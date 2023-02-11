Resultados de MCW The House Always Wins | Buddy Matthews se corona

Por | | ,

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento MCW The House Always Wins de la compañía Melbourne City Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el Thornbury Theatre en Thornbury, Victoria, Australia.

► MCW The House Always Wins

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Campeonato de Parejas MCW: Slex y Tommy Knight (c) vencieron a The VeloCities (Jude London y Paris De Silva)
  • Lucha individual: Stevie Filip venció a Ryan Rapid
  • Campeonato Warrior Wrestling: KC Navarro (c) venció a Mick Moretti
  • The Sacrament Match: Edward Dusk venció a WAIK
  • The Final Boss Challenge Match: DELTA venció a Jake Andrewartha
  • Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo MCW: Buddy Matthews venció a Mitch Waterman (c)

Esta vez es sencillo señalar al más destacado del cartel: Buddy Matthews. Tuvo una buena, aunque no tan extensa, como todos hubiéramos querido, en WWE y actualmente está desarrollando una nueva en AEW como integrante de la facción House of Black. Otro que está llamando mucho la atención es KC Navarro.

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta semana en WWE y AEW:

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x