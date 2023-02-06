Resultados de West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge (4/2)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge de la compañía West Coast Pro Wrestling celebrado el 4 de febrero en el The Colonial Theater en Sacramento, California. Un evento pequeño pero que contó con nombres como Mike Bailey o la promesa de AEW Nick Wayne.
► West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge (4/2)
Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:
- Jiah Jewell venció a JT Thorne
- Alan Angels y Kevin Blackwood vencieron a Creature Feature (El Chupacabra y Lazarus)
- Abigail Warren venció a Allie Katch
- Super Beast venció a Jordan Cruz
- Bret The Threat y Vinnie Massaro vencieron a El Cucuy y El Primohenio
- Masha Slamovich venció a Brooke Havok
- Lee Moriarty y The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo y D-Rogue) vencieron a Jack Cartwheel, Kevin Knight y Starboy Charlie
- Mike Bailey venció a Viento
- Campeonato de Peso Completo West Coast Pro Wrestling: Titus Alexander (c) vs. Nick Wayne resultó en empate después de que la lucha excediera lo 30 minutos
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes de show:
HOLY SHIT!!!!! @thenickwayne @RealTitus115 @WCProOfficial #threecheers pic.twitter.com/Wwm7dhdlwr
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 5, 2023
Match of The Year candidate for DAMN SURE @WCProOfficial @thenickwayne @RealTitus115 #threecheers #prowrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter pic.twitter.com/OuBpbvjutW
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 5, 2023
The Conglomerate & Lee Moriarty Win in an Absolutely AMAZING 6 Man tag Match!! West Coast Pro! West Coast Pro!! @starb0ycharlie @jackcartwheel @WCProOfficial #threecheers #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/HCoyUwsGc3
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 5, 2023
Deadlift sit-out powerbomb from @mashaslamovich!#threecheers @WCProOfficial @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/mjPiAgG4xu
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 5, 2023
AMAZING MATCH 🔥🔥@SpeedballBailey vs Viento @WCProOfficial #threecheers #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/Ujcztzyvqy
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 5, 2023
@jackcartwheel #ThreeCheers pic.twitter.com/KMDyCLyfth
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 5, 2023
@AllieKATCH vs @brujabeeb @WCProOfficial #threecheers #wrestling #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/apKGSOqLEx
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 5, 2023
@SpeedballBailey #ThreeCheers pic.twitter.com/I0PSFuec9j
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 5, 2023
#ThreeCheers pic.twitter.com/Pl4PiefYc9
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 5, 2023
