NXT 1 DE ENERO 2020.– En esta ocasión, no contamos con un evento transmitido en vivo o pregrabado de NXT, Cathy Kelley, Sam Roberts, y Pat McAfee desde estudios estaban a cargo del programa, donde anunciaron a los ganadores de los premios NXT Year End del año 2019, cuyos nominados fueron anunciados semanas atrás.
En esta emisión también se dio a conocer a conocer el listado de equipos participantes para el Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic de este año, donde tendremos cuatro equipos de NXT y cuatro de NXT UK.
► Equipos participantes para el Dusty Rhodes Classic
El listado de equipos participantes para el Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic son los siguientes:
Por NXT :
- The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly y Bobby Fish)
- The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake y Steve Cutler)
- Matt Riddle y Pete Dunne
- Kushida y compañero por anunciar.
Por NXT UK:
- Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake y Zack Gibson)
- Gallus (Wolfgang y Mark Coffey)
- Imperium (Marcel Barthel y Fabian Aichner)
- Mark Andrews y Flash Morgan Webster
También se han publicado los emparejamientos del torneo, donde en primera instancia se cruzará un equipo de NXT contra uno de NXT UK, que puede ser un abrebocas para lo que nos espera en Worlds Collide el 25 de enero próximo.
► Ganadores de los premios NXT Year End Awards
Primero, repasemos la lista completa de nominaciones, seguido del ganador o ganadora de cada galardón:
Luchadora del año
Io Shirai
Shayna Baszler
Rhea Ripley
Kay Lee Ray
Toni Storm
Bianca Belair
GANADORA: Shayna Baszler
A warrior.@QoSBaszler is your winner for #NXTAwardFemale in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RCwEzqX8Ar
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Luchador del año
Tommaso Ciampa
Johnny Gargano
Velveteen Dream
Adam Cole
WALTER
Tyler Bate
GANADOR: Adam Cole
Surprised? Doubt it.@AdamColePro has been named #NXTAwardMale in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hKdHx4jRAn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Superestrella del año
Io Shirai
Shayna Baszler
Rhea Ripley
Kay Lee Ray
Toni Storm
Bianca Belair
Tommaso Ciampa
Johnny Gargano
Velveteen Dream
Adam Cole
WALTER
Tyler Bate
GANADOR: Adam Cole
The #WWENXT Overall Competitor of the Year…
Your @WWENXT Champion @AdamColePro! #BAYBAY#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/t8HoBMIORW
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
Pareja del año
The Undisputed Era
Street Profits
Grizzled Young Vets
Andrews y Webster
Viking Raiders
GANADORES: The Undisputed Era
Gold. Gold. And MORE GOLD!#UndisputedERA has been named NXT Tag Team of the Year in the 2019 #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT@theBobbyFish @KORcombat @AdamColePro @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/4uHoOm9BnG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
NXT TakeOver del año
NXT Phoenix
NXT Blackpool
NXT New York
NXT XXV
NXT Toronto
NXT Cardiff
NXT WarGames
GANADOR: NXT TakeOver XXV
Rivalidad del año
Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler
British Strong Style vs. Imperium
The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong
GANADORES: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
Ever thought you'd see @AdamColePro and @JohnnyGargano share a ring while… NOT brutalizing each other?
Neither did we.#NXTAwardRivalry #NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/au2JssEZBP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Promesa del año
Keith Lee
Dominik Dijakovic
Matt Riddle
Candice LeRae
Damian Priest
Angel Garza
Rhea Ripley
Joe Coffey
Piper Niven
GANADOR: Keith Lee
Keith Lee! WOOP WOOP!
Keith Lee! WOOP WOOP!
Keith Lee! WOOP WOOP!@RealKeithLee is taking home #NXTAwardBreakout in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KY5yRpv52e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Futura estrella de NXT
Cameron Grimes
KUSHIDA
Isaiah «Swerve» Scott
Tegan Nox
Dakota Kai
Xia Li
Taynara
Bronson Reed
Ilja Dragunov
GANADOR: Dakota Kai
Whether you like it or not, the #WWENXT Future Star of the Year Award goes to @DakotaKai_WWE!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/k15ezJlFfk
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
Lucha del año
Lucha WarGames femenil (TakeOver: WarGames)
Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (Campeonato NXT UK, TakeOver: Cardiff
Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler (Campeonato Femenil XNT, NXT TV, 26 de junio)
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (TakeOver: Toronto)
Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (2 a 3 caídas por el Campeonato NXT, TakeOver: Toronto)
Viking Raiders vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong (Campeonato de Parejas NXT, TakeOver: Phoenix)
Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2 a 3 caídas por el Campeonato NXT, TakeOver: New York)
Street Profits vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Undisputed ERA (TakeOver: XXV)
Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (Campeonato NXT, Survivor Series 2019)
Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijiakovic (NXT TV, 28 de agosto)
Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim (NXT TV, 18 de septiembre)
Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs. Gallus (TakeOver: Cardiff)
Para este premio, NXT decidió transmitir en el programa las tres mejores luchas, que en orden descendente fueron estas:
- Puesto #3: Lucha por el Campeonato de parejas NXT vacante: The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish
- Puesto #2: Lucha WarGames femenil: Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, & Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, & Kay Lee Ray
- GANADOR: Lucha al mejor de 3 caídas por el Campeonato NXT: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
This was, without a doubt, MOTY.#NXTAwardMatch #NXTYearEndAwards @JohnnyGargano @AdamColePro #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/poONYcmHkU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Como se puede ver, los miembros de The Undisputed Era finalizaron el 2019 no solo con todos los títulos de la marca, sino que también arrasaron con los premios esta noche.