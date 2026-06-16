Primer vistazo: Cartelera WWE Raw 22 de junio 2026

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Logo WWE Raw

Este lunes, WWE Raw se emitió desde la CFG Bank Arena en Baltimore, Maryland, y entre otras cosas vimos a Iyo Sky avanzar a la final del Queen of the Ring.

► En el episodio de WWE Raw del 15 de junio vimos:

  1. Iyo Sky venció a Raquel Rodriguez (** 1/2)
  2. Chad Gable venció a Rusev (***)
  3. Charlotte Flair venció a Roxanne Perez (** 1/2)
  4. Je’Von Evans venció por DQ a Austin Theory (** 1/2)
  5. Oba Femi venció a Dominik Mysterio (* 1/2)

► Cartelera WWE Raw 22 de junio 2026

Logo WWE Raw

  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS WWE: The Vision (Bron Breakker y Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford y Angelo Dawkins)
  • CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS WWE: Brie Bella y Paige (c) vs. Bayley y Lyra Valkyria
  • Aparición de Roman Reigns
Información del Evento
Fecha Lunes 22 de junio de 2026
Hora (CDMX) 12:00 PM
Transmisión Netflix
Sede The O2 Arena, Londres, Inglaterra,
Capacidad 20,000 espectadores

- Amante de la lucha libre y las arte marciales mixtas - Autor en SuperLuchas desde el 2012 - ig: @robertomeregildo6

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