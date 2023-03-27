BLP Observe This, Brother | Resultados e imágenes

Por | |

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento BLP Observe This, Brother de la promoción Black Label Pro Wrestling, una de las más reconocidas del estado de Indiana, en Estados Unidos, celebrado el 25 de febrero de 2023 en la arena RDS Gym en Crown Point.

> BLP Observe This, Brother

  • Alec Price y Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) vencieron a Isaiah Moore y Twist And Flip (Darren Fly y Nate Kobain)
  • Tre Lamar venció a Leyton Buzzard
  • 1 Called Manders venció a Brian Pillman Jr.
  • Campeonato Midwest BLP: Joshua Bishop venció a Mance Warner para retener el título
  • Skye Blue venció a Cole Radrick
  • Lucha no titular: The Chop ‘n’ Roll Express (Bryan Alvarez y Tom Lawlor) vencieron a Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang) (con Trevor Outlaw)
  • Campeonato de Parejas BLP: Bang Bros (August Matthews y Davey Bang) vencieron a The Chop ‘n’ Roll Express (Bryan Alvarez y Tom Lawlor) para seguir siendo campeones
  • BLP Rumble Match: Levi Everett venció a Adam Slade, Alice Crowley, Anakin Murphy, Arthur McArthur, Blair Onyx, Brayden Lee, Calvin Tankman, Chase Holliday, Chase Oliver, Crash Jaxon, Damian Chambers, Dan The Dad, Darius Latreil, Ezio Orlandi, Gary Jay, Hayley Dillon, Jacob Gotch, Joey Gotch, Kevin Blackwood, Kobe Durst, Matt Brannigan, Matt Knicks, Myung Jae Lee, Percy Davis, Rachael Armstrong, Regan Lydale, Sam Holloway, Shazza McKenzie, Space Monkey, Steph De Lander, Tom Lawlor, Tony Adams, Trevor Outlaw, Trik Davis y ZDP

¿Qué compañía independiente sigues?

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x