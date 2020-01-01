NXT 1 DE ENERO 2020.– En esta ocasión, no contamos con un evento transmitido en vivo o pregrabado de NXT, Cathy Kelley, Sam Roberts, y Pat McAfee desde estudios estaban a cargo del programa, donde anunciaron a los ganadores de los premios NXT Year End del año 2019, cuyos nominados fueron anunciados semanas atrás.

En esta emisión también se dio a conocer a conocer el listado de equipos participantes para el Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic de este año, donde tendremos cuatro equipos de NXT y cuatro de NXT UK.

► Equipos participantes para el Dusty Rhodes Classic

El listado de equipos participantes para el Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic son los siguientes:

Por NXT :

The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly y Bobby Fish)

The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake y Steve Cutler)

Matt Riddle y Pete Dunne

Kushida y compañero por anunciar.

Por NXT UK:

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake y Zack Gibson)

Gallus (Wolfgang y Mark Coffey)

Imperium (Marcel Barthel y Fabian Aichner)

Mark Andrews y Flash Morgan Webster

También se han publicado los emparejamientos del torneo, donde en primera instancia se cruzará un equipo de NXT contra uno de NXT UK, que puede ser un abrebocas para lo que nos espera en Worlds Collide el 25 de enero próximo.

► Ganadores de los premios NXT Year End Awards

Primero, repasemos la lista completa de nominaciones, seguido del ganador o ganadora de cada galardón:

Luchadora del año

Io Shirai

Shayna Baszler

Rhea Ripley

Kay Lee Ray

Toni Storm

Bianca Belair

GANADORA: Shayna Baszler

Luchador del año

Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano

Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole

WALTER

Tyler Bate

GANADOR: Adam Cole

Superestrella del año

Io Shirai

Shayna Baszler

Rhea Ripley

Kay Lee Ray

Toni Storm

Bianca Belair

Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano

Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole

WALTER

Tyler Bate

GANADOR: Adam Cole

Pareja del año

The Undisputed Era

Street Profits

Grizzled Young Vets

Andrews y Webster

Viking Raiders

GANADORES: The Undisputed Era

NXT TakeOver del año

NXT Phoenix

NXT Blackpool

NXT New York

NXT XXV

NXT Toronto

NXT Cardiff

NXT WarGames

GANADOR: NXT TakeOver XXV

Rivalidad del año

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

British Strong Style vs. Imperium

The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

GANADORES: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Promesa del año

Keith Lee

Dominik Dijakovic

Matt Riddle

Candice LeRae

Damian Priest

Angel Garza

Rhea Ripley

Joe Coffey

Piper Niven

GANADOR: Keith Lee

Futura estrella de NXT

Cameron Grimes

KUSHIDA

Isaiah «Swerve» Scott

Tegan Nox

Dakota Kai

Xia Li

Taynara

Bronson Reed

Ilja Dragunov

GANADOR: Dakota Kai

Whether you like it or not, the #WWENXT Future Star of the Year Award goes to @DakotaKai_WWE!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/k15ezJlFfk — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020

Lucha del año

Lucha WarGames femenil (TakeOver: WarGames)

Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (Campeonato NXT UK, TakeOver: Cardiff

Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler (Campeonato Femenil XNT, NXT TV, 26 de junio)

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (TakeOver: Toronto)

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (2 a 3 caídas por el Campeonato NXT, TakeOver: Toronto)

Viking Raiders vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong (Campeonato de Parejas NXT, TakeOver: Phoenix)

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2 a 3 caídas por el Campeonato NXT, TakeOver: New York)

Street Profits vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Undisputed ERA (TakeOver: XXV)

Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (Campeonato NXT, Survivor Series 2019)

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijiakovic (NXT TV, 28 de agosto)

Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim (NXT TV, 18 de septiembre)

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs. Gallus (TakeOver: Cardiff)

Para este premio, NXT decidió transmitir en el programa las tres mejores luchas, que en orden descendente fueron estas:

Puesto #3: Lucha por el Campeonato de parejas NXT vacante: The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Puesto #2: Lucha WarGames femenil: Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, & Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, & Kay Lee Ray

GANADOR: Lucha al mejor de 3 caídas por el Campeonato NXT: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

Como se puede ver, los miembros de The Undisputed Era finalizaron el 2019 no solo con todos los títulos de la marca, sino que también arrasaron con los premios esta noche.