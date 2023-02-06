Resultados de SCWPro Heartbreak (4/2)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Heartbreak de SCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 4 de febrero en el Blue Grass Community Center en Blue Grass, Iowa, para conocer todo lo sucedido a través de los resultados y muchas imágenes.
► SCWPro Heartbreak Results (4/2)
- Augustus Draven y Jay Marston vencieron a Malik Champion y Shain Boucher
- ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister venció a ‘Primetime’ James Thomas
- Marek Brave anunció que Johnny Wisdom, Krotch y Corn Boi lucharían en un torneo eliminatorio Round Robin con el ganador recibiendo una oportunidad contra Shane Hollister por el Campeonato Iowa SCWPro en Epic el 8 de abril.
- Corn Boi venció a Johnny Wisdom en la final del torneo
- Joeasa venció a Connor Braxton (con Augustus Draven y Jay Marston) por descalificación
- Después del combate, Robin Steele hizo su regreso para salvar a Joeasa de Braxton, Draven y Marston.
- Campeonato de PArejas SCWPro: Partners in Rhyme (MFG y Niko Kline) (c) vencieron a Jared Thumb y Chuck Brewster
- Aminah Belmont apareció para anunciar que después de haberla derrotado dos veces no va a luchar con Maggie Minerva nunca más. Maggie apareció y atacó a Aminah con una doble súper bomba. Belmont fue llevada fuera por el equipo de seguridad.
- Krotch venció a Ript Studwell
- JT Energy y Dante Leon vencieorn a Dustan Moseley y Eric Eznite (con Garotte)
A few more shots from early @SCWPro shows for me. @The_Shug @masonbeck @ForeverJoeasa @DaCornBoii pic.twitter.com/g2ZYdSHvMH
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 4, 2023
Some shots from some of the very first @SCWPro shows I was able to take pics at. @DJClickNPlay @DaCornBoii @Latinthunder1 @MBrave13 @MKrotchMayday pic.twitter.com/o5X2wSfsXC
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 4, 2023
@SCWPro is ready to perform for the fans tonight!
The Champ is in #BlueGrass
Who’s coming out! pic.twitter.com/WkNr4TLIkQ
— JT Energy aka Mistopher Daniels (@DJClickNPlay) February 4, 2023
We're underway in front of a PACKED Blue Grass Community Club in Blue Grass, IA! #SCWPro pic.twitter.com/FvQ6EXkfRi
— SCWPro (@SCWPro) February 5, 2023
#inFAMy pic.twitter.com/RmSIIGOrBq
— Cassonova Kamerer, but a box of cheap Valentine's (@thenovaofcass) February 5, 2023
Former @noah_ghc Junior Heavyweight Champion @EndseekerLeon is in the house at @SCWPro Heartbreak! pic.twitter.com/tJG5uIBalw
— Albert Gourrier 🌍 (@CatchThePinfall) February 5, 2023
#AndStill @SCWPro Tag Team Champions "Partners in Rhyme " @niko_kline & @MFGurman after they defeated @JaredThumb & @Chu_ck pic.twitter.com/WPCRYUw2P7
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 5, 2023
What a duo!!
Tonight @SCWPro Champion @DJClickNPlay & @EndseekerLeon were victorious in their main event tag team match.
Respect was shown after the match but anyone with eyes could see Leon may just want what JT has. pic.twitter.com/QiLKIsSkq1
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 5, 2023
The rivalry between @ForeverJoeasa & @fakebraxton has just begun in @SCWPro.
But in this feud Joeasa won't be alone against Braxton @proJMarston & @AugustusDraven, no last night @TheRobinSteele returned to help his Infamy brethren.
More pics to come soon. pic.twitter.com/hRPolmHv2T
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 5, 2023
#AndStill @SCWPro Iowa Champion @The_Shug
The Champ has a trio of SCW veterans hot on his trail of his Iowa Championship pic.twitter.com/sXK03DGmnO
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 5, 2023
After the first match to determine the top contender for the @SCWPro Iowa Championship.@DaCornBoii & @Johnnywisdom8 pic.twitter.com/MPhImJtOab
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 5, 2023
Name this new @SCWPro team of @AugustusDraven @proJMarston pic.twitter.com/dMUenXanJ7
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 5, 2023
When your friend arrives to the party just in time… pic.twitter.com/uiPzxrL67c
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) February 6, 2023
También puedes repasar a continuación todo lo sucedido esta semana en la WWE y AEW:
