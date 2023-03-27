Collective League Of Adrenaline Strength And Honor, abreviado como CLASH Wrestling, nos lleva a adentrarnos en la lucha libre profesional independiente de Michigan. En este estado encontramos también otras promociones como Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling. La que nos ocupa en esta ocasión nos traslada concretamente a la ciudad de Allen Park, ubicada en el condado de Wayne, aunque en realidad la organización tiene su sede en Lincoln Park. Viajamos allí para conocer todo lo sucedido en su evento más reciente, CLASH Seize The Day, realizado en la Frank J. Lada Civic Arena ayer 26 de marzo.

> CLASH Seize The Day

Lucha individual: Marion Fontaine venció a Forever Young

Lucha individual: Alexia Nicole defeats Nikita

Campeonato Big League Brews CLASH : ELK venció a Shane Sabre para retener el título

: ELK venció a Shane Sabre para retener el título Campeonato de Parejas CLASH : Cameron Skyy y Tommy Treznik vencieron a Gavin Quinn y Juntai para retener los cinturones

: Cameron Skyy y Tommy Treznik vencieron a Gavin Quinn y Juntai para retener los cinturones Lucha individual: Jessie V venció a Izzy Lambert

Campeonato Femenil CLASH : Allysin Kay venció a Natalia Markova para ganar el título

: venció a para ganar el título Lucha individual: Ethan Page venció a Mark Wheeler

venció a Mark Wheeler Campeonato CLASH: Ren Jones venció a Jake Crist y James Alexander para seguir siendo el campeón

Para conocer un poco más la promoción, Collective League Of Adrenaline Strength And Honor fue fundada en 2008 y su dueño desde entonces es Jeremy Jones. Ha realizado otros eventos conocidos como Age Of Allegiance, GrappleGanza, NPCI o To The Future. La puedes seguir así:

#CLASHWrestling came and SEIZED THE DAY with an electric audience to celebrate our #Anniversary spectacular! New Women's Champion, nostalgic returns, and 8 action-packed matches in the attached #SEIZETHEDAY results from Allen Park, MI.#prowrestling #wrestling #WrestlingTwitter pic.twitter.com/lpggp6jTyv — CLASH Wrestling (@clashwrestling) March 27, 2023

