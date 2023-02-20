Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento H2O Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament de H2O Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en el H2O Wrestling Center en Williamstown, New Jersey.
*Update*
1st Rd
– Kennedi Copeland vs Jess Moss
– Sawyer Wreck vs Ziggy Haim
– Mickie vs Lady B vs Terra Calaway
(3) Winners advance to 3 Way Final
+
Non-Tournament Matches
– B3CCA vs Tremont
– Deklan vs Louie
– Edith Surreal vs Austin Luke#TDMT3
2/18
LIVE on IWTV
8pm pic.twitter.com/pGBIiwMPFU
— H2O Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization (@H2OWRESTLING) February 17, 2023
► Resultados de H2O Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Lucha individual: Edith Surreal venció a Austin Luke
- Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament – Primera Ronda – House And Home Improvement & Carpet Strip Chaos Death Match: Mickie Knuckles venció a Lady Blakely and Terra Calaway
- Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament – Primera Ronda – Doors Of Death Match: Kennedi Copeland venció a Jess Moss
- Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament- Primera Ronda – Bulldozer’s Barbwire Brutality Death Match: Sawyer Wreck venció a Ziggy Haim
- Los fans traen las armas: B3CCA venció a Matt Tremont
- Luhca individual: Deklan Grant venció a Louie Ramos
- Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament – Final – Barbed Wire Hardcore Heaven Gates Of Glass Death Match: Sawyer Wreck venció a Kennedi Copeland y Mickie Knuckles
El evento salió al aire en Independent Wrestling TV.
Y a continuación vemos también algunas imágenes del show:
#TDMT3 @H2OWRESTLING Here's where @BloodyMickie sliced her leg. She then pulled a Sabu and just taped it up and fought 2 other badass women in a deathmatch. SHE IS A FUCKING WARRIOR! pic.twitter.com/EET2lrrizY
— Tim Mulhall (@tmulhall79) February 19, 2023
um… ouch! @BloodyMickie @H2OWRESTLING #TDMT3 pic.twitter.com/7Ona3Wx8yX
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 19, 2023
HOLY SHITT!! @ziggyhaim @SawyerWreck 🔥🔥😵@H2OWRESTLING #TDMT3 #DEATHMATCH pic.twitter.com/FCL04c0yPz
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 19, 2023
#TDMT3 bendy @b3cca4ever pic.twitter.com/6pDDXljluM
— Logan (@marth555) February 19, 2023
.@SawyerWreck catches @ziggyhaim’s hair with the barbed wire! #TDMT3 pic.twitter.com/f8dFEPLNr3
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) February 19, 2023
#TDMT3 @K3nn3diCop3land is stuck in the wire while @Infamoss1 beats her with tubes pic.twitter.com/r0AFV8TzSg
— Logan (@marth555) February 19, 2023
berb wire suplex @Infamoss1 @K3nn3diCop3land#TDMT3 pic.twitter.com/Ab5NX8q5Ps
— Logan (@marth555) February 19, 2023
WE ARE LIVE ON #IWTV for the ANGELS OF DEATH tournament from @H2OWRESTLING 🎙🎙🎙 #TDMT3 pic.twitter.com/Zz3wE3VJim
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) February 19, 2023
