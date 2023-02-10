Resultados IMPACT! Wrestling (9 de febrero 2023) | Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona

Enjundioso menú el que Impact Wrestling ofrecía anoche para su penúltimo episodio televisivo antes de No Surrender (24 de febrero), encabezado por una defensa del Campeonato de Medios Digitales, título que pocos pensaban gozaría de relevancia y que Joe Hendry está logrando elevar.

Un Hendry que actualmente es lo más divertido de Impact. Y si unes a este con Matt Cardona, pues parece difícil no tener un estelar disfrutón, potenciando la candencia del escocés, quien preveo también se robe la noche de No Surrender.

Y en cuanto al próximo PPV, se hizo muy atractivo anuncio en forma de choque de tríos, que contendrá el debut de un veterano del puroresu.

► Resultados Impact Wrestling – Matt Cardona, hombre de poca fe

[Mike Bailey derrotó a Raj Singh (con Shera) en Before The Impact. Tras su victoria, Bailey aceptó el reto de Jonathan Gresham lanzado la semana pasada. Se viene luchón para No Surrender]

1 – Brian Myers derrotó a Dirty Dango para clasificarse al combate de No Surrender por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Impact

Esperaba aquí un triunfo de Dango, teniendo en cuenta que firmó con Impact esta semana. Pero el otrora Fandango cayó limpiamente.

Habrá mano a mano entre Deonna Purrazzo y Gisele Shaw en No Surrender.

2 – Tommy Dreamer y Mickie James derrotaron a The Good Hands (John Skyler y Jason Hotch)

Skyler y Hotch, desde luego, no han empezado bien su andadura como esbirros de Bully Ray. En el poscombate, la alianza de Ray y Masha Slamovich dio sus primeros frutos. Vender a Slamovich desde el bando rudo puede no ser muy buena idea, pues la rusa gusta mucho.

3 – Jordynne Grace derrotó a Steph De Lander

La anteriormente llamada Persia Pirotta hizo su debut aquí en Impact, aunque opuso poca resistencia ante una poderosa Grace. La ejecución de su remate, eso sí, fue un tanto aparatosa.

Matt Cardona, furioso por no tener un camerino de cinco estrellas, dijo que preferiría cambiarse en la calle. Así que Impact le concedió su deseo.

.@TheMattCardona would prefer to change outside? Don't say we don't ever give him what he asks for! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JgYrewmYwE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023

Kenny King y Rich Swann chocaron tras bambalinas.

4 – The Death Dollz (Rosemary y Taya Valkyrie) (con Jessicka) derrotaron a Killer Kelly y Taylor Wilde

El personaje de ¿tarotista siniestra? de Wilde no me convence. La resolución de este combate, menos. Wilde lanzó una carta a Kelly y tal distracción permitió la victoria de The Death Dollz. Al menos, quiso mostrarse que Kelly no perdió limpiamente.

Seguidamente, James Mitchell desveló que Allysin Kay y Marti Belle, de vuelta en Impact, serán las siguientes retadoras para The Death Dollz. Cosa que no entusiasmó demasiado al respetable.

En No Surrender, Motor City Machine Guns y KUSHIDA lucharán contra Ace Austin, Chris Bey… y KENTA. Otro prometedor encuentro.

5 – PCO derrotó a Shera (con Raj Singh) para clasificarse al combate de No Surrender por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Impact

Intratable, PCO está más vivo que nunca y por supuesto no es humano.

La noche aciaga de Cardona continuó luego de ver cómo Brian Myers tarareaba el tema de entrada de Joe Hendry.

Frankie Kazarian retó a Kon para No Surrender.

6 – Joe Hendry (c) derrotó a Matt Cardona para retener el Campeonato de Medios Digitales Impact

Un intento de distracción de Brian Myers fue contraproducente, y Hendry acabó la velada como monarca. Moose intentó apalizarlo a posteriori, pero Hendry luce intocable.