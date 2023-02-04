Hoy se ha dado una curiosidad interesante en cuanto a eventos luchísticos. Hace unas horas nos hacíamos eco de los resultados del último MLW Fusion apuntando que esta es una compañía entre las más grandes y las más pequeñas, como, por ejemplo, de la que hablamos hace unos minutos también con la cobertura de un show, Garden State Pro Wrestling. Ahí entraría también la que nos ocupa ahora, House of Glory, que el 3 de febrero realizó HOG The Beginning, una velada con grandes luchas que sirvió también como tributo a Jay Briscoe.

BREAKING 🚨 At #TheBegining, Your HOG World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu, faces a momentous challenge in his second defense: Against the debut of JTG Live, Friday February 3rd, back home at the NYC Arena in Queens. [Fri FEB 3rd | Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/8SRERSFf62 pic.twitter.com/55p5v3Jt6E — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) January 26, 2023

► Resultados de HOG The Beginning

Campeonato de Parejas HOG: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) vencieron a The Bookers (Amazing Red y BXL)

After a long, arduous journey to the HOG tag team championship, Mane Event’s moment of triumph was shattered by betrayal at the hands of BXL and Amazing Red. Now Lyon and Midas must defend their gold against their former mentors tomorrow night at #TheBeginning pic.twitter.com/y72mXsdAKw — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) February 3, 2023

Campeonato de Peso Crucero HOG: Mighty Mante (c) venció a Nolo Kitano

Friday Feb 3rd , “The Ghetto Samurai” Nolo Kitano has another opportunity to dethrone his former friend, Mighty Mante, and become HOG Cruiserweight champion. Will Mante be victorious once again, or will we see #TheBeginning of the Age of the Samurai?! 🎟 https://t.co/8SRERSEHgu pic.twitter.com/62B8c4XM6t — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) January 20, 2023

Campeonato Femenil HOG: Ultra Violette (c) venció a Viva Van

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 🚨 On Friday, February 3rd, HOG Women’s Champion The Ultra Violette defends her title against international rising star “The Hellbent Vixen” Viva Van, as HOG presents #TheBeginning !!! Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/8SRERSFf62 pic.twitter.com/jo7nXHi5tw — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) January 20, 2023

Lucha de seis Scramble para por la contención al Campeonato de Peso Crucero HOG: Encore venció a Daron Richardson, Ichiban, Lio Rush, Raheem Royal y Smiley

Low Ki venció a Detective James (con Detective Scarlett Meidan)

Enraged by the HOGPD’s interference in his affairs, Low Ki takes aim at Detective James on Friday, February 3rd at #TheBeginning !!! Will “The Professional” have his revenge or will the HOGPD take him down for good?! Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/8SRERSFf62 pic.twitter.com/ak78qK3Aj5 — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) January 25, 2023

Campeonato Crown Jewel HOG: Charles Mason (c) (con Carlos Ramírez) venció a Bryan Keith

Will HOG #TheBeginning be the end of Charles Mason’s reign of terror? “The Bounty Hunter”Bryan Keith seeks to capture Mason dead or alive, along with The Root of All Evil’s Crown Jewel Championship! FRI, FEB 3rd at the NYC Arena in Jamaica,Queens, NYC! 🎟 https://t.co/8SRERSEHgu pic.twitter.com/SHXF8WHi1j — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) January 19, 2023

Campeonato de Peso Completo HOG: Jacob Fatu (c) venció a JTG

