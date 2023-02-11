MCW Anniversary Show 2023
02-11-2023
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento MCW Anniversary Show 2023 de la compañía MCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023.

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento MCW Anniversary Show 2023 de la compañía MCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 (aunque fue grabado el 3 de febrero) en la RJ Meyer Arena en Joppa, Maryland, Estados Unidos.

► MCW Anniversary Show 2023

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Campeonato de Parejas MCW: The Cartel (Dante Caballero y Joe Keys) (c) vencieron a The Trade (Brandon Scott y Eric Martin) (conPortia)
  • Myles Hawkins venció a Demarcus Kane (con Gia Scott)
  • Madi Wrenkowski venció a Christina Marie
  • Trey Miguel venció a Alex Divine
  • The Soldiers Of Savagery (Kaun y Moses) vencieron a Hellfire McGuire y Mike Walker
  • The Sigma Males (LDJ y Steven Fuerte) (con Austin Kingsley y Zayda Steel) vencieorn a Black Wallstreet (Drolix y Solo)
  • Tim Spriggs venció a Kekoa
  • Campeonato Femenil MCW: B3CCA (c) venció a Ray Lyn
  • Campeonato de Peso Completo MCW: Robert Locke venció a Ken Dixon (c)

Y a continuación puedes echar un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show:

