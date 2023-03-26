SWA New Era | Resultados | Varios ex WWE en acción

Shropshire es uno de los cuarenta y siete condados de Inglaterra, Reino Unido, con capital es Shrewsbury. Ubicado en la región Midlands del Oeste, limita al norte con Cheshire, al este con Staffordshire, al sur con Worcestershire y Herefordshire, y al oeste y noroeste con Gales. Allí nos vamos ahora, concretamente, a la villa de Telford, donde se encuentra el Dawley Town Hall, lugar en el que ayer se llevó a cabo el evento SWA New Era de la promoción independiente Shropshire Wrestling Alliance.
🚨ROSTER UPDATE🚨
Unfortunately Big Guns Joe sustained an injury last week and will be out for a couple of months. He will be back at SWA in the future.
We happy to announce that @MKirbyProEgo returns on the 25th March.
Tickets available at
🎟️https://t.co/vKnFku4qNk pic.twitter.com/eMNfU22goz
— Shropshire Wrestling Alliance (@ShropshireWres) March 6, 2023
> SWA New Era
- Lucha individual: Martin Kirby venció a Kieran Young
- Triple amenaza por equipos: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos y Kid Lykos II) vencieron a CJ Connors y Luke Basham y Kenny Temple y Woody Anderson
- Lucha individual: Chantal Jordan venció a Nina Samuels
- Lucha individual: Warren Banks venció a Ashley Dunn
- Lucha individual: Kelly Sixx venció a TJ Sky
- Lucha individual: Jack Ball venció a Steven Keane
- Campeonato SWA: Zak Zodiac (c) venció a Flash Morgan Webster y Sha Samuels
Los luchadores que anteriormente trabajaron en la WWE a los que hacemos referencia en el título son Flash Morgan Webster, que llegó a ser Campeón de Parejas NXT, Sha Samuels, Nina Samuels o Zak Knight, que únicamente tuvo una oportunidad en SmackDown en 2011; también es el hermano de Saraya, estrella de AEW.
🚨TOMORROW NIGHT🚨
Just look at this insane show for tomorrow night live at @DawleyTownHall as SWA begins its 2023 with New Era.
Tickets are extremely limited now but we will have some on the door subject to availability.
🎟️ https://t.co/oqtQXCw0mq pic.twitter.com/y8zRG2sxdG
— Shropshire Wrestling Alliance (@ShropshireWres) March 24, 2023
It seems like every time I leave a show I find myself saying how lovely everyone is
Im honestly having such a wonderful time and I’m surrounded by such good people.
Wrestling is the best 💜 pic.twitter.com/tWqKH5WrsK
— Kelly Sixx (@KellySixxUK) March 25, 2023