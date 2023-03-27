Beyond Test Of Time | Resultados e imágenes

Worcester, ciudad ubicada en el condado del mismo nombre, en el estado de Massachusetts, es donde ponemos nuestra mirada ahora en este viaje que estamos realizando en Súper Luchas por el circuito independiente de lucha libre profesional de Estados Unidos. En ella podemos señalar a Big Time Wrestling, Chaotic Wrestling o Beyond Wrestling como sus promociones más conocidas. Justamente, con la tercera de ellas continuamos buscando dar un repaso a su evento más reciente, Beyond Test Of Time, organizado ayer 26 de marzo en la arena White Eagle. Puede verse en independentwrestling.tv.

> Beyond Test Of Time

Como acostumbramos, primero vamos con los resultados de los combates y seguidamente con las imágenes del show:

Pre-Show : Steven Stetson venció a Dezmond Cole

: Steven Stetson venció a Dezmond Cole Rex Lawless y Willow Nightingale venció a LMK & Teddy Goodz

venció a LMK & Teddy Goodz Ray Jaz venció a Alex Coughlin

Ichiban venció a Dan Barry

Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts y Randy Summers) vencieron a Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay y Marcus Mathers)

Brad Hollister venció a Gnarls Garvin

Aaron Rourke y B3CCA vencieron a BestBros (Baliyan Akki y Mei Suruga)

vencieron a BestBros (Baliyan Akki y Mei Suruga) Megan Bayne venció a Clara Carreras; con Shannon LeVangie como réferi especial

Ryan Clancy venció a Tracy Williams

Channing Thomas (con Sidney Bakabella) venció a Rickey Shane Page

Campeonato de Parejas Independent Wrestling IWTV : Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) vencieron a Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye y Tristen Thai) para retener el título

: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) vencieron a Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye y Tristen Thai) para retener el título Bobby Orlando venció a Joey Janela

OH FUCK YEAH!!! WHITE EAGLE!!! BEEFS READY TO GO DADDY O!!! 3PM @beyondwrestling GET TO THE WHITE EAGLE AND TUNE UP THE @indiewrestling MACHINE CAUSE BEEFS GOT THE WORKING BOOTS ON!!! pic.twitter.com/jnKlxAZgxD — WHITE TRASH WONDERFUL // BEEF (@GNARLSGARVIN) March 26, 2023

There’s a goddam android in the White Eagle @AlexCoughlin93 #TestOfTime pic.twitter.com/daLPxXGJPP — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 26, 2023

¿Cuál de las incontables compañías independientes te gusta seguir?