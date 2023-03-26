Hoy nos vamos hasta Minnesota para adentrarnos en una de sus promociones independientes más conocidas, Midwest All-Star Wrestling. Con ella están también Steel Domain Wrestling, American Wrestling Federation, F1RST Wrestling o Pro Wrestling America. Por sus eventos han pasado luchadores como Billy Gunn, Carlito, Al Snow, Deonna Purrazzo, Erick Rowan, Josh Alexander, Mr. Kennedy, Hornswoggle o Miyu Yamashita. En el que nos ocupa ahora, MAW Mango Madness, estuvieron Frankie Kazarian, Ace Austin o Rachel Ellering. El show fue grabado el 18 de marzo en Lift Bridge Brewing Company en Stillwater y desde ayer puede verse en FITE TV.

MAW MANGO MADNESS LiftBridge Brewery StillWater,Minnesota Doors 6pm| Show 7pm All Ages! ODB Meat&Greet Food Truck on site!

Pero no solo a los mencionados podemos destacar sino también a Sierra, que el año pasado tuvo algunas oportunidades en AEW, como en una ocasión también Joey Avalon, o a la réferi, y veterana luchadora ODB, que tuvo sus mayores éxitos en IMPACT Wrestling, ROH o NWA.

@Pete_Corvus927 you should tryout with Midwest Allstar Wrestling next month 18th of March you should go to Mango Madness For a MAW Show that's name of this event pic.twitter.com/dHqGRqswXp

After an *astonishing* seven matches in Midwest All-Star Wrestling, it’s time to get rid of MAW’s problem…

Paul Virk: if there’s one thing I love more than bourbon and women, it’s gold around my waist.

See you March 18th at Mango Madness!@MW_AllStar @ThePaulVirk pic.twitter.com/pAQoZDmi36

— Miles Mora (@milesmorapro) February 23, 2023