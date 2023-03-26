XPW Here Comes Revenge | Resultados e imágenes

Cuando entramos al estado de Nueva Jersey buscando lucha libre profesional nos encontramos con empresas verdaderamente reconocidas como Game Changer Wrestling o Combat Zone Wrestling. También es un buen territorio donde disfrutar de la violencia, donde ambas son también un buen ejemplo, así como otras de menor tamaño como H20 Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization o la que nos ocupa ahora, Xtreme Pro Wrestling. Si quieres conocerla mejor no te pierdas los resultados e imágenes de su evento más reciente, XPW Here Comes Revenge.

> XPW Here Comes Revenge

  • Lucha individual: Soultaker venció a Mr. Fantastic
  • Triple amenaza a muerte: Lucky 13 venció a JJ Allin y Kit Osbourne
  • Lucha individual a muerte: Big Joe venció a The Body
  • Campeonato Femenil XPW – Lucha cuadrangular hardcore: Ludark Shaitan (c) venció a Becky Hate (Sage Sin Supreme), Chelsea Durden y Lindsay Snow
  • Lucha individual a muerte: Drake Younger venció a Aeroboy
  • Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo XPW – Triple amenaza a muerte: Masada (c) venció a MAGA Butcher y Thomas Latimer
  • Campeonato Rey de las Luchas a Muerte XPW – Lucha Infierno Total Doble Alambre Doble Cristal a Muerte : SHLAK (c) venció a Atticus Cogar

Como hacemos en ocasiones, podemos destacar a Thomas Latimer, actual Campeón Mundial de la Televisión NWA, que también trabajara en la WWE bajo el nombre de Kenneth Cameron, que fundara el equipo The Ascension con Konnor, ahora llamado Kon, en NXT; acabó siendo despedido y lo sustituyó Viktor, ahora Vik.

