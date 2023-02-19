BLP Love Stinks! | Resultados | Joey Janela vs. “Nature Boy”

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento BLP Love Stinks! de Black Label Pro Wrestling celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en el RDS Gym en Crown Point, Indiana.

► Resultados de BLP Love Stinks!

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Lucha individual: Dan The Dad venció a Trevor Outlaw
  • Fatal 4-Way: Isaiah Moore venció a Trik Davis, La Estrella y Carlos Romo
  • Lucha individual: Aramis vención a Marcus Mathers
  • Lucha individual: Kevin Blackwood venció a Trish Adora
  • Lucha individual: Joey Janela venció a Paul Lee
  • Lucha individual: Ryan Mooney venció a Chase Holliday
  • Lucha individual: David Young venció a Kobe Durst
  • Campeonato Midwest BLP: Joshua Bishop venció a Dominic Garrini para retener el título
  • Campeonato de Parejas BLP: The Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang) vencieron a The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre y Space Monkey) para retener el título

Como curiosidad, para aclarar cualquier duda, Joey Janela no estuvo enfrentando al “Nature Boy” Ric Flair sino al “Nature Boy” Paul Lee.

¿Qué compañía fuera de las más grandes te gusta?

