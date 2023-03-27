BLP Observe This, Brother | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento BLP Observe This, Brother de la promoción Black Label Pro Wrestling, una de las más reconocidas del estado de Indiana, en Estados Unidos, celebrado el 25 de febrero de 2023 en la arena RDS Gym en Crown Point.
**Observe This Brother!!**
Tonight is the night!
Online sales end at noon! Tickets at the door!
Bishop vs Warner
Chop N Roll vs Bang Bros
Buzzard vs LeMar
Blue vs Radrick
Manders vs Pillman
Price/VIF vs Moore/T&F
and the BLP Rumble!
Crown Point, IN. https://t.co/eIkdIUEePw… pic.twitter.com/D5dNn12n8o
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) March 25, 2023
> BLP Observe This, Brother
- Alec Price y Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) vencieron a Isaiah Moore y Twist And Flip (Darren Fly y Nate Kobain)
- Tre Lamar venció a Leyton Buzzard
- 1 Called Manders venció a Brian Pillman Jr.
- Campeonato Midwest BLP: Joshua Bishop venció a Mance Warner para retener el título
- Skye Blue venció a Cole Radrick
- Lucha no titular: The Chop ‘n’ Roll Express (Bryan Alvarez y Tom Lawlor) vencieron a Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang) (con Trevor Outlaw)
- Campeonato de Parejas BLP: Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang) vencieron a The Chop ‘n’ Roll Express (Bryan Alvarez y Tom Lawlor) para seguir siendo campeones
- BLP Rumble Match: Levi Everett venció a Adam Slade, Alice Crowley, Anakin Murphy, Arthur McArthur, Blair Onyx, Brayden Lee, Calvin Tankman, Chase Holliday, Chase Oliver, Crash Jaxon, Damian Chambers, Dan The Dad, Darius Latreil, Ezio Orlandi, Gary Jay, Hayley Dillon, Jacob Gotch, Joey Gotch, Kevin Blackwood, Kobe Durst, Matt Brannigan, Matt Knicks, Myung Jae Lee, Percy Davis, Rachael Armstrong, Regan Lydale, Sam Holloway, Shazza McKenzie, Space Monkey, Steph De Lander, Tom Lawlor, Tony Adams, Trevor Outlaw, Trik Davis y ZDP
Look who showed up in the #BLPRumble tonight? None other than @Shazza_McKenzie Home town girl! YES!!! @BLabelPro pic.twitter.com/DO4UZc0JqT
— DavidFalcon (@DAFALCON11) March 26, 2023
Levi Everrett wins the Rumble surprisingly
A shiny spiffy Frank the Clown crashes the show
We have a new stable here , they are all in Cahoots (😂) @AliceCrowley19 @PWSpaceMonkey @LeviEverett5 @FrankTheClown_ #BLPRumble pic.twitter.com/yPk2yWq6ap
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) March 26, 2023
Signature @TreLaMar_!🎯 @BLabelPro@FiteTV #BlackLabelPro #BLPRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/dodUTjgFIf
— WWE Detroit🤼♂️ (@3CountSteve) March 26, 2023
A tag title match was made, but Bryan Alvarez was gone.
Bell rang, Trevor Outlaw hit Tom with the title, & The Bang Bros retained their titles.
MY GOODNESS 💀 @BLabelPro #BLPRumble pic.twitter.com/DHNsy4PAOy
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) March 26, 2023
.@ColeRadrick sent Skye Blue outta commission!@BLabelPro #BLPRumble pic.twitter.com/vZg0u5vccu
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) March 26, 2023
We had a plan…and it failed. Thanks @FilthyTomLawlor @BLabelPro pic.twitter.com/h2eMhF1Rp8
— The Gotch Brothers (@GotchBrothers) March 27, 2023
Packed house here in Crown Point pic.twitter.com/FHuTcwL9JT
— Mikey (@BLPMikey) March 26, 2023
I demand that @BLabelPro bans Nolie from all future shows and that @NotThatTomGreen grounds him for life.
My workplace is an unsafe environment! https://t.co/bprwza1J8m pic.twitter.com/dN1KWRvT4a
— Trevor Outlaw (@thetrevoroutlaw) March 26, 2023
.@BigPercUniverse & @CalvinTankman are going at it!!!@BLabelPro #BLPRumble pic.twitter.com/d6LMZZ7g9p
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) March 26, 2023
¿Qué compañía independiente sigues?
- RAW 20 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford.
- NXT 21 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh.
- DYNAMITE 22 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Kenny Omega vs. Hijo del Vikingo.
- ROH 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Samoa Joe expone el campeonato.
- IMPACT! 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | James y Dreamer vs. Slamovich y Ray.
- SMACKDOWN 24 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight.
- RAMPAGE 25 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Hobbs vs. Penta el Zero Miedo.
𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐈𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄🔥
👀The LIVE #FITEplus offerings continue to be abundant as @BLabelPro's "Observe This, Brother" takes place TONIGHT!
Watch it with your membership for just $7.99/mo & a Limited Time 7-day Free Trial
⏰8pm ET👉 https://t.co/8STcQW8LfK pic.twitter.com/6IKltiNrVo
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 25, 2023