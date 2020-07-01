La mamá de las Gemelas Bella es Kathy Laurinaitis, que además de haber traído al mundo a dos de las luchadoras más importantes que han pasado por WWE tiene como esposo al legendario miembro de esta empresa John Laurinaitis. Nunca ha llamado mucho la atención, aunque es una cara habitual de Total Bellas, el show de telerrealidad que manejan sus hijas. Pero en este caso lo hace y no por una buena noticia: ha tenido que someterse a una cirugía cerebral.
► La mamá de las Gemelas Bella pasa por cirugía cerebral
Brie Bella lo confirmó en una reciente publicación en Intagram:
Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn’t have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem.....couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today 💛🙏🏼 Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis
"Hoy mi mamá pasará por una cirugía cerebral. Descubrieron que tiene una masa en su tallo cerebral... No pude dormir porque estuve rezando toda la noche. Ella es fuerte y sé que todos los ángeles estarán con ella. Ejército Bella, envíen enviando a la Mamá Bella todas sus oraciones y amor. Te quiero, mamá".
Como también hizo Nikki Bella.
"Todavía estoy orando por ti, mamá. Con suerte pronto saldrás de la cirugía".
Y esta dio a conocer además que la cirugía fue exitosa.
Mama Bella had a very successful surgery! Can’t thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! Can’t wait for my Mom to see how loved she is. It’s going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. Can’t thank you all enough! Feeling very blessed and grateful right now. So relieved and happy. Can’t wait to squeeze my Mom! She’ll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she’s getting a really big hug and kiss! @mrjohnlaurinaitis thank you for being her and our family’s rock! We all couldn’t have gotten through today without you! Love you! ❤️
"¡Mamá Bella tuvo una cirugía muy exitosa! ¡No puedo agradecerles lo suficiente por sus oraciones, amor, luz y hermosas palabras! No puedo esperar a que mi mamá vea cuánto la quieren. Va a significar el mundo para ella. ¡Ahora oramos por su recuperación! Y gracias a los cirujanos que la cuidaron tan increíblemente. ¡No puedo agradecerles lo suficiente! Me siento muy agradecida y bendecida en este momento. También muy aliviada y feliz. ¡No puedo esperar para abrazar a mi mamá! Estará en la UCI por unos días, pero cuando pueda, ¡recibirá un abrazo y un beso realmente grandes! ¡John Laurinaitis, gracias por estar con ella ella y con nuestra familia! ¡No podríamos haber pasado por esto sin ti! ¡Te amo!".