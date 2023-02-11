Resultados y fotos del NXT Live en Tampa, Florida (10/02)

WWE NXT estuvo ayer celebrando un house show en el University Area CDC Gym en Tampa, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
#NXTTampa Known to team up for tag matches, the time has come for @Axiom_WWE and @DanteChenWWE to try their strength against the other's. pic.twitter.com/ycvHBW4ylc
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 11, 2023
► NXT Live en Tampa, Florida (10/02)
Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:
- Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker y Oba Femi vencieron a Damon Kemp, Myles Borne y Bryson Montana
- Lyra Valkyria venció a Stevie Turner
- Charlie Dempsey venció a Tank Ledger
- Isla Dawn y Alba Fyre vencieron a Kayden Carter y Sol Ruca
- Campeonato de Parejas NXT: Gallus (Mark Coffey y Wolfgang) (c) vencieron a Chase U (Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) (con Thea Hail)
- Campeonato Femenil de Parejas NXT: Kiana James y Fallon Henley (c) (con Brooks Jensen) vencieron a Lola Vice y Elektra López
- Axiom venció a Dante Chen
- Bron Breakker y Tyler Bate vencieron a Carmelo Hayes y Trick Williams
Este tipo de veladas no tienen mayor importancia que la de deleitar a los fanáticos presentes en las arenas pero suelen ser interesantes por otras razones, ya sea porque suceden luchas que no se ven en televisión porque no tienen sentido con las historias que se están contando, o se ve en acción a Superestrellas que de momento no tienen un hueco en el programa de los martes.
Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:
#NXTTampa @Real_Valkyria impresses against @StevieTurnerWWE! pic.twitter.com/2vuKQXkiVe
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 11, 2023
When it's your first time back at #NXTtampa since the pandemic. I've forgotten how much I enjoy live wrestling pic.twitter.com/dHTxGNLUOT
— Crystal (@cmrios411) February 11, 2023
When it's you're first time back in a while and you get to see more than one championship matches. Let's see how this goes #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/rBRsg5v1Al
— Crystal (@cmrios411) February 11, 2023
#NXTTampa Main Event: @_trickwilliams & @Carmelo_WWE vs. Tyler Bate and @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/3x7jCwDz9b
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 11, 2023
They are the champions for a reason #NXTtampa pic.twitter.com/TJWkUN07cL
— Crystal (@cmrios411) February 11, 2023
#NXTTampa @IslaDawn with nothing but venom for the crowd. pic.twitter.com/h0ucUwCvYU
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 11, 2023
Looks like somebody missed last night at #NXTTampa @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/H3U7boAQCb
— Big Ucey Chris Spirito ✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) February 11, 2023
Respect 🤝 #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/Ikr8iqzgja
— David Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Rodriguez Jr. (@drod_25) February 11, 2023
