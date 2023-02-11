Resultados de BCCW King Of The Division 2 (11/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento BCCW King Of The Division 2 de la compañía Black Country Championship Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el Allens Sports Bar en Tipton, West Midlands, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
How about a Poster Reveal …
In Loving Memory of Cam Wellington, Black Country Championship Wrestling proudly presents King of the Division 2 !!
Tickets have been selling fast so we can say a Limited amount remain on sale & can be purchased here https://t.co/iEN7gOBqXE
— Black Country Championship Wrestling (@BCCW2021) January 16, 2023
► BCCW King Of The Division 2
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Lucha clasificatoria para King of the Division: Jack Ball vence a Luke Douglas
- Lucha individual: Riley Nova vence a Mark Clarke
- Lucha individual: Joseph Conners vence a LJ Cleary
- Campeonato King of the División – Scramble Match: Lucas Casmere (c) y Jack Ball vencieron a Aluna Blue y Matt Clarke, y a Regan y TJ Sky
- Lucha de parejas: The 0121 (Dan Moloney y Man Like DeReiss) vencen a Charlie Sterling y Lee Hunter
Entre todos ellos podemos destacar a Joseph Conners, que trabajara en la WWE de 2017 a 2021 y llegó a ser un luchador bastante popular en NXT UK. También tuvieron sus oportunidades en la marca británica Dan Moloney o Man Like DeReiss.
Tonight#B4B pic.twitter.com/r7n6JF5oYw
— Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) February 10, 2023
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:
& still King of the Division Champion, “Ya Boi” Lucas Casmere.
In an evening full of drama & controversy, Lucas Casmere retained the King of the Division Championship.
But what will be the Fallout?
Full results & information to follow later #wrestling #BCCW #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/thTkvYg04l
— Black Country Championship Wrestling (@BCCW2021) February 11, 2023
2nd Match @BCCW2021 King Of The Division II#MarkClarke vs. @riley_nova #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/wzTEtQUWPW
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) February 10, 2023
4th Match @BCCW2021 King Of The Division II#LucasCashmire vs. #MattClarke vs. #AlunaBlue vs #JackBall vs. @TomasJamesSky1 vs. @ReganPW82#wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/jMjvTpLMNW
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) February 10, 2023
Main Event @BCCW2021 King Of The Division II@CSterlingPro & #LeeHunter vs. @DEREISS_ & #DanMoloney#wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #UKIndieSpotlight pic.twitter.com/CUISVTJ7ej
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) February 10, 2023
HCW has arrived at @BCCW2021 pic.twitter.com/BYnmcw4lgc
— HCW – Wrestling Show Reviews & Wrestler Interviews (@TheHCWShow) February 10, 2023
