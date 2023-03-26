MAW Mango Madness | Resultados | con Kazarian, Austin, Ellering y más

Hoy nos vamos hasta Minnesota para adentrarnos en una de sus promociones independientes más conocidas, Midwest All-Star Wrestling. Con ella están también Steel Domain Wrestling, American Wrestling Federation, F1RST Wrestling o Pro Wrestling America. Por sus eventos han pasado luchadores como Billy Gunn, Carlito, Al Snow, Deonna Purrazzo, Erick Rowan, Josh Alexander, Mr. Kennedy, Hornswoggle o Miyu Yamashita. En el que nos ocupa ahora, MAW Mango Madness, estuvieron Frankie Kazarian, Ace Austin o Rachel Ellering. El show fue grabado el 18 de marzo en Lift Bridge Brewing Company en Stillwater y desde ayer puede verse en FITE TV.

> MAW Mango Madness

  • Campeonato MAW: Paul Virk (c) venció a Miles Mora por descalificación, y sigue siendo el campeón
  • Lucha individual: Laynie Luck venció a Lena Solana
  • Lucha individual: The System venció a Yuya Uemura
  • Campeonato Femenil MAW: Rachel Ellering vención a Sierra (con Joey Avalon) (c) por descalificación, así que no ganó el título; ODB fue la réferi especial
  • Lucha individual: Ace Austin venció a Rampage Santana
  • Lucha individual: Frankie Kazarian venció a Joey Avalon (con Sierra)

Pero no solo a los mencionados podemos destacar sino también a Sierra, que el año pasado tuvo algunas oportunidades en AEW, como en una ocasión también Joey Avalon, o a la réferi, y veterana luchadora ODB, que tuvo sus mayores éxitos en IMPACT Wrestling, ROH o NWA.

