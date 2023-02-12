Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

► AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Four Way Match: Space Monkey vence a Anthony Young, Austin James y Joseline Navarro

Lucha individual: Kaplan vence a Sidney Von Engeland

Lucha individual: Shaw Mason vence a Riley Rose

Lucha de tercias: Brian Carson y The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia y Philly Collins) vencen a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur y Chuck Stone) y Sam Holloway

Lucha individual: Isaiah Broner vence a Tyson Riggs

Campeonato de Parejas AIW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor y Mikey Montgomery) vencen a The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop y Wes Barkley) para retener el título

Lucha individual: Dominic Garrini vence a Cheeseburger

Campeonato Intenso AIW: Derek Dillinger (con Ziggy Haim) vence a Chase Oliver para retener el título

Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas imágenes del show:

Sandman is having such a good time at AIW tonight that he's dancing in the ring! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/8slgTiGuEY — Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023

.@ziggyhaim just ran out from the back & knocked @WesBarkley off the top rope leading to The BitcoinboiZ successfully retaining their Tag Team Championships! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/tgIaQHZXNn — Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023

