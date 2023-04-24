Unos días atrás nos hacíamos eco de la amenaza de Joshua Bishop a Matt Cardona -dijo que le iba a arrancar el corazón- hacia su lucha por el Campeonato Absoluto en AIW Damn!. Hoy vamos a conocer cuál de los dos terminó el evento con el título en las manos así como también qué sucedió en las demás luchas del mismo. Absolute Intense Wrestling celebró el show el pasado 22 de abril en elTadmor Shrine en Akron, Ohio. También se pudo y se puede ver actualmente bajo demanda en FITE TV.
We are live on @FiteTV
Stream Here: https://t.co/Ph1OPIN8hp pic.twitter.com/nTziaaKOcf
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) April 22, 2023
> AIW Damn!
- Austin James venció a Tyson Riggs
- Money Shot (Elijah Dean y Zach Nystrom) vencieron a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur y Chuck Stone)
- Steph De Lander venció a Ziggy Haim
- Campeonato de Parejas IAW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor y Mikey Montgomery) (con The Duke) (c) vencieron a Trademark Name Army (Swoggle y Wes Barkley)
- Dominic Garrini venció a Fred Rosser
- Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition y Matt Cross) vencieron a The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia y Philly Collins) en una lucha en jaula de acero
- Campeonato Intense AEW: Derek Dillinger (con Ziggy Haim) (c) venció a Chase Oliver, Shaw Mason y Tom Lawlor
- Sam Holloway venció a Kaplan
- Campeonato Absoluto AEW: Matt Cardona (con Bill Alfonso y Steph De Lander) (c) venció a Joshua Bishop
FOREVER INTENSE CHAMP #AIWDAMN pic.twitter.com/fFOa47PrYM
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 23, 2023
Steel Cage Match Youthanazia vs P.M.E pt.2 #AIWDAMN pic.twitter.com/jN7oCiX9t1
— Russell Williams Jr (@HalGrayson) April 23, 2023
HOLY SHIT @MDoggMattCross @aiwrestling #AIWDamn pic.twitter.com/NrmTAOUpO7
— Mique Lewis (@MikeLewis216) April 23, 2023
Friday night @ImChelseaGreen didn't get the W but tonight @TheMattCardona did retain! So The Cardona house is 50/50 on this weekend! #AIWDamn https://t.co/ROPTBrX0Dg pic.twitter.com/E9SFltdNfu
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) April 23, 2023
Winner @stephdelander #AIWDamn pic.twitter.com/Q31w7CTfBU
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) April 23, 2023
AIW Absolute Championship match: Matt Cardona w Steph De Lander and Bill Alfonso (c) vs Joshua Bishop pt.1 #AIWDAMN pic.twitter.com/SGaGZObxKA
— Russell Williams Jr (@HalGrayson) April 23, 2023
Last night @DylanPostl made two big things happen at the @aiwrestling
1. brought the green glow sticks out for his tag team appearance
2. He low blow and hit the Super Swoggle stunner on @TheMattCardona
Check out the show @OfficialPWI on @FiteTV for an article pic.twitter.com/cgSmFi24Hv
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) April 23, 2023
