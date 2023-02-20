H2O Tremont’s Angels Of Death | Resultados | Seis luchas violentas femeniles

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento H2O Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament de H2O Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en el H2O Wrestling Center en Williamstown, New Jersey.

► Resultados de H2O Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Lucha individual: Edith Surreal venció a Austin Luke
  • Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament – Primera Ronda – House And Home Improvement & Carpet Strip Chaos Death Match: Mickie Knuckles venció a Lady Blakely and Terra Calaway
  • Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament – Primera Ronda – Doors Of Death Match: Kennedi Copeland venció a Jess Moss
  • Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament- Primera Ronda – Bulldozer’s Barbwire Brutality Death Match: Sawyer Wreck venció a Ziggy Haim
  • Los fans traen las armas: B3CCA venció a Matt Tremont
  • Luhca individual: Deklan Grant venció a Louie Ramos
  • Tremont’s Angels Of Death Tournament – Final – Barbed Wire Hardcore Heaven Gates Of Glass Death Match: Sawyer Wreck venció a Kennedi Copeland y Mickie Knuckles

El evento salió al aire en Independent Wrestling TV.

Y a continuación vemos también algunas imágenes del show:

