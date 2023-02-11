Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

► MCW The House Always Wins

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Campeonato de Parejas MCW: Slex y Tommy Knight (c) vencieron a The VeloCities (Jude London y Paris De Silva)

Lucha individual: Stevie Filip venció a Ryan Rapid

Campeonato Warrior Wrestling: KC Navarro (c) venció a Mick Moretti

The Sacrament Match: Edward Dusk venció a WAIK

The Final Boss Challenge Match: DELTA venció a Jake Andrewartha

Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo MCW: Buddy Matthews venció a Mitch Waterman (c)

Esta vez es sencillo señalar al más destacado del cartel: Buddy Matthews. Tuvo una buena, aunque no tan extensa, como todos hubiéramos querido, en WWE y actualmente está desarrollando una nueva en AEW como integrante de la facción House of Black. Otro que está llamando mucho la atención es KC Navarro.

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

The live crowd are getting an early treat with a pre-show Fusion match between @JamesSlySilver and @thesensationalshen. Both guys have been a highlight for @PCWAustralia recently, and we’re pleased to see them in an MCW ring for the first time. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/ygONygULTn — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

Both men clearly had something to prove in front of a new crowd tonight, but it was @thesensationalshen who got the win over @JamesSlySilver. We hope to see more of them in the future. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/mYhpApfPXJ — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

We’re getting started with a Tag Team Championship match! @slexthebusiness and @tommyknight1995 defending against The Velocities – @JudeDudeLondon and @ParisDeSilva22. Can Slex and Tommy coexist to stay champs? #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/LPtDJZXlNG — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

Four of the very best wrestlers in the country just gave us a classic here, but it was the unlikely team of @slexthebusiness and @tommyknight1995 who kept their belts against @JudeDudeLondon and @ParisDeSilva22. They may have won but there’s still friction between them. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/liY9989omv — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

We always knew how talented @StevieFilip is, but with his win here he also showed a new focus. Could this be the start of his next chapter? Also no disrespect to @RyanRapid1, but he was just outclassed tonight. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/wPeMj1l5ty — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

Almost Mickey Mo. @fullrapscallion so close to gold in under 10 seconds. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/0UpimGZPz0 — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

#ANDNEW! It was a match that lived up to expectations, but a decade after he last held the championship, @SNM_Buddy is MCW Heavyweight Champion once more! #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/aWfkumET1S — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

Thank you to everyone who joined us last night for our first event of 2023! Watch the replay of the historic event now via @FiteTV. https://t.co/T4rEA4wYsj 📸 @digital__beard pic.twitter.com/tzXmewKtmz — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023

