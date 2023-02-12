Resultados de AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man | ¡Aparece The Sandman!

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento pay-per-view AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man de Absolute Intense Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el Westside Bowl en Youngstown, Ohio, Estados Unidos.

► AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Four Way Match: Space Monkey vence a Anthony Young, Austin James y Joseline Navarro
  • Lucha individual: Kaplan vence a Sidney Von Engeland
  • Lucha individual: Shaw Mason vence a Riley Rose
  • Lucha de tercias: Brian Carson y The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia y Philly Collins) vencen a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur y Chuck Stone) y Sam Holloway
  • Lucha individual: Isaiah Broner vence a Tyson Riggs
  • Campeonato de Parejas AIW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor y Mikey Montgomery) vencen a The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop y Wes Barkley) para retener el título
  • Lucha individual: Dominic Garrini vence a Cheeseburger
  • Campeonato Intenso AIW: Derek Dillinger (con Ziggy Haim) vence a Chase Oliver para retener el título

Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas imágenes del show:

