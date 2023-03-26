SWA New Era | Resultados | Varios ex WWE en acción

Shropshire es uno de los cuarenta y siete condados de Inglaterra, Reino Unido, con capital es Shrewsbury. Ubicado en la región Midlands del Oeste, limita al norte con Cheshire, al este con Staffordshire, al sur con Worcestershire y Herefordshire, y al oeste y noroeste con Gales. Allí nos vamos ahora, concretamente, a la villa de Telford, donde se encuentra el Dawley Town Hall, lugar en el que ayer se llevó a cabo el evento SWA New Era de la promoción independiente Shropshire Wrestling Alliance.

> SWA New Era

  • Lucha individual: Martin Kirby venció a Kieran Young
  • Triple amenaza por equipos: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos y Kid Lykos II) vencieron a CJ Connors y Luke Basham y Kenny Temple y Woody Anderson
  • Lucha individual: Chantal Jordan venció a Nina Samuels
  • Lucha individual: Warren Banks venció a Ashley Dunn
  • Lucha individual: Kelly Sixx venció a TJ Sky
  • Lucha individual: Jack Ball venció a Steven Keane
  • Campeonato SWA: Zak Zodiac (c) venció a Flash Morgan Webster y Sha Samuels

Los luchadores que anteriormente trabajaron en la WWE a los que hacemos referencia en el título son Flash Morgan Webster, que llegó a ser Campeón de Parejas NXT, Sha Samuels, Nina Samuels o Zak Knight, que únicamente tuvo una oportunidad en SmackDown en 2011; también es el hermano de Saraya, estrella de AEW.

