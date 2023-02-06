Resultados de West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge (4/2)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge de la compañía West Coast Pro Wrestling celebrado el 4 de febrero en el The Colonial Theater en Sacramento, California. Un evento pequeño pero que contó con nombres como Mike Bailey o la promesa de AEW Nick Wayne.

► West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge (4/2)

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

Jiah Jewell venció a JT Thorne

Alan Angels y Kevin Blackwood vencieron a Creature Feature (El Chupacabra y Lazarus)

Abigail Warren venció a Allie Katch

Super Beast venció a Jordan Cruz

Bret The Threat y Vinnie Massaro vencieron a El Cucuy y El Primohenio

Masha Slamovich venció a Brooke Havok

Lee Moriarty y The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo y D-Rogue) vencieron a Jack Cartwheel, Kevin Knight y Starboy Charlie

Mike Bailey venció a Viento

Campeonato de Peso Completo West Coast Pro Wrestling: Titus Alexander (c) vs. Nick Wayne resultó en empate después de que la lucha excediera lo 30 minutos

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes de show:

También puedes repasar a continuación todo lo sucedido esta semana en la WWE y AEW: