Primer vistazo: Cartelera WWE Raw 22 de junio 2026

Este lunes, WWE Raw se emitió desde la CFG Bank Arena en Baltimore, Maryland, y entre otras cosas vimos a Iyo Sky avanzar a la final del Queen of the Ring.
► En el episodio de WWE Raw del 15 de junio vimos:
- Iyo Sky venció a Raquel Rodriguez (** 1/2)
- Chad Gable venció a Rusev (***)
- Charlotte Flair venció a Roxanne Perez (** 1/2)
- Je’Von Evans venció por DQ a Austin Theory (** 1/2)
- Oba Femi venció a Dominik Mysterio (* 1/2)
- WWE Raw: Iyo Sky venció a Raquel Rodríguez y avanzó a la final de Queen of the Ring
- WWE Raw: Chad Gable venció a Rusev en su primera lucha tras perder la máscara
- WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair venció a Roxanne Pérez
- WWE Raw: Mientras Logan Paul volvió, Je’Von Evans venció a Austin Theory
- WWE Raw: Oba Femi destrozó a Dominik Mysterio
► Cartelera WWE Raw 22 de junio 2026
El elenco de Monday Night Raw estará el lunes 22 de junio 2026 en The O2 Arena, Londres, Inglaterra, arena con capacidad para 20,000 aficionados.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS WWE: The Vision (Bron Breakker y Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford y Angelo Dawkins)
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS WWE: Brie Bella y Paige (c) vs. Bayley y Lyra Valkyria
- Aparición de Roman Reigns
|Información del Evento
|Fecha
|Lunes 22 de junio de 2026
|Hora (CDMX)
|12:00 PM
|Transmisión
|Netflix
|Sede
|The O2 Arena, Londres, Inglaterra,
|Capacidad
|20,000 espectadores