktor, ahora Vik.

Last time XPW was in Newark Drake Younger beat Big Fn Joe with light tubes like he owed him money. pic.twitter.com/5Picgtte5b — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 25, 2023

Big Joe beating the crap out of Hardbody pic.twitter.com/KysxFbo8pd — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 26, 2023

También puedes repasar lo ocurrido esta semana en las grandes compañías:

The aftermath of a death match pic.twitter.com/ryLrxY9ii4 — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 26, 2023

Masada is still XPW Champion! pic.twitter.com/RhOiNvzzPT — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 26, 2023

Rob Black brought Atticus Cogar Back for a violent Death Match against Shlak! Watch on https://t.co/GCec2WIiIu pic.twitter.com/TDoF3ePVhj — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 26, 2023

Shlak and Atticus go through a bed of barbed wire and glass pic.twitter.com/Fm7tUtxdU1 — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 26, 2023

This is death Match Wrestling. This is XPW. Shlak!!!! pic.twitter.com/AelItH8u8K — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) March 26, 2023

DRAKE! (Was busy not a ton of vid tonight) pic.twitter.com/CHUb3eKp8n — Shannon Hunter (@ShaeHunter) March 26, 2023

NSFW WARNING!!!!!!! I really hope I don’t get in trouble for this, Big Fn Joe just Shoot Syringed The Body’s Penis… HIS REAL DICK & BALLS #HereComesRevenge pic.twitter.com/a8qUhsCuIM — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 26, 2023