Resultados de BCCW King Of The Division 2 (11/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento BCCW King Of The Division 2 de la compañía Black Country Championship Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el Allens Sports Bar en Tipton, West Midlands, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.

► BCCW King Of The Division 2

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Lucha clasificatoria para King of the Division: Jack Ball vence a Luke Douglas
  • Lucha individual: Riley Nova vence a Mark Clarke
  • Lucha individual: Joseph Conners vence a LJ Cleary
  • Campeonato King of the División – Scramble Match: Lucas Casmere (c) y Jack Ball vencieron a Aluna Blue y Matt Clarke, y a Regan y TJ Sky
  • Lucha de parejas: The 0121 (Dan Moloney y Man Like DeReiss) vencen a Charlie Sterling y Lee Hunter

Entre todos ellos podemos destacar a Joseph Conners, que trabajara en la WWE de 2017 a 2021 y llegó a ser un luchador bastante popular en NXT UK. También tuvieron sus oportunidades en la marca británica Dan Moloney o Man Like DeReiss.

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

