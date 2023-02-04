Resultados de HOG The Beginning | Fatu, Rush, Ki, JTG y más

Por | |

Hoy se ha dado una curiosidad interesante en cuanto a eventos luchísticos. Hace unas horas nos hacíamos eco de los resultados del último MLW Fusion apuntando que esta es una compañía entre las más grandes y las más pequeñas, como, por ejemplo, de la que hablamos hace unos minutos también con la cobertura de un show, Garden State Pro Wrestling. Ahí entraría también la que nos ocupa ahora, House of Glory, que el 3 de febrero realizó HOG The Beginning, una velada con grandes luchas que sirvió también como tributo a Jay Briscoe.

► Resultados de HOG The Beginning

  • Campeonato de Parejas HOG: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) vencieron a The Bookers (Amazing Red y BXL)

  • Campeonato de Peso Crucero HOG: Mighty Mante (c) venció a Nolo Kitano

  • Campeonato Femenil HOG: Ultra Violette (c) venció a Viva Van

  • Lucha de seis Scramble para por la contención al Campeonato de Peso Crucero HOG: Encore venció a Daron Richardson, Ichiban, Lio Rush, Raheem Royal y Smiley
  • Low Ki venció a Detective James (con Detective Scarlett Meidan)

  • Campeonato Crown Jewel HOG: Charles Mason (c) (con Carlos Ramírez) venció a Bryan Keith

  • Campeonato de Peso Completo HOG: Jacob Fatu (c) venció a JTG

¿Qué compañía luchística te gusta ver más allá de WWE, AEW y demás?

HOG The Beginning 2023
HOG The Beginning 2023

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x