Hoy nos vamos hasta Minnesota para adentrarnos en una de sus promociones independientes más conocidas, Midwest All-Star Wrestling. Con ella están también Steel Domain Wrestling, American Wrestling Federation, F1RST Wrestling o Pro Wrestling America. Por sus eventos han pasado luchadores como Billy Gunn, Carlito, Al Snow, Deonna Purrazzo, Erick Rowan, Josh Alexander, Mr. Kennedy, Hornswoggle o Miyu Yamashita. En el que nos ocupa ahora, MAW Mango Madness, estuvieron Frankie Kazarian, Ace Austin o Rachel Ellering. El show fue grabado el 18 de marzo en Lift Bridge Brewing Company en Stillwater y desde ayer puede verse en FITE TV.
‼️TOMMOROW‼️
MAW MANGO MADNESS
LiftBridge Brewery
StillWater,Minnesota
Doors 6pm| Show 7pm
All Ages!
ODB Meat&Greet Food Truck on site!
🎟️Sold Out🎟️ pic.twitter.com/J4zquiscHt
— Midwest All-Star Wrestling (@MW_AllStar) March 17, 2023
> MAW Mango Madness
- Campeonato MAW: Paul Virk (c) venció a Miles Mora por descalificación, y sigue siendo el campeón
- Lucha individual: Laynie Luck venció a Lena Solana
- Lucha individual: The System venció a Yuya Uemura
- Campeonato Femenil MAW: Rachel Ellering vención a Sierra (con Joey Avalon) (c) por descalificación, así que no ganó el título; ODB fue la réferi especial
- Lucha individual: Ace Austin venció a Rampage Santana
- Lucha individual: Frankie Kazarian venció a Joey Avalon (con Sierra)
Pero no solo a los mencionados podemos destacar sino también a Sierra, que el año pasado tuvo algunas oportunidades en AEW, como en una ocasión también Joey Avalon, o a la réferi, y veterana luchadora ODB, que tuvo sus mayores éxitos en IMPACT Wrestling, ROH o NWA.
@Pete_Corvus927 you should tryout with Midwest Allstar Wrestling next month 18th of March you should go to Mango Madness For a MAW Show that's name of this event pic.twitter.com/dHqGRqswXp
— Daniel the MAW News Reporter ダニエル・ドナヒュー (@Daniel91794283) February 1, 2023
También puedes repasar lo ocurrido esta semana en las grandes compañías:
- RAW 20 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford.
- NXT 21 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh.
- DYNAMITE 22 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Kenny Omega vs. Hijo del Vikingo.
- ROH 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Samoa Joe expone el campeonato.
- IMPACT! 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | James y Dreamer vs. Slamovich y Ray.
- SMACKDOWN 24 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight.
- RAMPAGE 25 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Hobbs vs. Penta el Zero Miedo.
After an *astonishing* seven matches in Midwest All-Star Wrestling, it’s time to get rid of MAW’s problem…
Paul Virk: if there’s one thing I love more than bourbon and women, it’s gold around my waist.
See you March 18th at Mango Madness!@MW_AllStar @ThePaulVirk pic.twitter.com/pAQoZDmi36
— Miles Mora (@milesmorapro) February 23, 2023