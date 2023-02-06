Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento AIW Join The Swarm de la compañía Absolute Intense Wrestling celebrado el 4 de febrero en el Tadmore Shrine in Akron, Ohio, que contó con el ex WWE Paul London o el ex AEW Joey Janela.

► AIW Join The Swarm (04/02)

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

Money Shot (Elijah Dean y Zach Nystrom) vencieron a Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang)

Shaw Mason venció a Pretty Boy Smooth por descalificación

Isaiah Broner venció a Sam Holloway

Akron Street Fight: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia y Philly Collins) vencieron a Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition y Matt Cross)

Dominic Garrini venció a Alec Price

Campeonato de Parejas AIW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor y Mikey Montgomery) (con The Duke) (c) vencieron a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur y Chuck Stone)

Campeonato Intenso AIW: Derek Dillinger (con Ziggy Haim) (c) venció a Joey Janela, Paul London y Wes Barkley

Campeonato Absoluto AIW: Joshua Bishop (c) venció a Tom Lawlor

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes de show:

Things are getting heated backstage at #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/6kaogrQlZL — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) February 5, 2023

Ziggy Haim and Derek Dillinger The Production. #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/3M5q5nZjZn — Russell Williams Jr (@HalGrayson) February 5, 2023

