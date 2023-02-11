Resultados de BCCW King Of The Division 2 (11/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento BCCW King Of The Division 2 de la compañía Black Country Championship Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el Allens Sports Bar en Tipton, West Midlands, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.

Tickets have been selling fast so we can say a Limited amount remain on sale

In Loving Memory of Cam Wellington, Black Country Championship Wrestling proudly presents King of the Division 2 !!

How about a Poster Reveal …

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Entre todos ellos podemos destacar a Joseph Conners, que trabajara en la WWE de 2017 a 2021 y llegó a ser un luchador bastante popular en NXT UK. También tuvieron sus oportunidades en la marca británica Dan Moloney o Man Like DeReiss.

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

& still King of the Division Champion, “Ya Boi” Lucas Casmere.

In an evening full of drama & controversy, Lucas Casmere retained the King of the Division Championship.

But what will be the Fallout?

Full results & information to follow later

