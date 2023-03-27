Collective League Of Adrenaline Strength And Honor, abreviado como CLASH Wrestling, nos lleva a adentrarnos en la lucha libre profesional independiente de Michigan. En este estado encontramos también otras promociones como Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling. La que nos ocupa en esta ocasión nos traslada concretamente a la ciudad de Allen Park, ubicada en el condado de Wayne, aunque en realidad la organización tiene su sede en Lincoln Park. Viajamos allí para conocer todo lo sucedido en su evento más reciente, CLASH Seize The Day, realizado en la Frank J. Lada Civic Arena ayer 26 de marzo.
It's our favorite time of the year! Come #celebrate #CLASHWrestling's #Anniversary 3/25, when we return w/ #SEIZETHEDAY!🔥
Featuring: @OfficialEGO, @RealNMarkova, @renjoneszn, @_MarkWheeler, @TheJakeCrist, @_TaylorRising and many more!#prowrestling #WrestlingTwitter #wrestling pic.twitter.com/8mTuPUcPAY
— CLASH Wrestling (@clashwrestling) February 20, 2023
> CLASH Seize The Day
- Lucha individual: Marion Fontaine venció a Forever Young
- Lucha individual: Alexia Nicole defeats Nikita
- Campeonato Big League Brews CLASH: ELK venció a Shane Sabre para retener el título
- Campeonato de Parejas CLASH: Cameron Skyy y Tommy Treznik vencieron a Gavin Quinn y Juntai para retener los cinturones
- Lucha individual: Jessie V venció a Izzy Lambert
- Campeonato Femenil CLASH: Allysin Kay venció a Natalia Markova para ganar el título
- Lucha individual: Ethan Page venció a Mark Wheeler
- Campeonato CLASH: Ren Jones venció a Jake Crist y James Alexander para seguir siendo el campeón
#ThankYou to our CLASH patrons, making #SEIZETHEDAY a huge success!
Full event results to our #Anniversary Spectacular available this evening 👊#prowrestling #WrestlingCommunity #wrestleUNIVERSE #WrestlingTwitter #wrestlinglife #wrestlingfans #wrestling pic.twitter.com/dvY1nrY7DH
— CLASH Wrestling (@clashwrestling) March 26, 2023
Para conocer un poco más la promoción, Collective League Of Adrenaline Strength And Honor fue fundada en 2008 y su dueño desde entonces es Jeremy Jones. Ha realizado otros eventos conocidos como Age Of Allegiance, GrappleGanza, NPCI o To The Future. La puedes seguir así:
- https://clashwrestling.godaddysites.com/
- https://www.facebook.com/clashprowrestling
- https://twitter.com/clashwrestling
- https://www.instagram.com/clashwrestling/
- https://www.youtube.com/user/CLASHwrestling
#CLASHWrestling came and SEIZED THE DAY with an electric audience to celebrate our #Anniversary spectacular! New Women's Champion, nostalgic returns, and 8 action-packed matches in the attached #SEIZETHEDAY results from Allen Park, MI.#prowrestling #wrestling #WrestlingTwitter pic.twitter.com/lpggp6jTyv
— CLASH Wrestling (@clashwrestling) March 27, 2023
¿Qué compañía de lucha libre independiente te gusta seguir?
