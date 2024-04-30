Reacciones a la segunda noche del WWE Draft 2024

por
Logo WWE Draft 2024

Ya ha terminado la edición 2024 del WWE Draft y las reacciones no se están haciendo esperar. La semana pasada repasamos las de la primera noche del evento de intercambio de marcas y ahora continuamos con las de la segunda ocurrida durante el episodio de Raw del 29 de abril.

► WWE Draft 2024: Las reacciones

«Heeeeeeeeee vueltooooooooooooooo».

«¡Primera ronda! Anunciada por ni más ni menos que Stephanie McMahos. Vamoooooooossss. EQUIPO AZUL, CARIÑO. ¡SE VIENE UNA TORMENTA!».

«Vayan a brillar».

«¡Voy a SmackDown!».

«Tan intenso, contundente y motivado para llegar a la cima de la montaña como cualquiera que haya conocido. El elenco de Raw debe prestar atención a Ilja Dragunov. Es lo que los chicos llaman un problema».

«Lyra Valkyria ha crecido, dentro y fuera del ring, desde el primer día que vino a NXT. Ha respondido de la mejor manera en cada oportunidad que ha tenido. No puedo esperar a ver lo que logra en Raw».

«Blair Davenport apenas ha arañado la superficie de lo que es capaz de hacer. Una advertencia para el elenco de SmackDown: ¡Prepárense para una pelea!».

«Seleccionadas en primera ronda. ¡¡¡Damage CTRL en Monday Night Raw!!!».

«SmackDown debería estar EXTÁTICO por tener una estrella como yo… quiero decir, NOSOTRAS… ¡en su marca!».

«Monday Night Raw.

«Con el tiempo, llega el momento de que todos se pongan a prueba.

O tal vez… sean juzgados.

Está a punto de llegar una época de grandes cambios a través del sufrimiento.

¿Alguna idea sobre quién estará entre el recuento de cadáveres?

Así habla,
The Final Testament».

«Cuando eres la mejor no estás definida por una marca. Eres simplemente ICÓNICA. Puedes estar a la altura en cualquier lugar y momento. He pasado 17 años demostrándolo contra todo pronóstico. Mañana por la noche en NXT habrá una guerra».

«Supongo que guardaron lo mejor para el final».

«The Pride se queda en la azul… ¡y vamos a por todas!».

¿Quieres saber más del WWE RAW del 29 de abril?

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos