Resultados de SCWPro Heartbreak (4/2)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Heartbreak de SCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 4 de febrero en el Blue Grass Community Center en Blue Grass, Iowa, para conocer todo lo sucedido a través de los resultados y muchas imágenes.

A few more shots from early @SCWPro shows for me. @The_Shug @masonbeck @ForeverJoeasa @DaCornBoii pic.twitter.com/g2ZYdSHvMH

Some shots from some of the very first @SCWPro shows I was able to take pics at. @DJClickNPlay @DaCornBoii @Latinthunder1 @MBrave13 @MKrotchMayday pic.twitter.com/o5X2wSfsXC

The Champ is in #BlueGrass

@SCWPro is ready to perform for the fans tonight!

We're underway in front of a PACKED Blue Grass Community Club in Blue Grass, IA! #SCWPro pic.twitter.com/FvQ6EXkfRi

Former @noah_ghc Junior Heavyweight Champion @EndseekerLeon is in the house at @SCWPro Heartbreak! pic.twitter.com/tJG5uIBalw

#AndStill @SCWPro Tag Team Champions "Partners in Rhyme " @niko_kline & @MFGurman after they defeated @JaredThumb & @Chu_ck pic.twitter.com/WPCRYUw2P7

Respect was shown after the match but anyone with eyes could see Leon may just want what JT has. pic.twitter.com/QiLKIsSkq1

Tonight @SCWPro Champion @DJClickNPlay & @EndseekerLeon were victorious in their main event tag team match.

The rivalry between @ForeverJoeasa & @fakebraxton has just begun in @SCWPro.

But in this feud Joeasa won't be alone against Braxton @proJMarston & @AugustusDraven, no last night @TheRobinSteele returned to help his Infamy brethren.

More pics to come soon. pic.twitter.com/hRPolmHv2T

