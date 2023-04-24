Unos días atrás nos hacíamos eco de la amenaza de Joshua Bishop a Matt Cardona -dijo que le iba a arrancar el corazón- hacia su lucha por el Campeonato Absoluto en AIW Damn!. Hoy vamos a conocer cuál de los dos terminó el evento con el título en las manos así como también qué sucedió en las demás luchas del mismo. Absolute Intense Wrestling celebró el show el pasado 22 de abril en elTadmor Shrine en Akron, Ohio. También se pudo y se puede ver actualmente bajo demanda en FITE TV.

Friday night @ImChelseaGreen didn't get the W but tonight @TheMattCardona did retain! So The Cardona house is 50/50 on this weekend! #AIWDamn https://t.co/ROPTBrX0Dg pic.twitter.com/E9SFltdNfu

Last night @DylanPostl made two big things happen at the @aiwrestling

1. brought the green glow sticks out for his tag team appearance

2. He low blow and hit the Super Swoggle stunner on @TheMattCardona

Check out the show @OfficialPWI on @FiteTV for an article pic.twitter.com/cgSmFi24Hv

— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) April 23, 2023