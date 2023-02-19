Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento 1PW No Turning Back de One Pro Wrestling celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en The Engine Shed en Lincoln, Lincolnshire, Inglaterra.

🚨Get ready for NO TURNING BACK on Saturday 18th February live at the @engineshed Lincoln Featuring a STACKED line-up including WILL OSPREAY, JOHN MORRISON, RHINO, RUBY SOHO, TAYA VALKYRIE, TREY MIGUEL, ZACHARY WENTZ, DAVEY RICHARDS and MORE! 🎟 https://t.co/4INM4NuWhv pic.twitter.com/dHjirhG76R — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) December 13, 2022

► Resultados de 1PW No Turning Back

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Lucha de parejas: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vencieron a Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss)

Triple amenaza: Session Moth Martina venió a Lizzy Evo y Ruby Soho

Lucha individual: Cara Noir venció a Davey Richards

Lucha Extreme Rules: Mark Haskins (con Vicky Haskins) venció a Rhino

Lucha cuatro contra cuatro: Amir Jordan, Callum Newman, Scotty Rawk & Will Kroos vencieron a Charles Crowley, John Skyler, Luke Jacobs & Ricky Knight Jr.

Lucha individual: Taya Valkyrie venció a Taonga

Lucha individual: Nathan Cruz venció a John Morrison

Lucha individual: Will Ospreay venció a Robbie X

Entre todo el talento involucrado, podemos destacar al joven Ricky Knight Jr., sobrino de Saraya, estrella de AEW. En 2020, Dave Meltzer decía: “Ricky Knight Jr. no es el hermano de Paige, es su sobrino, el hijo de Roy Knight. Tiene solo 19 años y el promotor Andy Quildan lo comparó con personas como Will Ospreay, Zack Saber Jr. y Marty Scurll en este momento de su carrera“.

Y a continuación vemos algunas de las imágenes del show:

The Lincoln crowd were firmly behind @Robbie_X_, but that doesn't stop them from recognising the dominance of @WillOspreay at #NoTurningBack pic.twitter.com/IpixYh8llk — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) February 18, 2023

An incredible main event by any standard and a standing ovation for the winner @WillOspreay. #NoTurningBack pic.twitter.com/HGYr3YdeLx — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) February 18, 2023

And, the ECW legend that is @Rhyno313 is here, bringing out the loudest EC-Dub and "we want tables" chants from the 1300+ in attendance at #NoTurningBack pic.twitter.com/B1wC0QAzHH — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) February 18, 2023

