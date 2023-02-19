1PW No Turning Back | Resultados | Ospreay, Soho, Morrison, Valkyrie y más

Por | |

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento 1PW No Turning Back de One Pro Wrestling celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en The Engine Shed en Lincoln, Lincolnshire, Inglaterra.

► Resultados de 1PW No Turning Back

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Lucha de parejas: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vencieron a Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss)
  • Triple amenaza: Session Moth Martina venió a Lizzy Evo y Ruby Soho
  • Lucha individual: Cara Noir venció a Davey Richards
  • Lucha Extreme Rules: Mark Haskins (con Vicky Haskins) venció a Rhino
  • Lucha cuatro contra cuatro: Amir Jordan, Callum Newman, Scotty Rawk & Will Kroos vencieron a Charles Crowley, John Skyler, Luke Jacobs & Ricky Knight Jr.
  • Lucha individual: Taya Valkyrie venció a Taonga
  • Lucha individual: Nathan Cruz venció a John Morrison
  • Lucha individual: Will Ospreay venció a Robbie X

Entre todo el talento involucrado, podemos destacar al joven Ricky Knight Jr., sobrino de Saraya, estrella de AEW. En 2020, Dave Meltzer decía: “Ricky Knight Jr. no es el hermano de Paige, es su sobrino, el hijo de Roy Knight. Tiene solo 19 años y el promotor Andy Quildan lo comparó con personas como Will Ospreay, Zack Saber Jr. y Marty Scurll en este momento de su carrera“.

Y a continuación vemos algunas de las imágenes del show:

También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta semana en WWE, AEW o NJPW:

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x