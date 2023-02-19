GCW Middle Of The Night | Resultados | Nick Gage vs. Mike Bailey

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento GCW Middle Of The Night de Game Changer Wrestling celebrado el 18 de febrero de 2023 en el Ukrainian Cultural Center en Los Angeles, California.

► GCW Middle Of The Night

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Scramble Match: Tony Deppen venció a Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie, Cole Radrick y Eli Everfly
  • Lucha individual: Nick Wayne venció a Matt Cardona
  • Lucha de tercias: Gringo Loco & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) vencieron a Arez, Jack Cartwheel & Mago
  • Campeonato JCW: Jordan Oliver venció a Mance Warner para retener el título
  • Lucha individual: Charles Mason venció a Allie Katch
  • Allie Katch enfrentará a Charles Mason en una lucha en jaula de acero el 5 de marzo
  • Campeonato de Parejas GCW: Los Mazisos (Cíclope & Miedo Extremo) vencieron a The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) para retener el título
  • Lucha individual: Lio Rush venció a Komander
  • Lucha individual: Blake Christian venció a Willie Mack
  • Campeonato Mundial GCW: Nick Gage venció a Mike Bailey para retener el título
  • Masha Slamovich desafiará a Nick Gage por el Campeonato Mundial GCW el 17 de marzo

