Resultados IMPACT! Wrestling (9 de febrero 2023) | Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona

Enjundioso menú el que Impact Wrestling ofrecía anoche para su penúltimo episodio televisivo antes de No Surrender (24 de febrero), encabezado por una defensa del Campeonato de Medios Digitales, título que pocos pensaban gozaría de relevancia y que Joe Hendry está logrando elevar.
Un Hendry que actualmente es lo más divertido de Impact. Y si unes a este con Matt Cardona, pues parece difícil no tener un estelar disfrutón, potenciando la candencia del escocés, quien preveo también se robe la noche de No Surrender.
Y en cuanto al próximo PPV, se hizo muy atractivo anuncio en forma de choque de tríos, que contendrá el debut de un veterano del puroresu.
Resultados IMPACT! Wrestling (2 de febrero 2023) | The Design vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian y Yuya Uemura
► Resultados Impact Wrestling – Matt Cardona, hombre de poca fe
[Mike Bailey derrotó a Raj Singh (con Shera) en Before The Impact. Tras su victoria, Bailey aceptó el reto de Jonathan Gresham lanzado la semana pasada. Se viene luchón para No Surrender]
.@SpeedballBailey has accepted @TheJonGresham's challenge! #BTI pic.twitter.com/TT3KLVEUV8— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
1 – Brian Myers derrotó a Dirty Dango para clasificarse al combate de No Surrender por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Impact
Esperaba aquí un triunfo de Dango, teniendo en cuenta que firmó con Impact esta semana. Pero el otrora Fandango cayó limpiamente.
.@Myers_Wrestling is heading to #NoSurrender. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3Vixme3GsQ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
Habrá mano a mano entre Deonna Purrazzo y Gisele Shaw en No Surrender.
If you want to destroy @DeonnaPurrazzo, it's going to blow up in your face (literally). #IMPACTonAXSTV @GiseleShaw08 @TheJaiVidal @milanmiracle pic.twitter.com/cvySjjHPNz— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
2 – Tommy Dreamer y Mickie James derrotaron a The Good Hands (John Skyler y Jason Hotch)
Skyler y Hotch, desde luego, no han empezado bien su andadura como esbirros de Bully Ray. En el poscombate, la alianza de Ray y Masha Slamovich dio sus primeros frutos. Vender a Slamovich desde el bando rudo puede no ser muy buena idea, pues la rusa gusta mucho.
.@bullyray5150 watches on as @mashaslamovich makes a statement at the expense of @MickieJames ahead of #NoSurrender. #IMPACTonAXSTV @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/jve1cab8eW— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
3 – Jordynne Grace derrotó a Steph De Lander
La anteriormente llamada Persia Pirotta hizo su debut aquí en Impact, aunque opuso poca resistencia ante una poderosa Grace. La ejecución de su remate, eso sí, fue un tanto aparatosa.
.@JordynneGrace lures in @stephdelander's arm and then makes her pay with the Grace Driver. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MS4Q5JAFjB— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
Matt Cardona, furioso por no tener un camerino de cinco estrellas, dijo que preferiría cambiarse en la calle. Así que Impact le concedió su deseo.
.@TheMattCardona would prefer to change outside? Don't say we don't ever give him what he asks for! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JgYrewmYwE— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
Kenny King y Rich Swann chocaron tras bambalinas.
.@KennyKingPb2 thinks @Walking_Weapon has been playing favorites with who has been getting a World Championship match but @GottaGetSwann disagrees. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/v9NFRQrn8C— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
4 – The Death Dollz (Rosemary y Taya Valkyrie) (con Jessicka) derrotaron a Killer Kelly y Taylor Wilde
El personaje de ¿tarotista siniestra? de Wilde no me convence. La resolución de este combate, menos. Wilde lanzó una carta a Kelly y tal distracción permitió la victoria de The Death Dollz. Al menos, quiso mostrarse que Kelly no perdió limpiamente.
It looks like a successful tag team wasn't in the cards for @Kelly_WP and @RealTaylorWilde. #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/5uepEjuOqb— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
Seguidamente, James Mitchell desveló que Allysin Kay y Marti Belle, de vuelta en Impact, serán las siguientes retadoras para The Death Dollz. Cosa que no entusiasmó demasiado al respetable.
.@MinisterReal just unleashed The Hex's @Sienna and @MartiBelle on the Death Dollz! #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary @thetayavalkyrie @FearHavok pic.twitter.com/Pkh7wZrMQX— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
En No Surrender, Motor City Machine Guns y KUSHIDA lucharán contra Ace Austin, Chris Bey… y KENTA. Otro prometedor encuentro.
.@KENTAG2S is coming to #NoSurrender!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
Bullet Club's @KENTAG2S, @DashingChrisBey and @The_Ace_Austin will face Time Machine's @SuperChrisSabin, @fakekinkade and KUSHIDA on February 24 in Las Vegas! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/w4ghJdAtBq
5 – PCO derrotó a Shera (con Raj Singh) para clasificarse al combate de No Surrender por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Impact
Intratable, PCO está más vivo que nunca y por supuesto no es humano.
The PCO-sault locks in @PCOisNotHuman's spot in the #NoSurrender #1 Contenders match. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YA1PifjSoE— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
La noche aciaga de Cardona continuó luego de ver cómo Brian Myers tarareaba el tema de entrada de Joe Hendry.
Even @Myers_Wrestling admits @joehendry's theme is darn catchy. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/CT0kYnioVY— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
Frankie Kazarian retó a Kon para No Surrender.
.@FrankieKazarian can't understand why @TheSamiCallihan would like to join The Design. #IMPACTonAXSTV @CodyDeaner @Big_Kon1 @Alan_V_Angels pic.twitter.com/guXLfbEQIU— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
6 – Joe Hendry (c) derrotó a Matt Cardona para retener el Campeonato de Medios Digitales Impact
Un intento de distracción de Brian Myers fue contraproducente, y Hendry acabó la velada como monarca. Moose intentó apalizarlo a posteriori, pero Hendry luce intocable.
It's all gone wrong for @TheMattCardona. #IMPACTonAXSTV @joehendry @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/rnbr65HqkC— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023