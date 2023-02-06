Resultados de SCWPro Heartbreak (4/2)

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Heartbreak de SCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 4 de febrero en el Blue Grass Community Center en Blue Grass, Iowa, para conocer todo lo sucedido a través de los resultados y muchas imágenes.

► SCWPro Heartbreak Results (4/2)

  • Augustus Draven y Jay Marston vencieron a Malik Champion y Shain Boucher
  • ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister venció a ‘Primetime’ James Thomas
  • Marek Brave anunció que Johnny Wisdom, Krotch y Corn Boi lucharían en un torneo eliminatorio Round Robin con el ganador recibiendo una oportunidad contra Shane Hollister por el Campeonato Iowa SCWPro en Epic el 8 de abril.
  • Corn Boi venció a Johnny Wisdom en la final del torneo
  • Joeasa venció a Connor Braxton (con Augustus Draven y Jay Marston) por descalificación
  • Después del combate, Robin Steele hizo su regreso para salvar a Joeasa de Braxton, Draven y Marston.
  • Campeonato de PArejas SCWPro: Partners in Rhyme (MFG y Niko Kline) (c) vencieron a Jared Thumb y Chuck Brewster
  • Aminah Belmont apareció para anunciar que después de haberla derrotado dos veces no va a luchar con Maggie Minerva nunca más. Maggie apareció y atacó a Aminah con una doble súper bomba. Belmont fue llevada fuera por el equipo de seguridad.
  • Krotch venció a Ript Studwell
  • JT Energy y Dante Leon vencieorn a Dustan Moseley y Eric Eznite (con Garotte)

