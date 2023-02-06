Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento AIW Join The Swarm de la compañía Absolute Intense Wrestling celebrado el 4 de febrero en el Tadmore Shrine in Akron, Ohio, que contó con el ex WWE Paul London o el ex AEW Joey Janela.
► AIW Join The Swarm (04/02)
Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:
- Money Shot (Elijah Dean y Zach Nystrom) vencieron a Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang)
- Shaw Mason venció a Pretty Boy Smooth por descalificación
- Isaiah Broner venció a Sam Holloway
- Akron Street Fight: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia y Philly Collins) vencieron a Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition y Matt Cross)
- Dominic Garrini venció a Alec Price
- Campeonato de Parejas AIW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor y Mikey Montgomery) (con The Duke) (c) vencieron a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur y Chuck Stone)
- Campeonato Intenso AIW: Derek Dillinger (con Ziggy Haim) (c) venció a Joey Janela, Paul London y Wes Barkley
- Campeonato Absoluto AIW: Joshua Bishop (c) venció a Tom Lawlor
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes de show:
#AIWSwarm an absolutely spiteful stomp from @JANELABABY onto @WesBarkley pic.twitter.com/mIOwhVQsdO
— the other JB (@justbonesjb) February 5, 2023
A big back & forth strike exchange ends with @dgarrinibc turning @ThePrizeCityOG inside out with a massive lariat! @aiwrestling #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/xETMTziS3b
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 5, 2023
The Swamp Man has just emerged from underneath the ring & has distracted @JoshuaBishop_! @aiwrestling #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/3yPoDvFg4f
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 5, 2023
HE’S STILL GOT IT! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #aiwswarm pic.twitter.com/xg4zVm9Bbt
— AJ (@AJStylesClash83) February 5, 2023
innovative offense from @LondonFu #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/0tKRv1qdHO
— the other JB (@justbonesjb) February 5, 2023
Things are getting heated backstage at #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/6kaogrQlZL
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) February 5, 2023
Ziggy Haim and Derek Dillinger The Production. #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/3M5q5nZjZn
— Russell Williams Jr (@HalGrayson) February 5, 2023
𝚐𝚕𝚒𝚣𝚣𝚢 𝚊𝚜𝚙𝚑𝚢𝚡𝚒𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 . 🌭@JANELABABY ✖️ @aiwrestling #AIWSWARM
[𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝: @PollyannaDIY ] pic.twitter.com/NjmSMVnjaL
— derək. 🎬 (@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR) February 5, 2023
Thanks for the walk up Akron…… #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/CtahDp340K
— John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) February 6, 2023
UNREAL main event here at #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/6lC1hukZdS
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) February 5, 2023
.@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR just dropped @LondonFu on his head with one of the most wild German Suplexes that I've ever seen! @aiwrestling #AIWSwarm pic.twitter.com/OnJPHBJ5eA
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 5, 2023
