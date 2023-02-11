Resultados e imágenes de MCW Anniversary Show 2023
Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento MCW Anniversary Show 2023 de la compañía MCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 (aunque fue grabado el 3 de febrero) en la RJ Meyer Arena en Joppa, Maryland, Estados Unidos.
► MCW Anniversary Show 2023
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Campeonato de Parejas MCW: The Cartel (Dante Caballero y Joe Keys) (c) vencieron a The Trade (Brandon Scott y Eric Martin) (conPortia)
- Myles Hawkins venció a Demarcus Kane (con Gia Scott)
- Madi Wrenkowski venció a Christina Marie
- Trey Miguel venció a Alex Divine
- The Soldiers Of Savagery (Kaun y Moses) vencieron a Hellfire McGuire y Mike Walker
- The Sigma Males (LDJ y Steven Fuerte) (con Austin Kingsley y Zayda Steel) vencieorn a Black Wallstreet (Drolix y Solo)
- Tim Spriggs venció a Kekoa
- Campeonato Femenil MCW: B3CCA (c) venció a Ray Lyn
- Campeonato de Peso Completo MCW: Robert Locke venció a Ken Dixon (c)
Y a continuación puedes echar un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show:
https://twitter.com/hashtag/ImpactWrestling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoseReport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Who is next in line to face MCW Womens Champion B3CCA after https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWAnniversary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
A new https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWProWrestling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Some more of our favorite people with their favorite people!
Their smiles! @thekaun @MCWWrestling #connectingpeoplethroughwrestling #MCWAnniversary #smiles
Christina Marie & Madi_Wrenkowski both made their MCW Pro Wrestling Debut at https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWAnniversary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Watch This Event On FITE This Saturday Night
Robert Locke and The Trade defeated Ken Dixon for the https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWProWrestling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
What will the fallout be TONIGHT in Hollywood on Night 1️⃣ of the 2023 #MCWWinterBlast Tour❓
También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta semana en WWE y AEW:
