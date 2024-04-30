Reacciones a la segunda noche del WWE Draft 2024

Ya ha terminado la edición 2024 del WWE Draft y las reacciones no se están haciendo esperar. La semana pasada repasamos las de la primera noche del evento de intercambio de marcas y ahora continuamos con las de la segunda ocurrida durante el episodio de Raw del 29 de abril.

► WWE Draft 2024: Las reacciones

«Heeeeeeeeee vueltooooooooooooooo».

First round! Announced by no other than @stephmcmahon 💪🏾🥹. Let’s goooooo. TEAM BLUE BABY #WWEDraft #WWESmackdown A STORM HAS ARRIVED BABY! — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 30, 2024

«¡Primera ronda! Anunciada por ni más ni menos que Stephanie McMahos. Vamoooooooossss. EQUIPO AZUL, CARIÑO. ¡SE VIENE UNA TORMENTA!».

«Vayan a brillar».

«¡Voy a SmackDown!».

As intense, hard-hitting and driven to reach the top of the mountain as anyone I’ve ever met. The #WWERaw roster should keep their eyes on @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR … he’s what the kids call “a problem” #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/0O86y8NXdN — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 30, 2024

«Tan intenso, contundente y motivado para llegar a la cima de la montaña como cualquiera que haya conocido. El elenco de Raw debe prestar atención a Ilja Dragunov. Es lo que los chicos llaman un problema».

.@Real_Valkyria has grown, inside and out of the ring, every single day since coming to #WWENXT She has met the moment every time she's been called on. I can't wait to see what she accomplishes on #WWERaw #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/1fEaJT2aRX — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 30, 2024

«Lyra Valkyria ha crecido, dentro y fuera del ring, desde el primer día que vino a NXT. Ha respondido de la mejor manera en cada oportunidad que ha tenido. No puedo esperar a ver lo que logra en Raw».

The surface has barely been scratched as far as what @BDavenportWWE is capable of between those ropes. A warning to the #SmackDown roster… be ready for a FIGHT! #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/OvvKeyjJrr — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 30, 2024

«Blair Davenport apenas ha arañado la superficie de lo que es capaz de hacer. Una advertencia para el elenco de SmackDown: ¡Prepárense para una pelea!».

«Seleccionadas en primera ronda. ¡¡¡Damage CTRL en Monday Night Raw!!!».

SmackDown should be ECSTATIC to have a star like me… I mean US… on their brand! @WWE pic.twitter.com/qVBkhFvTPF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 30, 2024

«SmackDown debería estar EXTÁTICO por tener una estrella como yo… quiero decir, NOSOTRAS… ¡en su marca!».

Monday Night Raw. Eventually everyone’s time comes around to be tested. Or perhaps… judged. A time of great change through suffering is about to be upon us. Any thoughts on who will be among the body count? So sayeth,

The Final Testament#WWEDraft ⏳ @WWE https://t.co/QDz0O7tXNJ — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) April 30, 2024

«Monday Night Raw.

«Con el tiempo, llega el momento de que todos se pongan a prueba.

O tal vez… sean juzgados.

Está a punto de llegar una época de grandes cambios a través del sufrimiento.

¿Alguna idea sobre quién estará entre el recuento de cadáveres?

Así habla,

The Final Testament».

When you’re the B.O.A.T. – you’re not defined by a brand. You’re simply ICONIC. I can rise to the occasion anywhere, under any circumstance, at any time. I’ve spent 17 years proving that against every odd. Tomorrow night at @WWENXT will be a F’N war. https://t.co/8oi82awI6j — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 30, 2024

«Cuando eres la mejor no estás definida por una marca. Eres simplemente ICÓNICA. Puedes estar a la altura en cualquier lugar y momento. He pasado 17 años demostrándolo contra todo pronóstico. Mañana por la noche en NXT habrá una guerra».

Nattie v IYO

Nattie v Dakota

Nattie v Asuka

Nattie v Kairi

Nattie v Lyra

Nattie v Kiana

Nattie v Alba

Nattie v Isla

Nattie v Maxxine

Nattie v Ivy

Nattie v Kayden

Nattie v Becky

Nattie v Rhea

Nattie v Zelina

Nattie v Scarlett

Nattie v Katana

Nattie v Zoey

Nattie v… — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 30, 2024

Guess they saved the best for absolutely last 😂 pic.twitter.com/S50vdY8uBv — Lacey Lane (@wwekayden) April 30, 2024

«Supongo que guardaron lo mejor para el final».

«The Pride se queda en la azul… ¡y vamos a por todas!».

¿Quieres saber más del WWE RAW del 29 de abril?