Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento pay-per-view AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man de Absolute Intense Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el Westside Bowl en Youngstown, Ohio, Estados Unidos.
Tonight in Youngstown,OH
Tickets: https://t.co/7578d7jRLb pic.twitter.com/xgbwxgMung
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) February 11, 2023
► AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Four Way Match: Space Monkey vence a Anthony Young, Austin James y Joseline Navarro
- Lucha individual: Kaplan vence a Sidney Von Engeland
- Lucha individual: Shaw Mason vence a Riley Rose
- Lucha de tercias: Brian Carson y The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia y Philly Collins) vencen a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur y Chuck Stone) y Sam Holloway
- Lucha individual: Isaiah Broner vence a Tyson Riggs
- Campeonato de Parejas AIW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor y Mikey Montgomery) vencen a The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop y Wes Barkley) para retener el título
- Lucha individual: Dominic Garrini vence a Cheeseburger
- Campeonato Intenso AIW: Derek Dillinger (con Ziggy Haim) vence a Chase Oliver para retener el título
Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas imágenes del show:
— Tess 🏳️🌈 ♿️ (@MohawkMosher) February 12, 2023
.@KaplanAIW suplexing @sidvonengeland on the floor outside the ring! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/IHZoob5b2n
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@Austin_James23 dropkicks @Jos_E_Navarro who had @AYoung1_ & @PWSpaceMonkey stacked on her shoulders! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/9cKeKovYdq
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
A trio of vicious kicks from @realrileyrose connecting to @shawmason_! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/NHzZ7ipkQH
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@sidvonengeland ducks the lariat attempt from @KaplanAIW & delivers a huge overhead suplex! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/vCRSQ0PKnT
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
With the assist of @Stone_Burger01, @StrongMcarthur hits a trust fall dive to the outside taking out everybody! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/nMI1lqjLiN
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@SamHHolloway diving from the stage into the ring taking everyone out! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/jVIZ5gR12O
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
Sandman is having such a good time at AIW tonight that he's dancing in the ring! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/8slgTiGuEY
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@ziggyhaim just ran out from the back & knocked @WesBarkley off the top rope leading to The BitcoinboiZ successfully retaining their Tag Team Championships! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/tgIaQHZXNn
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@Montgomery_m21 launches off the shoulders of @Futr2Brite & drops @JoshuaBishop_ with a DDT! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/Iz6Ivx64L1
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@IsaiahBroner drops @TysonRiggsBSMA with a powerbomb & then follows that up with an insane F-5! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/0B2ECWLQBF
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@ChaseOliver10 with a big dive to the outside sending @dErEk_DiLLiNGeR crashing into the guardrail! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/mzULud51p4
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
.@dgarrinibc connecting with a trio of German Suplexes to @CheeseburgerROH! @aiwrestling #AIWBowl pic.twitter.com/7HJL9tJ4ox
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) February 12, 2023
