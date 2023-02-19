Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento BLP Love Stinks! de Black Label Pro Wrestling celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en el RDS Gym en Crown Point, Indiana.
► Resultados de BLP Love Stinks!
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Lucha individual: Dan The Dad venció a Trevor Outlaw
- Fatal 4-Way: Isaiah Moore venció a Trik Davis, La Estrella y Carlos Romo
- Lucha individual: Aramis vención a Marcus Mathers
- Lucha individual: Kevin Blackwood venció a Trish Adora
- Lucha individual: Joey Janela venció a Paul Lee
- Lucha individual: Ryan Mooney venció a Chase Holliday
- Lucha individual: David Young venció a Kobe Durst
- Campeonato Midwest BLP: Joshua Bishop venció a Dominic Garrini para retener el título
- Campeonato de Parejas BLP: The Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang) vencieron a The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre y Space Monkey) para retener el título
Como curiosidad, para aclarar cualquier duda, Joey Janela no estuvo enfrentando al “Nature Boy” Ric Flair sino al “Nature Boy” Paul Lee.
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:
One of the biggest matches in BLP history. #BLPLove
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) February 18, 2023
Wholesomeness for your timeline ❤️
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 19, 2023
This was amazingly funny 😂😂😂
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) February 18, 2023
They are chopping it up here
This was a great match to watch between @TrishAdora202
& @blkwdxvx
Definitely watch this match on the replay #BLPLOVE pic.twitter.com/SMDRAt5lot
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) February 18, 2023
This match going CRAZY crazy.
#BLPLove
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 18, 2023
@TreLaMar_ with a CRAZY combo on KZY! #BLPFriends
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2023
@kzy_time_ebe2 Flipping Neckbreaker! #BLPFriends
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2023
BIG AL MURDERS PURPLE RAIN @AliceCrowley19 #BLPFriends
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2023
¿Qué compañía fuera de las más grandes te gusta?
