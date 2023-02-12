WWE NXT estuvo el 11 de febrero de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Community Center en Citrus Springs, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
► NXT Live en Citrus Springs, Florida (11/02)
Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:
- Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker y Oba Femi vencieron a Tavion Heights, Myles Borne y Damon Kemp
- En una lucha entre dos alumnos del Centro de Rendimiento no nombrados, Grayson Waller interfiere y Tyler Bate aparece para el salve
- Trick Williams (con Carmelo Hayes) venció a Ilja Dragunov
- Tiffany Stratton venció a Thea Hail
- Después del combate, Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid y Ava Raine) confrontaron a Thea Hail, Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer y Axiom apareció para ayudarlos y se programó un combate
- Brooks Jensen y Kiana James vencieron a Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson y Elton Prince)
- Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca y Wendy Choo vencieron a Lash Legend, Lola Vice y Elektra López
- Apollo Crews venció a Dabba-Kato
- Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer y Axiom vencieron a Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler y Jagger Reid)
Este tipo de veladas no tienen mayor importancia que la de deleitar a los fanáticos presentes en las arenas pero suelen ser interesantes por otras razones, ya sea porque suceden luchas que no se ven en televisión porque no tienen sentido con las historias que se están contando, o se ve en acción a Superestrellas que de momento no tienen un hueco en el programa de los martes.
Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:
Mother @kianajames_wwe singlehandedly destroying #PrettyDeadly 🔥🔥🔥 #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/3h3d3XIFxf
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) February 12, 2023
THATS. THE. CHAMP.#nxtcitrussprings pic.twitter.com/KfK8DwHB7l
— Rave/Sunny (@Rave_and_heal) February 12, 2023
#NXTCitrusSprings tonight! Start using the hashtag now for your chance to get a shoutout during the show! pic.twitter.com/l6a4hgLb2L
— Kelly Kincaid (@KellyKincaidwwe) February 11, 2023
#NXTCitrusSprings
2nd half of the show pic.twitter.com/r9H5lINCYI
— mindi (@parrishfamily08) February 12, 2023
#NxtCitrusSprings @kianajames_wwe relies on a little trickery to defeat Pretty Deadly. @FallonHenleyWWE didn't seem to like that much. To make matters worse, an unwelcome Valentine makes Fallon wonder if Kiana put him up to this. pic.twitter.com/7KgJQTLf0t
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 12, 2023
#NXTCitrusSprings @lashlegendwwe, @lolavicewwe, and @elektralopezwwe vs. @SolRucaWWE, @therealestwendy, and @roxanne_wwe pic.twitter.com/BmxYXJPkvh
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 12, 2023
#NxtCitrusSprings @AvaRaineWWE and the Schism menace @theahail_wwe after her match, but @WWEFrazer, @Axiom_WWE, and @WesLee_WWE save the day and challenge the "family". pic.twitter.com/xh5RHeSe8x
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 12, 2023
#nxtcitrussprings Borne pic.twitter.com/sdQoDRr4Sx
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) February 12, 2023
