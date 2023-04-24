AIW Damn! | Resultados e imágenes | Cardona, Rosser, Swoggle y más

Unos días atrás nos hacíamos eco de la amenaza de Joshua Bishop a Matt Cardona -dijo que le iba a arrancar el corazón- hacia su lucha por el Campeonato Absoluto en AIW Damn!. Hoy vamos a conocer cuál de los dos terminó el evento con el título en las manos así como también qué sucedió en las demás luchas del mismo. Absolute Intense Wrestling celebró el show el pasado 22 de abril en elTadmor Shrine en Akron, Ohio. También se pudo y se puede ver actualmente bajo demanda en FITE TV.

> AIW Damn!

  • Austin James venció a Tyson Riggs
  • Money Shot (Elijah Dean y Zach Nystrom) vencieron a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur y Chuck Stone)
  • Steph De Lander venció a Ziggy Haim
  • Campeonato de Parejas IAW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor y Mikey Montgomery) (con The Duke) (c) vencieron a Trademark Name Army (Swoggle y Wes Barkley)
  • Dominic Garrini venció a Fred Rosser
  • Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition y Matt Cross) vencieron a The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia y Philly Collins) en una lucha en jaula de acero
  • Campeonato Intense AEW: Derek Dillinger (con Ziggy Haim) (c) venció a Chase Oliver, Shaw Mason y Tom Lawlor
  • Sam Holloway venció a Kaplan
  • Campeonato Absoluto AEW: Matt Cardona (con Bill Alfonso y Steph De Lander) (c) venció a Joshua Bishop

