Resultados e imágenes del NXT Live en Citrus Springs, Florida (11/02)

WWE NXT estuvo el 11 de febrero de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Community Center en Citrus Springs, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

► NXT Live en Citrus Springs, Florida (11/02)

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

  • Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker y Oba Femi vencieron a Tavion Heights, Myles Borne y Damon Kemp
  • En una lucha entre dos alumnos del Centro de Rendimiento no nombrados, Grayson Waller interfiere y Tyler Bate aparece para el salve
  • Trick Williams (con Carmelo Hayes) venció a Ilja Dragunov
  • Tiffany Stratton venció a Thea Hail
  • Después del combate, Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid y Ava Raine) confrontaron a Thea Hail, Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer y Axiom apareció para ayudarlos y se programó un combate
  • Brooks Jensen y Kiana James vencieron a Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson y Elton Prince)
  • Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca y Wendy Choo vencieron a Lash Legend, Lola Vice y Elektra López
  • Apollo Crews venció a Dabba-Kato
  • Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer y Axiom vencieron a Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler y Jagger Reid)

Este tipo de veladas no tienen mayor importancia que la de deleitar a los fanáticos presentes en las arenas pero suelen ser interesantes por otras razones, ya sea porque suceden luchas que no se ven en televisión porque no tienen sentido con las historias que se están contando, o se ve en acción a Superestrellas que de momento no tienen un hueco en el programa de los martes.

Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:

