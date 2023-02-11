Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento MCW The House Always Wins de la compañía Melbourne City Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el Thornbury Theatre en Thornbury, Victoria, Australia.
Tonight. I’ll be the light in the darkness.. This is my House. 🩸💧 #AndStill pic.twitter.com/pxQ7Mp3vqG
— Mitch Waterman (@MitchWatermanPW) February 11, 2023
► MCW The House Always Wins
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Campeonato de Parejas MCW: Slex y Tommy Knight (c) vencieron a The VeloCities (Jude London y Paris De Silva)
- Lucha individual: Stevie Filip venció a Ryan Rapid
- Campeonato Warrior Wrestling: KC Navarro (c) venció a Mick Moretti
- The Sacrament Match: Edward Dusk venció a WAIK
- The Final Boss Challenge Match: DELTA venció a Jake Andrewartha
- Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo MCW: Buddy Matthews venció a Mitch Waterman (c)
Esta vez es sencillo señalar al más destacado del cartel: Buddy Matthews. Tuvo una buena, aunque no tan extensa, como todos hubiéramos querido, en WWE y actualmente está desarrollando una nueva en AEW como integrante de la facción House of Black. Otro que está llamando mucho la atención es KC Navarro.
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:
here we gooo 💙 #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/IDjILRHn1K
— 🌻 dell 🌻 (@deathmatchready) February 11, 2023
The live crowd are getting an early treat with a pre-show Fusion match between @JamesSlySilver and @thesensationalshen. Both guys have been a highlight for @PCWAustralia recently, and we’re pleased to see them in an MCW ring for the first time. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/ygONygULTn
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
Both men clearly had something to prove in front of a new crowd tonight, but it was @thesensationalshen who got the win over @JamesSlySilver. We hope to see more of them in the future. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/mYhpApfPXJ
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
We’re getting started with a Tag Team Championship match! @slexthebusiness and @tommyknight1995 defending against The Velocities – @JudeDudeLondon and @ParisDeSilva22. Can Slex and Tommy coexist to stay champs? #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/LPtDJZXlNG
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
#MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/CM0ZGCYBLD
— Sally Goldner AM (@salgoldsaidso) February 11, 2023
.@tommyknight1995 hauls Jude up into a fireman's carry slam! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/mbe8lNopBG
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Sheer Damn Power from @tommyknight1995 #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/GJvX4KHVwB
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
Rope-hung DDT from @slexthebusiness! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/XmdwfF1Dl5
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Four of the very best wrestlers in the country just gave us a classic here, but it was the unlikely team of @slexthebusiness and @tommyknight1995 who kept their belts against @JudeDudeLondon and @ParisDeSilva22. They may have won but there’s still friction between them. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/liY9989omv
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
German suplex from @ParisDeSilva22! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/hI7c57oFBi
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
#MCWHAW @tommyknight1995 @slexthebusiness@mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/LnbVp6UsZU
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Boomin 😎 @slexthebusiness @tommyknight1995 pic.twitter.com/aXVLMcGwML
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
Smart play by @RyanRapid1 here. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/V1nnDKPqIX
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
Standing moonsault from @StevieFilip! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/tbHSCVmpNV
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
We always knew how talented @StevieFilip is, but with his win here he also showed a new focus. Could this be the start of his next chapter? Also no disrespect to @RyanRapid1, but he was just outclassed tonight. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/wPeMj1l5ty
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
Almost Mickey Mo. @fullrapscallion so close to gold in under 10 seconds. #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/0UpimGZPz0
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
Nice dropkick from @KCwrestles! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/qoArKJjwXq
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
A bit of misdirection from @fullrapscallion #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/oUOqNaeZgC
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Rope-walk rana from WAIK! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/hbPMVtXkCA
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
One Winged Angel through a chair!! #MCWHAW @dusketernal_@mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/u6Wep4OrcR
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Damn! Big dive from @MitchWatermanPW, but @SNM_Buddy knows what's coming! #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/J1Dwsm5mwc
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
Curb stomp from @SNM_Buddy! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/eSaiBP7oon
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Tempest backfist from @MitchWatermanPW! #MCWHAW @mcitywrestling https://t.co/xyK0YSba8d pic.twitter.com/TRi2qHsZ16
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
#ANDNEW! It was a match that lived up to expectations, but a decade after he last held the championship, @SNM_Buddy is MCW Heavyweight Champion once more! #MCWHAW pic.twitter.com/aWfkumET1S
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
How ridiculous are @SNM_Buddy’s pecs? 😳😳😳 Dude is super human #mcwhaw pic.twitter.com/YMo0EAdweF
— Andy G 🌈 (@MrAndyGravity) February 11, 2023
Thank you to everyone who joined us last night for our first event of 2023!
Watch the replay of the historic event now via @FiteTV. https://t.co/T4rEA4wYsj
📸 @digital__beard pic.twitter.com/tzXmewKtmz
— Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) February 11, 2023
